- Init
- Magic
- InitSignal
- InitTrailing
- InitMoney
- InitTrade
- Deinit
- OnTickProcess
- OnTradeProcess
- OnTimerProcess
- OnChartEventProcess
- OnBookEventProcess
- MaxOrders
- Signal
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- OnTick
- OnTrade
- OnTimer
- OnChartEvent
- OnBookEvent
- InitParameters
- DeinitTrade
- DeinitSignal
- DeinitTrailing
- DeinitMoney
- DeinitIndicators
- Refresh
- Processing
- SelectPosition
- CheckOpen
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLong
- OpenShort
- CheckReverse
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- ReverseLong
- ReverseShort
- CheckClose
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseAll
- Close
- CloseLong
- CloseShort
- CheckTrailingStop
- CheckTrailingStopLong
- CheckTrailingStopShort
- TrailingStopLong
- TrailingStopShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- TrailingOrderLong
- TrailingOrderShort
- CheckDeleteOrderLong
- CheckDeleteOrderShort
- DeleteOrders
- DeleteOrder
- DeleteOrderLong
- DeleteOrderShort
- LotOpenLong
- LotOpenShort
- LotReverse
- PrepareHistoryDate
- HistoryPoint
- CheckTradeState
- WaitEvent
- NoWaitEvent
- TradeEventPositionStopTake
- TradeEventOrderTriggered
- TradeEventPositionOpened
- TradeEventPositionVolumeChanged
- TradeEventPositionModified
- TradeEventPositionClosed
- TradeEventOrderPlaced
- TradeEventOrderModified
- TradeEventOrderDeleted
- TimeframeAdd
- TimeframesFlags
TradeEventNotIdentified
Event handler of the non-identified event.
virtual bool TradeEventNotIdentified()
Return Value
The CExpert class method does nothing and always returns true.
Note
Note that several trade events can arrive, in such cases it is difficult to identify them.