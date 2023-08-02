Golden Harvest MT5
- Experts
-
Miss Preeyanut BudsarakhamHello everyone, have questions, have problems using automated trading systems, can send a message. You can contact me anytime. Thank you very much for everyone who is interested.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 2 August 2023
- Activations: 5
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator
Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade gold with the default settings of the variables.
|Symbol
|Gold,XAUUSD
|Type of account
|Classic, ECN, Leverage 1:400 or higher
|Timeframe
|M15
|Settings
|Default
|Minimal/Recommended Deposit
|1000 $ /2000$