ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートSetDouble 

SetDouble

double 型のプロパティに新しい値を設定します。

bool  SetDouble(
  ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  prop_id,    // プロパティ識別子
  double                      value        // 新しい値
  ）

パラメータ

prop_id

[in]  プロパティ識別子（ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE 列挙）

value

[in]  プロパティの新しい値

戻り値

成功の場合は true、double 型プロパティ値が変更できなかった場合は false