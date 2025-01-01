DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixShowLineAsk 

ShowLineAsk (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "ShowLineAsk".

bool  ShowLineAsk() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "ShowLineAsk" du graphique assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne faux.

ShowLineAsk (Méthode "Set")

Définit une nouvelle valeur à la propriété "ShowLineAsk".

bool  ShowLineAsk(
   bool  show      // nouvelle valeur
   )

Paramètres

show

[in]  Nouvelle valeur pour la propriété "ShowLineAsk".

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la propriété n'a pas été changé.