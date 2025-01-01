文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertTradeEventNotIdentified 

TradeEventNotIdentified

无标识事件处理器。

virtual bool  TradeEventNotIdentified()

返回值

CExpert 方法不做任何事且永远返回 true。

注释

需要注意的是有些交易事件可以抵达，在这种情况下，很难辨别它们。