Mix It All, Lethal is a complete trading solution designed to adapt to different market conditions. Unlike conventional EAs, this system combines Trend Following, Reversal (High/Low), and Breakout strategies into a single intelligent algorithm. It includes an advanced visual panel to monitor performance in real-time.

The system features advanced management and recovery mechanisms, including a configurable Grid and Smart Martingale option to manage drawdown. Additionally, it incorporates a Time Filter to avoid trading during sessions of low liquidity or unwanted high volatility.


Main Features:

  • Multi-Strategy: Capable of operating Scalping, Intraday, or Swing depending on the configuration.

  • Risk Management: Integrated Max Drawdown protection and entry filters.

  • Graphic Panel: Clear visualization of profits, trades, and levels on the chart.

  • Fully Configurable: Adjust the aggressiveness of the Grid and lot multipliers.


Recommendations: To obtain the best results, the following guidelines are recommended:

  • Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPJPY (Adaptable to others with optimization).

  • Timeframe: H1 (Recommended) or M15 for more aggressive strategies.

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 for Standard accounts (or $100 for Cent/Micro accounts).

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread (Low spread is vital).

  • VPS: Highly recommended, with low latency (<20ms).


Parameters Guide (Inputs) --- VISUALIZATION & PANEL ---

  • ShowDisplay: (True/False) Activates the visual information panel on the chart.

  • BgColor / TextColor: Customize panel colors to match your chart template.

--- TIME MANAGEMENT (Time Filter) ---

  • UseTimeFilter: Activate to limit trading to specific hours (useful to avoid high spreads or news).

  • InpStartHour / Minute: Start time to begin looking for signals.

  • InpEndHour / Minute: Time to stop opening new trades.

--- RISK & CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ---

  • InpLots: Fixed lot size (used if Dynamic Lot is disabled).

  • UseDynamicLots: If true, the lot increases automatically as your account grows.

  • InpEquityStep: Capital required to increase the lot (e.g., increases lot every $1000 of equity).

  • InpStopLoss / InpTakeProfit: Distance in points for Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • InpMagicNum: Unique identifier. Important: Use a different number for each chart or pair.

--- PROFIT PROTECTION (Trailing & BE) ---

  • InpUseBreakEven: Moves SL to the entry price to protect the trade ("zero risk").

  • InpBE_Trigger: Profit points needed to activate BreakEven.

  • InpUseTrailing: Activates Trailing Stop to secure profits as the price moves in your favor.

--- RECOVERY STRATEGY (Grid/Martingale) ---

  • UseGrid: Enables the recovery system if the initial trade goes against you.

  • InpGridDist: Distance in points between grid orders.

  • InpMartingale: Volume multiplier for the next order (e.g., 2.0 doubles the lot).

  • InpMaxOrders: Maximum limit of recovery trades (Safety).

  • InpGlobalTargetPercent: Closes ALL open trades when total profit reaches this % of the balance.

--- INDICATORS & STRATEGY ---

  • Moving Averages (1-6): Fully configurable (Period, Method, Price) to detect trend or crosses.

  • Oscillators: Includes configurable filters for RSI, MACD, Stochastic, CCI, WPR, Momentum, and ADX.

  • Volatility & Trend: Bollinger Bands, ATR, Parabolic SAR, Ichimoku, and OBV.

  • Price Action: Built-in logic for Donchian Channels and VWAP (Intraday).

  • Note: Each indicator has its own "Use..." switch to enable or disable it individually.

--- SPECIAL ENTRY MODES ---

  • UseHiLo (Reversal): Reversal strategy based on Highs and Lows of previous periods.

  • UseBreakout: Breakout strategy for dynamic support and resistance levels.


SPECIAL OFFER

The EA will increase by $50 USD for every 5 sales.

Final price: 1999,99 USD.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

IMPORTANT

Request the EA's technical documentation via private message, as it includes a list of how each indicator works and a series of strategies to use as desired.


WARNING: The use of recovery strategies involves risk. Please perform backtests and practice responsible money management.
