ShowGrid (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ShowGrid" property.

bool ShowGrid() const

Return Value

Value of "ShowGrid" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.

ShowGrid (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ShowGrid" property.

bool ShowGrid(

bool show

)

Parameters

show

[in] New value for "ShowGrid" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.