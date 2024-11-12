Max ScalperSpeed MT5

Max ScalperSpeed MT5  is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to adjust their risk settings. Including setting internal variables to support future account growth.

This EA has passed 14 years back test of real tick data (2007-2020) 

Max ScalperSpeed MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41341

Max ScalperSpeed MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54084


Key Features 

  • Timeframe: M15
  • Currency pairs: EURUSD
  • Use 4 or 5-digit accounts
  • Minimum deposit: $ 500
  • It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage   
  • Using real tick data in backtest with 100% modeling quality


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
  • Lot_MM - set as " Auto Lot Increase or Fixed Lot Increase "
  • Initial_Lot - initial lot size 
  • Risk - proportional lot sizing, based on the risk setting chosen: it makes a risk setting of 1 trade 0.01 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 trade 0.02 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 would trade 0.2 lots on a 10K account
  • Gap - gap distance in pips
  • MaxOrders - maximum orders on both the buy or sell side
  • Multiplier - lot size multiplier, Multiplier = 1.0 up,  recommended = 2.0     
  • Profits_MM - Auto / Target, {Auto = automatic profit, Target =  target profit} 
  • Target - target profit 
  • DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false
  • DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown 
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread 
  • MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage  
  • MinBars - minimum bars required
  • Start_Hour - set time to start hour 
  • Start_Min - set time to start minute 
  • End_Hour - set time to end hour 
  • End_Min - set time to end minute
  • BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset, When back-testing your EA, set "BrokerGMTOffset" to zero. When you run your EA live, make sure the GMT Offset parameter is correct for your broker's time.
  • TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading
  • AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start
  • TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading
  • AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close
  • CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday 
  • UseNewsFilters - set true or false for News Filtering Function
  • StopBeforeNews - set minutes for Stop Before News
  • StopAfterNews - set minutes for Stop After News
  • CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - set true or false for Close All Orders Before News
  • currency_code - country currency code name, for example "USD", "RUB" or "EUR", should be used.
  • event_importance - Event importance is classified as low, medium, and high importance.
  • DrawNewsLines - set true or false for drawing the news lines
  • color_line - Line color
  • style_line - Line drawing style 


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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IRobot Alligators
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IMA Recover Loss
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IMA Recover Loss is the expert advisor based on moving average and some technical indicators. This concept uses statistical tools that help in price analysis. By creating a trend line to find trading signals. This expert advisor has developed and improved the moving average to work well with current data and reduce delays. Long and Short Trade Signals: The method for using the Multiple Moving Average indicator is to trade a basic moving average crossover system using all of the MAs. This system
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SPD Parabolic Sar
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SPD Fractal Breakout
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This trading system is based on criteria of various technical indicators . These include fractals , Alligator and ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) . This algorithm uses a hedging strategy in the zone of volatility. To explain it: if fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth line, the pending Sell Stop order to open the position should be placed 1 point below the low bar, which formed a fractal. If the fractal to sell is below the Alligator's Teeth line,
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SPD Crocodile
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