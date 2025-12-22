Mix it all Lethal
- Experts
- Fernando David Costa
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 22 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Mix It All, Lethal is a complete trading solution designed to adapt to different market conditions. Unlike conventional EAs, this system combines Trend Following, Reversal (High/Low), and Breakout strategies into a single intelligent algorithm. It includes an advanced visual panel to monitor performance in real-time.
The system features advanced management and recovery mechanisms, including a configurable Grid and Smart Martingale option to manage drawdown. Additionally, it incorporates a Time Filter to avoid trading during sessions of low liquidity or unwanted high volatility.
Main Features:
-
Multi-Strategy: Capable of operating Scalping, Intraday, or Swing depending on the configuration.
-
Risk Management: Integrated Max Drawdown protection and entry filters.
-
Graphic Panel: Clear visualization of profits, trades, and levels on the chart.
-
Fully Configurable: Adjust the aggressiveness of the Grid and lot multipliers.
Recommendations: To obtain the best results, the following guidelines are recommended:
-
Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPJPY (Adaptable to others with optimization).
-
Timeframe: H1 (Recommended) or M15 for more aggressive strategies.
-
Minimum Deposit: $500 for Standard accounts (or $100 for Cent/Micro accounts).
-
Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread (Low spread is vital).
-
VPS: Highly recommended, with low latency (<20ms).
Parameters Guide (Inputs) --- VISUALIZATION & PANEL ---
-
ShowDisplay: (True/False) Activates the visual information panel on the chart.
-
BgColor / TextColor: Customize panel colors to match your chart template.
--- TIME MANAGEMENT (Time Filter) ---
-
UseTimeFilter: Activate to limit trading to specific hours (useful to avoid high spreads or news).
-
InpStartHour / Minute: Start time to begin looking for signals.
-
InpEndHour / Minute: Time to stop opening new trades.
--- RISK & CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ---
-
InpLots: Fixed lot size (used if Dynamic Lot is disabled).
-
UseDynamicLots: If true, the lot increases automatically as your account grows.
-
InpEquityStep: Capital required to increase the lot (e.g., increases lot every $1000 of equity).
-
InpStopLoss / InpTakeProfit: Distance in points for Stop Loss and Take Profit.
-
InpMagicNum: Unique identifier. Important: Use a different number for each chart or pair.
--- PROFIT PROTECTION (Trailing & BE) ---
-
InpUseBreakEven: Moves SL to the entry price to protect the trade ("zero risk").
-
InpBE_Trigger: Profit points needed to activate BreakEven.
-
InpUseTrailing: Activates Trailing Stop to secure profits as the price moves in your favor.
--- RECOVERY STRATEGY (Grid/Martingale) ---
-
UseGrid: Enables the recovery system if the initial trade goes against you.
-
InpGridDist: Distance in points between grid orders.
-
InpMartingale: Volume multiplier for the next order (e.g., 2.0 doubles the lot).
-
InpMaxOrders: Maximum limit of recovery trades (Safety).
-
InpGlobalTargetPercent: Closes ALL open trades when total profit reaches this % of the balance.
--- INDICATORS & STRATEGY ---
-
Moving Averages (1-6): Fully configurable (Period, Method, Price) to detect trend or crosses.
-
Oscillators: Includes configurable filters for RSI, MACD, Stochastic, CCI, WPR, Momentum, and ADX.
-
Volatility & Trend: Bollinger Bands, ATR, Parabolic SAR, Ichimoku, and OBV.
-
Price Action: Built-in logic for Donchian Channels and VWAP (Intraday).
-
Note: Each indicator has its own "Use..." switch to enable or disable it individually.
--- SPECIAL ENTRY MODES ---
-
UseHiLo (Reversal): Reversal strategy based on Highs and Lows of previous periods.
-
UseBreakout: Breakout strategy for dynamic support and resistance levels.

