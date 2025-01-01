문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートChartID 

ChartID

차트의 식별자 반환.

long  ChartID() const

값 반환

차트 클래스 인스턴스에 할당된 차트 식별자. 할당된 차트가 없으면 -1을 반환.