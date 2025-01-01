DocumentationSections
ShowLineAsk (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ShowLineAsk" property.

bool  ShowLineAsk() const

Return Value

Value of "ShowLineAsk" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.

ShowLineAsk (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ShowLineAsk" property.

bool  ShowLineAsk(
   bool  show      // property value
   )

Parameters

show

[in]  New value for "ShowLineAsk" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.