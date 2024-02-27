Description :

Sensor EA MT5 is an advanced Expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, built using the usual signals provided by Bollinger Bands Technical Indicator.

The Expert Advisor places a buy order, When price crosses above the lower band, and a sell order when price crosses below the upper band.

The Expert Advisor uses a Stop Loss and a Take profit.

The Expert Advisor settings are as follows :





( The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. )

StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips)

TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips )

Magic number : ( set to 121261, is the EA identifier. When running multiple instances of the same EA on one currency pair, this value should be changed for each instance )

) TradeSize

MaxSpread

MaxSlippage : (set to 3, will be adjusted by the EA)

MaxOpenTrades

Hedging mode





Some clarification to remember :







For 5-digit brokers : 1 Point=0.00001 and 1 Pip=0.0001 => 10 Points=1 Pip

For 4-digit brokers : 1 Point=0.0001 and 1 Pip=0.0001 => 1Points=1Pip

If your account type is Netting then set Hedging mode to false.







