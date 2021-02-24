ADR Alert Dashboard

3.73

The ADR Alert Dashboard shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The dash is designed to be placed on a blank chart and just sit in the background and alert you when levels are hit so you do not need to sit and watch it or even look at all!

MT5 VERSION AVAILABLE HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66316

NEW: Now also shows you the average WEEKLY and MONTHLY ranges and alerts to them too!

GET THE ADR REVERSAL INDICATOR WHICH DRAWS THE LEVELS ON YOUR CHART TOO HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62757

Around 60% of the time price trades within it's normal average daily range (ADR) and pushes above these levels are usually an indicator of a sharp price move which will typically have a pull back (profit take) move following it. You can take advantage of these sharp moves by trading the pull back from the top or bottom of the daily range to the most recent level of support or resistance.

Over 20 years of historical data was gathered to find the average percentage chances of price moving beyond specific ADR levels for the major forex pairs and a selection of crosses. This data indicated that price only moved beyond 200% of it's ADR 3% of the time meaning your odds of a reversal or pullback at that level would be 97%!!!

These are the ADR extension averages shown by the data:

Price exceeded 100% of ADR10 roughly 42% of the time.
Price exceeded 125% of ADR10 roughly 23% of the time.
 Price exceeded 150% of ADR10 roughly 12% of the time.
 Price exceeded 175% of ADR10 roughly 6% of the time.
 Price exceeded 200% of ADR10 roughly 3% of the time.
 Price exceeded 225% of ADR10 roughly 2% of the time.

As you can see from the levels above if price gets to 150% of it's normal ADR the odds of it going further are only 12% giving you a massive advantage. Wait for price action to show you signs of a turn at that level and jump in on the pullback!

Dashboard Settings:

  • Adjust position of the dashboard and change the size of the boxes and text.
  • Select the pairs you want to monitor and enter your brokers prefix or suffix if required.
  • Select which ADR number to use for the levels (ADR10 is default and what the data analysis is based on).
  • Choose which levels you would like to be alerted to when hit.
  • Select the type of alerts you want to receive from pop-ups, emails or push alerts.
  • Choose the text alert you would like for each level.

Entry Strategy Idea:

Wait for price to get to a specific level and receive an alert. The higher the level the better the chance of a reversal but the fewer alerts you will receive. When you get an alert you can either wait for a good price action candlestick pattern to form (engulfing, hammer, shooting star etc...) or you may want to use a tight EMA like EMA9 and jump in. M5 or M15 are the best timeframes to use.

For best results wait for a confirmed break in market structure on the M5 chart using the Market Reversal Alerts Indicator. (available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46295)

These trades are meant to be scalping trades so ideally target the most recent high or low that is likely to act as a level of support or resistance. Often these ADR alerts happen in the London or NY sessions so targeting highs and lows of the Asian session is often a good idea.

Grid Trading ADR Levels:

Many people grid trade using ADR. Enter small positions at selected ADR levels (100%, 150%, 200% etc) and then as price moves over the levels you gain a position with a higher average each time a new trade triggers. This then allows more profit to be made on the pullback and a higher average price entry than just the first position taken.

Other Notes on ADR:

Be careful of ADR extensions that happen after fundamental news events. These can sometimes be the start of new multi day pushes and less chance of a pullback or reversal.

Look out for price levels when you get an ADR alert. If there is a recent level that has just been breached it's often an indicator of a stop hunt. 

Reviews 14
BernardWG
354
BernardWG 2023.05.03 09:19 
 

Bought the Dashboard over the weekend. Was first bit confused that the dashboard did a reset, blank. But Lee was quite correct to refer me to his instructions about the Dashboard. It's definitely for Forex traders who understand the logic of trading 28 Major and Minor FX pairs consisting of 8 groups. Strength and Weakness of pairs. Showing their ADRs during the Asian and Euro and American sessions. I bought most of Lee's work these days and his approach to the FX market is solid and mathematically correct. There are many approaches to trading markets, FX or Indices, some good, most bad. Lee has done over the years a splendid job and one can admire what he has done and still does with his daily market sessions. Keep up the good work Lee and stay who you are. Open in your communication. Not hiding and willing to support the trading community with your work. Thanks.

Laurie Cohen
101
Laurie Cohen 2022.05.18 07:42 
 

Awesome Indicator, a must have A+++

Buenov
99
Buenov 2022.02.25 14:24 
 

Great indicator, this is exactly what I had been looking for. Makes it easy to find potential reversal areas with confluence. Many thanks!

