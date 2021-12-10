Pivot point scanner

This Scanner will help you to get Pivot points , Resistance and Support Points on the Symbols in your watchlist, using this and the best part is it give alert in all format whether its a e-mail, or Phone Notification alert, or Pop-up Alerts.

There are multiple points as :

1) Standard Pivot Points

2) Fibonacci Pivot points

3) Camarilla Pivot points

4) Woddie Pivot points.

5) Bollinger Bands.





Type of Alerts are :

1) Cross Alert.

2) Near_Alert.

3) Cross and Bounce Alert.

4) Bounce only Alert.





Ps: This is really easy to use all input values as Yes or No. sometimes use dropdown too.



