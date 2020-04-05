SwiftCap Trinity EA MT5

SwiftCap Trinity EA™ | Multi-Strategy MT5 EA for Gold & Prop Firm Trading

SwiftCap Trinity EA™ is a professional-grade multi-strategy MT5 Expert Advisor that combines four independent trading systems into one unified and disciplined framework.

Instead of relying on a single strategy or market condition, Trinity is built to adapt. It delivers a balanced, structured, and consistent automated trading approach across different market environments.

No set files required. Fully compatible with Prop Firms Note: Limited copies available. Price will increase soon.

Trading Specifications



Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Supported Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

Gold (XAUUSD) Timeframe: Works on any timeframe

Works on any timeframe Broker Server Time: GMT+2 or GMT+3 only

GMT+2 or GMT+3 only Account Type: Hedging required

Hedging required Minimum Deposit: $500 (scalable for any balance)

$500 (scalable for any balance) Leverage : 1:100 or higher recommended for smaller accounts

: 1:100 or higher recommended for smaller accounts VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/5 operation

Important:

This EA is specifically designed for brokers operating on GMT+2 / GMT+3 server time. Performance may vary on other time zones due to time-based strategy components.

Compatible brokers include IC Markets, FP Markets, Fusion Markets, FTMO, FundedNext, The 5%ers, and similar environments.

Four Independent Systems. One Structured Framework. SwiftCap Trinity EA integrates four fully independent trading systems into one power execution engine: System 1: Intra-Day Swing Strategy



Identifies key market structures during the initial phase of the trading day

Holds positions to capture intraday momentum

System 2: Simplified Session Trading



A clean and adaptive session-based strategy

Designed to perform consistently across different market conditions

System 3: Daily Range Capture



Trades based on the previous day's highs and lows

Uses trailing-based exit controls for optimized trade management

System 4: Price Action Strategy

Price action-based market momentum capture

Adds further diversification within the same instrument

Independent Operation With Full Control

Each system operates independently while remaining part of a unified framework:

Enable or disable each system individually

Separate risk settings per system

Flexible risk models: Risk percentage Fixed USD amount Fixed lot size

Unique magic numbers and trade comments for tracking

This structure allows internal diversification without losing execution precision.

Advanced Account Protection – Prop Firm Ready

SwiftCap Trinity EA includes built-in account protection features designed for prop firm rules and professional risk management :

Maximum daily risk limit (disables all systems when reached)

Equity target protection (closes all trades at target profit)

Maximum lot size control per trade

These safeguards help maintain compliance with:

Daily loss limits

Overall drawdown rules

Consistency requirements

You gain diversification while maintaining strict discipline.

Setup Instructions

Open a Gold (XAUUSD) chart Attach SwiftCap Trinity EA Enable System 1, 2, 3, and/or 4 Configure individual risk settings Set account-wide protection rules Enable AutoTrading in MT5

Important: Do not attach the EA to multiple charts. A single instance manages all systems.

Plug and Play

All strategy logic, entry timing, exit rules, breakeven management, and trailing parameters are pre-configured.

You focus on risk management and system selection. The EA handles execution.

• No set files required

• All parameters accessible in inputs

• Simple installation

Support & Community

For support, updates, or suggestions, you can contact me directly or join the community: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/swiftcapeas

Risk Disclosure

Trading involves substantial risk due to market volatility. This MT5 Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose and ensure this system aligns with your risk tolerance.

Even multi-strategy systems can experience drawdowns. Always test and understand the EA before using it on live accounts.