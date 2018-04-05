ICT OrderBlock trader

Explore the Power of ICT-Inspired OrderBlock EA





Elevate your trading with our expert advisor, inspired by the pioneering OrderBlock strategy from ICT's YouTube series. This tool is your gateway to advanced market analysis, designed for traders seeking to enhance their strategy with precision and insight. It's a blend of innovation and respect for the trading concepts that have shaped our approach.





Settings guide:





* TRADE_RISK: This parameter defines how much risk should be taken by each trade, represented by a percentage. Put 2 for 2% risk.





* SL_Points: Stop loss in pips.





* TP_Points: Take profit in pips.





* History_candles_count: Determines how many candles from the past should be considered for Orderblock calculations.





* Enable_drawing: This parameter enables drawing and marking each orderblock.





* DISTANCE_OF_OB: This one affects orderblock detection sensitivity. If you put 1.0, the current price should be at least 1 average candle size far from the orderblock to be considered as OB.





* LARGE_MOVE_SENSITIVITY: This one affects orderblock detection sensitivity. Increasing this value causes less sensitivity and only detects large accelerated prices.





Experience a new level of trading strategy without the promise of guaranteed profits—just a commitment to smarter, more informed decisions.





Disclaimer: This product is inspired by ICT's public YouTube content. It is an independent creation, not endorsed or affiliated with ICT. All trademarks belong to their respective owners.