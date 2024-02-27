Sensor EA MT5

Description :

Sensor EA MT5 is an advanced Expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, built using the usual signals provided by Bollinger Bands Technical Indicator.

The Expert Advisor places a buy order, When price crosses above the lower band, and a sell order when price crosses below the upper band.

The Expert Advisor uses a Stop Loss and a Take profit.

The Expert Advisor settings are as follows :


( The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. )

  • StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips)
  • TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips )
  • Magic number : ( set to 121261, is the  EA identifier. When running multiple instances of the same EA on one currency pair, this value should be changed for each instance )
  • TradeSize
  • MaxSpread
  • MaxSlippage : (set to 3, will be adjusted by the EA)
  • MaxOpenTrades
  • Hedging mode

Some clarification to remember :

For 5-digit brokers : 1 Point=0.00001 and 1 Pip=0.0001 => 10 Points=1 Pip

For 4-digit brokers : 1 Point=0.0001 and 1 Pip=0.0001 => 1Points=1Pip

If your account type is Netting then set Hedging mode to false. 



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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Description Ultra Panel MT5  is a MetaTrader 5 Utility designed for traders who want fast manual trade execution with built-in automated trade management. It combines the speed of one-click manual entries with useful automation features such as basket profit closing. This makes it ideal for scalping, intraday trading, and active trade management directly from the chart. The panel appears on the chart and allows you to place trades instantly, adjust lot size, stop loss, and take profit, and close
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