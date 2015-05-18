Heiken professional Expert Advisor partially follows the market using i-Heiken_Ashi indicator (see the screenshot). At each i-Heiken_Ashi signal, a position is opened in its direction. Each newly opened position is automatically accompanied by a stop loss, break even, trailing stop and take profit.

In order to diversify the funds efficiently, it is recommended using the multicurrency operation mode, at which 10 currencies are selected, while the risk is reduced 10 times. The EA processes errors correctly and works reliably in the market. You can setup both an audio signal and, for instance, sending a signal as an email. The signal indicator does not redraw. I recommend testing this EA with a broker providing five-digit quotes, or even better on the MetaQuotes-Demo server.

Parameters: