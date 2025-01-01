文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表SetDouble 

SetDouble

设置双精度类型属性新数值。

bool  SetDouble(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  prop_id,     // 属性标识符
   double                      value        // 新值
   )

参数

prop_id

[输入]  属性标识符 (ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE 枚举)。

value

[输入]  属性的新值。

返回值

true 如果成功, false 如果双精度类型的属性未改变。