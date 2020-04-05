SwiftCap Trinity EA MT5

SwiftCap Trinity EA™ | Multi-Strategy MT5 EA for Gold & Prop Firm Trading

SwiftCap Trinity EA™ is a professional-grade multi-strategy MT5 Expert Advisor that combines four independent trading systems into one unified and disciplined framework.

Instead of relying on a single strategy or market condition, Trinity is built to adapt. It delivers a balanced, structured, and consistent automated trading approach across different market environments.

No set files required.

Fully compatible with Prop Firms

Note: Limited copies available. Price will increase soon.

Trading Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Supported Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Timeframe: Works on any timeframe
  • Broker Server Time: GMT+2 or GMT+3 only
  • Account Type: Hedging required
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (scalable for any balance)
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended for smaller accounts
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/5 operation

Important:
 This EA is specifically designed for brokers operating on GMT+2 / GMT+3 server time. Performance may vary on other time zones due to time-based strategy components.

Compatible brokers include IC Markets, FP Markets, Fusion Markets, FTMO, FundedNext, The 5%ers, and similar environments.

Four Independent Systems. One Structured Framework.

SwiftCap Trinity EA integrates four fully independent trading systems into one power execution engine:

System 1: Intra-Day Swing Strategy
  • Identifies key market structures during the initial phase of the trading day
  • Holds positions to capture intraday momentum
System 2: Simplified Session Trading
  • A clean and adaptive session-based strategy
  • Designed to perform consistently across different market conditions
System 3: Daily Range Capture
  • Trades based on the previous day's highs and lows
  • Uses trailing-based exit controls for optimized trade management
System 4: Price Action Strategy
  • Price action-based market momentum capture
  • Adds further diversification within the same instrument

Independent Operation With Full Control

 Each system operates independently while remaining part of a unified framework:
  • Enable or disable each system individually
  • Separate risk settings per system
  • Flexible risk models:
    • Risk percentage
    • Fixed USD amount
    • Fixed lot size
  • Unique magic numbers and trade comments for tracking

This structure allows internal diversification without losing execution precision.

Advanced Account Protection – Prop Firm Ready

 SwiftCap Trinity EA includes built-in account protection features designed for prop firm rules and professional risk management:
  • Maximum daily risk limit (disables all systems when reached)
  • Equity target protection (closes all trades at target profit)
  • Maximum lot size control per trade

These safeguards help maintain compliance with:

  • Daily loss limits
  • Overall drawdown rules
  • Consistency requirements

You gain diversification while maintaining strict discipline.

Setup Instructions

  1. Open a Gold (XAUUSD) chart
  2. Attach SwiftCap Trinity EA
  3. Enable System 1, 2, 3, and/or 4
  4. Configure individual risk settings
  5. Set account-wide protection rules
  6. Enable AutoTrading in MT5

Important: Do not attach the EA to multiple charts. A single instance manages all systems.

Plug and Play

All strategy logic, entry timing, exit rules, breakeven management, and trailing parameters are pre-configured.

You focus on risk management and system selection. The EA handles execution.

• No set files required
• All parameters accessible in inputs
• Simple installation

Support & Community

For support, updates, or suggestions, you can contact me directly or join the community: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/swiftcapeas

Risk Disclosure

Trading involves substantial risk due to market volatility. This MT5 Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose and ensure this system aligns with your risk tolerance.

Even multi-strategy systems can experience drawdowns. Always test and understand the EA before using it on live accounts.

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ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
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SwiftCap Grid EA MT5
Hassan Sarfraz
Experts
SwiftCap Grid EA is a professionally designed mean reversion grid Expert Advisor focused on stability and consistent performance over time. The strategy has been actively used on personal trading accounts since 2023 without any further optimization, demonstrating its robustness across different market conditions and regimes. Unlike over-optimized grid systems, SwiftCap Grid EA relies on conservative trade management, small take-profits, and multi-symbol diversification to reduce exposure and smo
SwiftCap Master EA
Hassan Sarfraz
5 (3)
Experts
SwiftCap Master EA is a fully automated trading system designed to operate across several high-volatility markets including forex, metals, indices and crypto. The EA identifies key market highs and lows, places pending stop orders at major breakout zones, and manages open positions with smart trailing-stop logic. It follows a disciplined trend-trading approach with a strong emphasis on risk control and steady, consistent growth. Download Latest Set Files Trading Specifications Supported Instrume
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