MQL5参考标准程序库价格图表PriceMin 

PriceMin

获取指定子窗口的最小价格。

double  PriceMin(
   int  num      // 子窗口号码
   ) const

参数

num

[输入]  子窗口号码 (0 表示基准窗口)。

返回值

已分配到类实例中的图表最小价格属性值。如果无分配对象, 则返回 EMPTY_VALUE