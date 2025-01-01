문서화섹션
TradeEventNotIdentified

식별되지 않은 이벤트의 이벤트 핸들러.

virtual bool  TradeEventNotIdentified()

반환 값

CExpert 클래스 메서드는 아무 작업도 수행하지 않으며 항상 true를 반환합니다.

참고

몇 가지 거래 이벤트가 발생할 수 있으며, 이러한 경우에는 이를 식별하기가 어렵습니다.