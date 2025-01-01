문서화섹션
TimeOnDropped

개체(전문가 또는 스크립트) 드롭 포인트에 (expert or script) drop point.

datetime  TimeOnDropped() const

값 반환

개체 드롭 포인트의 시간 좌표.