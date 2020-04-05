SwiftCap Trinity EA MT5
- Experts
-
Hassan SarfrazSwiftCap EAs develops strategy-based MT5 Expert Advisors focused on consistency, realistic performance, and disciplined risk management. Our systems are built on real trading logic with verified backtesting and forward-testing results.
• Live signals and transparent performance tracking
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
SwiftCap Trinity EA™ | Multi-Strategy MT5 EA for Gold & Prop Firm Trading
SwiftCap Trinity EA™ is a professional-grade multi-strategy MT5 Expert Advisor that combines four independent trading systems into one unified and disciplined framework.
Instead of relying on a single strategy or market condition, Trinity is built to adapt. It delivers a balanced, structured, and consistent automated trading approach across different market environments.
No set files required.
Fully compatible with Prop Firms
Note: Limited copies available. Price will increase soon.
Trading Specifications
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Supported Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)
- Timeframe: Works on any timeframe
- Broker Server Time: GMT+2 or GMT+3 only
- Account Type: Hedging required
- Minimum Deposit: $500 (scalable for any balance)
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended for smaller accounts
- VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/5 operation
Important:
This EA is specifically designed for brokers operating on GMT+2 / GMT+3 server time. Performance may vary on other time zones due to time-based strategy components.
Compatible brokers include IC Markets, FP Markets, Fusion Markets, FTMO, FundedNext, The 5%ers, and similar environments.
Four Independent Systems. One Structured Framework.
SwiftCap Trinity EA integrates four fully independent trading systems into one power execution engine:System 1: Intra-Day Swing Strategy
- Identifies key market structures during the initial phase of the trading day
- Holds positions to capture intraday momentum
- A clean and adaptive session-based strategy
- Designed to perform consistently across different market conditions
- Trades based on the previous day's highs and lows
- Uses trailing-based exit controls for optimized trade management
- Price action-based market momentum capture
- Adds further diversification within the same instrument
Independent Operation With Full ControlEach system operates independently while remaining part of a unified framework:
- Enable or disable each system individually
- Separate risk settings per system
- Flexible risk models:
- Risk percentage
- Fixed USD amount
- Fixed lot size
- Unique magic numbers and trade comments for tracking
This structure allows internal diversification without losing execution precision.
Advanced Account Protection – Prop Firm ReadySwiftCap Trinity EA includes built-in account protection features designed for prop firm rules and professional risk management:
- Maximum daily risk limit (disables all systems when reached)
- Equity target protection (closes all trades at target profit)
- Maximum lot size control per trade
These safeguards help maintain compliance with:
- Daily loss limits
- Overall drawdown rules
- Consistency requirements
You gain diversification while maintaining strict discipline.
Setup Instructions
- Open a Gold (XAUUSD) chart
- Attach SwiftCap Trinity EA
- Enable System 1, 2, 3, and/or 4
- Configure individual risk settings
- Set account-wide protection rules
- Enable AutoTrading in MT5
Important: Do not attach the EA to multiple charts. A single instance manages all systems.
Plug and Play
All strategy logic, entry timing, exit rules, breakeven management, and trailing parameters are pre-configured.
You focus on risk management and system selection. The EA handles execution.
• No set files required
• All parameters accessible in inputs
• Simple installation
Support & Community
For support, updates, or suggestions, you can contact me directly or join the community: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/swiftcapeas
Risk Disclosure
Trading involves substantial risk due to market volatility. This MT5 Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose and ensure this system aligns with your risk tolerance.
Even multi-strategy systems can experience drawdowns. Always test and understand the EA before using it on live accounts.