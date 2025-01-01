DocumentationSections
Gets window minimal price.

double  PriceMin(
   int  num      // subwindow
   ) const

Parameters

num

[in]  Subwindow number (0 means main window).

Return Value

Window minimal price value of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is not chart assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.