Pivot point scanner

This Scanner will help you to get Pivot points , Resistance and Support Points on the Symbols in your watchlist, using this and the best part is it give alert in all format whether its a e-mail, or Phone Notification alert, or Pop-up Alerts. 

There are multiple points as :

1) Standard Pivot Points

2) Fibonacci Pivot points 

3) Camarilla Pivot points 

4) Woddie Pivot points.

5) Bollinger Bands.


Type of Alerts are :

1) Cross Alert.

2) Near_Alert.

3) Cross and Bounce Alert.

4) Bounce only Alert.


Ps: This is really easy to use all input values as Yes or No. sometimes use dropdown too.


