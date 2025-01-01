DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPrice ChartsSetDouble 

SetDouble

Sets new value for the chart property of the double type.

bool  SetDouble(
   ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  prop_id,     // property identifier
   double                      value        // new value
   )

Parameters

prop_id

[in]  Chart property identifier (from ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE enumeration).

value

[in]  New value for the property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the double property.