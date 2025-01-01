ドキュメントセクション
TradeEventNotIdentified

未知イベントのハンドラです。

virtual bool  TradeEventNotIdentified()

戻り値

CExpert クラスメソッドは、何の操作も行わずに常に true を返します。

注意事項

複数の取引イベントが到着した場合、イベントを識別することが困難であるのでご注意ください。