Expert Alligator

The strategy is based on the Alligator technical indicator, described by Bill Williams in "Trading Chaos".



The system is based on three moving averages (Lips, Teeth and Jaw lines), and oscillators, calculated using the difference between them. The trading signals are generated after crossover of the Alligator lines, depending on trend, determined by order of these lines. In the case of upward trend the Lips line (with minimal period) is the highest, the next is the Teeth line, and the lowest is the Jaw line. The similar but opposite case in the case of downward trend.



The trade signals:



Open long position: crossover of the Alligator lines and increase of the distance between them in the case of the upward trend;



Close long position: upward crossover of Lips line with the Jaw line;



Open short position: crossover of the Alligator lines and increase of the distance between them in the case of the downward trend;

Close short position: downward crossover of Lips line with the Jaw line;