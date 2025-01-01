ドキュメントセクション
PriceMin

指定されたサブウィンドウの安値を取得します。

double  PriceMin(
  int  num      // サブウィンドウ番号
  ) const

パラメータ

num

[in]  サブウィンドウ番号（0 はメインウィンドウ）

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたチャートの安値（割り当てられたオブジェクトが存在しない場合は EMPTY_VALUE )