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Thomas Maehrel
733
Thomas Maehrel 2024.05.16 13:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Greg Szczygiel
73
Greg Szczygiel 2023.10.10 11:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

BernardWG
354
BernardWG 2023.05.03 09:19 
 

Bought the Dashboard over the weekend. Was first bit confused that the dashboard did a reset, blank. But Lee was quite correct to refer me to his instructions about the Dashboard. It's definitely for Forex traders who understand the logic of trading 28 Major and Minor FX pairs consisting of 8 groups. Strength and Weakness of pairs. Showing their ADRs during the Asian and Euro and American sessions. I bought most of Lee's work these days and his approach to the FX market is solid and mathematically correct. There are many approaches to trading markets, FX or Indices, some good, most bad. Lee has done over the years a splendid job and one can admire what he has done and still does with his daily market sessions. Keep up the good work Lee and stay who you are. Open in your communication. Not hiding and willing to support the trading community with your work. Thanks.

Gavin Rissetto
308
Gavin Rissetto 2022.08.19 05:13 
 

A handy tool to have thank you.

Laurie Cohen
101
Laurie Cohen 2022.05.18 07:42 
 

Awesome Indicator, a must have A+++

Martin Dennis Coman
1324
Martin Dennis Coman 2022.04.13 09:18 
 

very basic indicator. Not very useful

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2022.04.13 09:30
It is if you know how to use it. The fact you told me ADR was calculated incorrectly tells me you dont understand what it's telling you. ADR = average daily range. It is the average range of the last X days. It is merelty showing you when price exhaustions is likely to happen and at those points the reversal odds are higher. You cant calculate ADR any other way.
Buenov
99
Buenov 2022.02.25 14:24 
 

Great indicator, this is exactly what I had been looking for. Makes it easy to find potential reversal areas with confluence. Many thanks!

Rahat Ali
237
Rahat Ali 2022.02.25 13:16 
 

Before was having only indicators but buying a dashboard made my life much easy, at one glance I can see great opportunities on all 28 pairs and can trade the best with confluences and rules taught by the author in the free daily live room on youtube. Pretty satisfied!

Needadream123
327
Needadream123 2022.02.24 22:22 
 

the indicator does not work s is a big scam you will lose all your money!!!!! thief does your live never take a real live position .... a nice scam!!!!!

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2022.02.24 22:40
I and many tried to help you in the Telegram group. You did not understand what this indicator is telling you and tried to trade it as a signal indicator. I'm sorry you were unable to help but a scam this is not. Come in the daily live rooms helpd twice a day (as we all suggested and you never did) and we'll teach you how ADR works. If you dont, good luck but please dont call something you dont understand a scam.
Plamen Ivanov
2148
Plamen Ivanov 2022.01.26 10:03 
 

This is a great indicator which perfectly fits my trading strategy (along with "Market Reversal Alerts" indicator). There is also a lot of useful content shared in the Telegram group, so definitely a 5* products and support.

Виктор Кривошапка
161
Виктор Кривошапка 2022.01.07 13:46 
 

Плохой индикатор,постоянно перерисовывается,идет сигнал на уровне 175.Не плохо,открываем сделку на бай или сел,в 12-00 ночи,он перерисовался и вы в не понятной торговой сделки,потому что индикатор перерисовался,,,,НЕ РЕКОМЕНДУЮ,торговой идеи в нем нет.

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2022.01.26 11:31
Translating your message in Google reads:
"Bad indicator, constantly redrawing, there is a signal at 175. Not bad, open a buy or sat down trade at 12-00 at night, it redraws and you are in an incomprehensible trade, because the indicator is redrawn ,,,, I DO NOT RECOMMEND trading there is no idea in it." This indicator draws in daily ADR levels on your chart. THEY CHANGE EVERY DAY SO OF COURSE IT REDRAWS! :)
Please fully read and understand what you are purchasing. What you have described is exactly how the indicator is designed to function. ;)
FX167
206
FX167 2021.12.23 21:48 
 

Must have for a daytrader. I use it scalping the reversals with 125-150% ADR 10 days as my entry signal. I then use a type of martingale positioning with a hard stop. I trade the 28 pairs so the ADR dashboard is not a luxury. It is a must. Impressed with the product.

Schalk Willem Oberholzer
205
Schalk Willem Oberholzer 2021.08.06 10:50 
 

Having this indicator you can monitor multiple pairs and not have to have ALL those charts open. Glad I have it.

lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2021.06.07 17:47 
 

Very good indicator, offers a much safer vision than a simple daily cap

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