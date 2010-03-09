Duramax MT5

Attention! Please contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations!

Duramax MT5 Advisor is your reliable partner with artificial intelligence (AI), utilizing innovative technologies and advanced trading methods based on key market patterns, such as price correction after sharp price movements in any direction. This advisor uses modern algorithms and data analysis technologies to adapt to ever-changing market conditions and ensure stable results. It works efficiently even under high volatility, minimizing risks and ensuring high profitability.

Simply launch the advisor on the AUDCAD_e chart and let the advisor operate automatically. This is a fully automated trading system, based on advanced AI algorithms, requiring minimal intervention from your side. All you need to do is launch the advisor, and it will do all the work for you.


Requirements for your account:

  • Trading Pairs: AUDCAD
  • Recommended Broker: FreshForex MT5
  • Account Type: ECN
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum Balance: 1000 USD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • VPS: Not required, but recommended for stable and uninterrupted performance ✅

Input Parameters:

  • Trade Comment: Displayed in the journal or account history.
  • Trade Pairs M15: List of selected currency pairs for trading (may vary depending on the suffix).
  • Magic: Trade position identifier.
  • Lot Sizing Method: Method for determining lot size based on selected risk level.
  • Deposit Load %: Setting to change the initial lot size.
  • Virtual TP: false.
  • Sniper Mode: true.
  • Risk Percentage (%): Percentage of risk.
  • Jewelry sniper: sniper.

Within the code:

  • Use of (AI) for calculating Take Profit: Applying artificial intelligence to accurately determine the take profit level 🎯.
  • Use of (AI) for positioning Stop Loss: Applying artificial intelligence to precisely place the stop loss 🛡️.
  • Use of (AI) for entry point accuracy: Applying artificial intelligence to determine the most advantageous entry points 🎯.
  • Combination of (AI) modes for TP, SL, and entry: Utilizing various artificial intelligence modes to optimize take profit, stop loss, and entry points 🚀.

If you have any questions or need further assistance, feel free to reach out.

💌 Email: mila88899sup99@yandex.ru



