ShowLineAsk (Get Method)
Gets the value of "ShowLineAsk" property.
bool ShowLineAsk() const
Return Value
Value of "ShowLineAsk" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.
ShowLineAsk (Set Method)
Sets new value for "ShowLineAsk" property.
bool ShowLineAsk(
Parameters
show
[in] New value for "ShowLineAsk" property.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot change the property.