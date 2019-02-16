PZ MA Crossover EA MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 4.2
- Updated: 13 September 2022
This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers. It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale and inverse martingale mode.
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- Easy to use and supervise
- Fully customizable moving average settings
- It implements two different trading behaviors
- Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop
- Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers
- Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
- Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant
- Trades can be closed on opposite signals
- Implements a martingale and inverse martingale features
- Filter trading by weekdays and hours
- Built-in money management
The EA implements four different behaviors:
- Regular: Buy on bullish crossovers and sell on bearish crossovers
- Inverse: Sell on bullish crossovers and buy on bearish crossovers
- Only buy: Buy on bullish crossovers and disregard bearish crossovers
- Only sell: Sell on bearish crossovers and disregard bullish crossovers
Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:
- Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade
- Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade
- Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade
- Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade
Input Parameters
- Trading Direction - Filter trades by direction: long, short or both.
- Moving Average Settings - This parameter group holds the moving avearge settings.
- Sessions Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Assian, European or American sessions.
- Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in pips, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips.
- Trading Hours - Enable or disable trading for your desired time period.
- Trading Weekdays - Enable or disable trading for each day of the week.
- Money Management -In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.
- EA Settings -You can select the magic number and custom comment for trades.
Nice EA. Once I fine-tuned the parameters for XAUUSD M30, the results became very satisfying. Thanks to the author for sharing this.