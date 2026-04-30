Power Candles Scanner

5

Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder

Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires.

This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor. 

Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through. 

Your full Market Watch. 3,000+ auto-optimizations per symbol. 2 alert types. 1 click to switch the chart and act.


WHY YOU NEED THIS

Most multi-symbol scanners show you movement. Volatility, percent change, RSI per ticker. You still have to figure out the right strategy, the right Stop Loss, the right entry threshold. Power Candles Strategy Scanner answers those questions per symbol, automatically, and only pings you when an actual entry signal fires on a setup that is mathematically validated. That is the entire pitch.


THE AUTO-OPTIMIZER · APPLIED TO EVERY SYMBOL

For each symbol the Scanner runs more than 3,000 trade simulations against the last thousand bars - two strategies (Momentum and Reversal) across three signal-strength thresholds and a full Stop Loss / Take Profit grid. Setups are ranked by a risk-adjusted score that favors profitable AND consistent configurations, not flukes from too few trades. The winning combination is shown live in the panel and re-evaluates on every closed bar.

This is the exact same engine that powers the Power Candles indicator. Nothing simulated, nothing approximated.


TWO ALERT TYPES · ONE FOR RESEARCH, ONE FOR ACTION

1. On new promising symbol
Fires once when a symbol's optimized profit factor crosses your threshold (default PF >= 2.0). Use it to learn when a previously-quiet symbol becomes worth watching.

2. On fresh signal
Fires when an actual Momentum or Reversal entry signal triggers on a symbol whose optimized setup is already promising. This turns the Scanner into a passive background monitor - it pings only when there is something tradable to look at right now.

Both alert types route through Popup, Push (mobile) and Sound channels. Each channel has its own on-chart toggle.


LIVE MULTI-SYMBOL PANEL

Every scanned symbol is displayed with its current best setup, ranked and sortable:

  • Symbol · recommended Strategy (Momentum or Reversal)
  • SL% · TP% - optimized Stop Loss and Take Profit as percentage of price range
  • Win% · PF · Pips - performance metrics for the optimized configuration
  • Sigs · Last - sample size and time since the most recent signal

Promising rows (PF above your threshold) are highlighted in green. Click any column header to sort. Click any symbol to switch the active chart to that symbol at the scan timeframe.


ON-CHART SETTINGS PANEL

The gear icon in the bottom-right opens an in-panel Settings page. Preferences flip on the fly without re-opening the EA inputs:

  • Show only promising rows - hide everything below the PF threshold for a clean monitoring view
  • Alerts master + per-channel toggles (Popup / Push / Sound)
  • Alert: On new promising - fire when a symbol crosses the PF threshold
  • Alert: On fresh signal - fire when a fresh trade signal appears on a promising symbol

PERFECT COMPANION TO THE POWER CANDLES INDICATOR

The Strategy Scanner is the discovery layer - it tells you which symbol to look at and when. The Power Candles indicator is the execution layer - it draws live entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays for the active signal on the chart and fires direction-aware alerts on bar close. The Scanner finds the symbol; the indicator shows you exactly when and where to enter.

The Scanner is the radar.
The Power Candles indicator is the cockpit.
The two are designed to work together.

SUGGESTED WORKFLOW

  1. The Scanner pings you - example: EURUSD just gave a fresh Reversal signal at SL 250% / TP 290% with PF 2.40.
  2. You click the EURUSD row in the Scanner panel. The chart instantly switches to EURUSD M15.
  3. Power Candles indicator on that chart draws live entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays at the exact prices the Scanner found. The decision to enter is yours.

KEY FEATURES AT A GLANCE

  • Self-optimizing engine: 3,000+ trade combinations per symbol, continuously updated
  • Live multi-symbol panel with sortable columns and per-column ranking
  • Promising-PF highlighting plus optional "Show only promising" filter
  • Two independent alert types: PF threshold transition AND fresh-signal trigger
  • Three alert channels (Popup, Push, Sound) with on-chart toggles
  • Click-through navigation: any row switches the chart to that symbol
  • Per-symbol period control (8H, 1D, 1W and other analysis windows)
  • Pagination for large Market Watch lists
  • On-chart Settings page (gear icon, no inputs dialog needed)
  • Configurable scan timeframe (default M15), max symbols, refresh rate, profit-factor threshold
  • Embedded FX Power and IX Power logic - no companion indicators required
  • Works on Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and CFDs
  • MetaTrader 5 compatible

SUPPORTED MARKETS

Works on any symbol your broker provides via Market Watch:

  • Forex · 28 majors and crosses (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPAUD, etc.)
  • Indices · US30, US500, NAS100, DE40, UK100, JP225, AUS200, STOXX50
  • Metals · Gold (XAUUSD and crosses)
  • Crypto · BTCUSD, ETHUSD and major altcoin pairs

Default scan timeframe is M15. Any timeframe from M1 to Monthly is supported.


GETTING STARTED

  1. Attach Power Candles Strategy Scanner to any chart
  2. Within seconds the panel populates with symbols from your Market Watch, each running its own auto-optimizer in the background
  3. The first scan completes in roughly two minutes per 35 symbols (default cap; raise as needed for larger watchlists, scaling is linear)
  4. From there the Scanner runs continuously - re-optimizing on every closed bar, alerting on promising symbols and fresh signals
  5. Click any symbol row to inspect its chart; click the gear icon to flip alert preferences without re-opening inputs

INPUT PARAMETERS

The Scanner is fully functional with default inputs. All parameters are optional fine-tuning:

  • Scanner Settings · scan timeframe (default M15), symbol filter, max symbols, refresh interval, pagination
  • Auto-Optimizer Settings · history depth, minimum SL (default 100% of ATR to filter noise-stops), minimum trades, minimum reward/risk
  • Alert Settings · promising PF threshold (default 2.0), master switch + channel toggles (Popup / Email / Push / Sound), event toggles (on new promising, on fresh signal)

Power Candles Strategy Scanner is built for traders who want one passive monitoring tool to watch the whole market for them, with mathematically validated setups and live notifications - and the option to act with one click on any symbol that catches their eye.

Reviews 1
Anatoly GRenkov
96
Anatoly GRenkov 2026.06.27 14:14 
 

Hello, traders, I can say that the indicator is really worth the money. If you make the settings more sensitive to the price, you will get a fantastic result that will be adapted to your strategy. The main thing is that there are always updates, which means that the indicator will become even more technologically advanced and improved.

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Anatoly GRenkov
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Anatoly GRenkov 2026.06.27 14:14 
 

Hello, traders, I can say that the indicator is really worth the money. If you make the settings more sensitive to the price, you will get a fantastic result that will be adapted to your strategy. The main thing is that there are always updates, which means that the indicator will become even more technologically advanced and improved.

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