SetDouble

double 유형의 차트 속성에 대한 새 값을 설정.

bool  SetDouble(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  prop_id,     // 속성 식별자
   double                      value        // 새 값
  \)

매개변수

prop_id

[in]  차트 속성 식별자 (ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE 열거에서).

[in]  속성의 새 값.

값 반환

성공하면 true, double 속성을 변경할 수 없으면 false.