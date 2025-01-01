DocumentationSections
ShowGrid (Get Method)

Gets the value of "ShowGrid" property.

bool  ShowGrid() const

Return Value

Value of "ShowGrid" property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is no chart assigned, it returns false.

ShowGrid (Set Method)

Sets new value for "ShowGrid" property.

bool  ShowGrid(
   bool  show      // property value
   )

Parameters

show

[in]  New value for "ShowGrid" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.