DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardModuli StrategiaClassi base per Expert AdvisorsCExpertTradeEventNotIdentified 

TradeEventNotIdentified

Event handler dell'evento non identificato.

virtual bool  TradeEventNotIdentified()

Valore di ritorno

The CExpert il metodo della classe non fa nulla e restituisce sempre true.

Nota

Si noti che possono arrivare svariati eventi di trade, in questi casi è difficile identificarli.