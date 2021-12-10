Pivot point scanner
This Scanner will help you to get Pivot points , Resistance and Support Points on the Symbols in your watchlist, using this and the best part is it give alert in all format whether its a e-mail, or Phone Notification alert, or Pop-up Alerts.
There are multiple points as :
1) Standard Pivot Points
2) Fibonacci Pivot points
3) Camarilla Pivot points
4) Woddie Pivot points.
5) Bollinger Bands.
Type of Alerts are :
1) Cross Alert.
2) Near_Alert.
3) Cross and Bounce Alert.
4) Bounce only Alert.
Ps: This is really easy to use all input values as Yes or No. sometimes use dropdown too.