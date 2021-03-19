ADR Reversal Indicator

4.21

The ADR Reversal Indicator shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The indicator draws horizontal lines on the chart at the average daily range extremes and also extensions above those levels which have mathematical probabilities attached to them of price exceeding them. More details on that below...

ADR ALERT DASHBOARD TO COMPLIMENT THE INDICATOR AND MONITOR ALL PAIRS ALSO AVAILABLE HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62756

MT5 Version also available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64477/

Around 60% of the time price trades within it's normal average daily range (ADR) and pushes above these levels are usually an indicator of a sharp price move which will typically have a pull back (profit take) move following it. You can take advantage of these sharp moves by trading the pull back from the top or bottom of the daily range to the most recent level of support or resistance.

Over 20 years of historical data was gathered to find the average percentage chances of price moving beyond specific ADR levels for the major forex pairs and a selection of crosses. This data indicated that price only moved beyond 200% of it's ADR 3% of the time meaning your odds of a reversal or pullback at that level would be 97%!!!

These are the ADR extension averages shown by the data:

Price exceeded 100% of ADR10 roughly 42% of the time.
Price exceeded 125% of ADR10 roughly 23% of the time.
Price exceeded 150% of ADR10 roughly 12% of the time.
Price exceeded 175% of ADR10 roughly 6% of the time.
Price exceeded 200% of ADR10 roughly 3% of the time.
Price exceeded 225% of ADR10 roughly 2% of the time.

As you can see from the levels above if price gets to 150% of it's normal ADR the odds of it going further are only 12% giving you a massive advantage. Wait for price action to show you signs of a turn at that level and jump in on the pullback!

Indicator Settings:

  • Select the ADR number you would like to work with. NOTE: Statistics above are based on ADR10 data.
  • Choose the colours and styling of the lines for ADR levels.
  • Select the type of alerts you want to receive from pop-ups, emails or push alerts.
  • Option to turn each level on or off if you would like to only receive alerts at specific ADR extremes.
  • Choose the text for the alerts you would like for each level.

Entry Strategy Idea:

Wait for price to get to a specific level and receive an alert. The higher the level the better the chance of a reversal but the fewer alerts you will receive. When you get an alert you can either wait for a good price action candlestick pattern to form (engulfing, hammer, shooting star etc...) or you may want to use a tight EMA like EMA9 and jump in. M5 or M15 are the best timeframes to use.

These trades are meant to be scalping trades so ideally target the most recent high or low that is likely to act as a level of support or resistance. Often these ADR alerts happen in the London or NY sessions so targeting highs and lows of the Asian session is often a good idea.

Grid Trading ADR Levels:

Many people grid trade using ADR. Enter small positions at selected ADR levels (100%, 150%, 200% etc) and then as price moves over the levels you gain a position with a higher average each time a new trade triggers. This then allows more profit to be made on the pullback and a higher average price entry than just the first position taken.

Other Notes on ADR:

Be careful of ADR extensions that happen after fundamental news events. These can sometimes be the start of new multi day pushes and less chance of a pullback or reversal.

Look out for price levels when you get an ADR alert. If there is a recent level that has just been breached it's often an indicator of a stop hunt. The market is just pushing to take out peoples stops and pullbacks or reversals are much more likely.

Reviews 19
lin z
335
lin z 2024.01.17 02:51 
 

A good Indicator. Thank you.

tgkaranja74
132
tgkaranja74 2023.06.21 21:54 
 

Great indicator to add to market structure and price action

andycutlanddemo
59
andycutlanddemo 2022.02.28 10:48 
 

Another great indicator by Lee showing clear ADR levels on the chart to help assist in trading by using this as part confluence for entry strategies that give a genuine edge in the market. Lee provides a huge amount of educational resources online and also runs a free live room every day on youtube. His boot camp series is also a must watch to help gain an edge in the market.

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elijah aklamavo
38
elijah aklamavo 2026.01.02 14:47 
 

I noticed the indicator repainted/readjusted multiple times from what lines it drew for Dow Jones during London session to different points during New York open, is this normal or a bug ? Broker is Vantage.

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2026.01.02 16:43
Yes of course, watch the video on the indicator and make sure you understand what ADR is. It's the average daily range from low to high so the lines show you the average move up and down based on the days unfolding movement. They are NOT pivot points.
Roswitha Habets-Niesing
135
Roswitha Habets-Niesing 2024.10.04 12:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas Maehrel
733
Thomas Maehrel 2024.05.16 13:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

danmar
2479
danmar 2024.03.16 08:40 
 

HI, it is a very interesting indicator and better with the last update for me who have a big screen high definition. Thank you for the update.

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2024.03.16 11:43
Sorry you feel that about the customisation. I get asked for lots of "tweaks" all the time and as you can imagine if I did them all the indicator would not be what its designed to be and I use this in my free teaching of students so cant keep changing it constantly for individuals unfortunately. You could always get your own indicator custom built to your requirements any time on the marketplace here as lots of coders that do custom coding for people. Glad you are finding it useful and feel free to stop by the website for the free trading course and live rooms I run for free every day too.
lin z
335
lin z 2024.01.17 02:51 
 

A good Indicator. Thank you.

tgkaranja74
132
tgkaranja74 2023.06.21 21:54 
 

Great indicator to add to market structure and price action

Sonny Soeyono Hoo
146
Sonny Soeyono Hoo 2023.01.21 08:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gavin Rissetto
308
Gavin Rissetto 2022.08.19 05:08 
 

Once I get the hang of it, I like it.

Shahid Khan uk
84
Shahid Khan uk 2022.08.11 16:14 
 

its just waist of money,i lost of trades bcz of this ADR,it keeps changing and moving

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2022.08.11 16:46
I'm afraid you don't understand how adr works. The lines move to show you the anticipated high and low of the day. Watch the videos and you would understand what it does. Please don't leave reviews on indicators until you know what they are telling you and how to use them.😁
You lost because you didn't take trades with correlation and probably just traded because a level got hit, thats not how you use this. It is a "condition" indicator and not a signal indicator. You need something to tell you to get in when conditions are met. Watch the videos on the website about systems and strategies, learn how to incorporate ADR into your strategy. Come in the Telegram group with 1000s of others using the indicators and join the free live room to see how to use it.
https://themarketstructuretrader.com/free-forex-training-education-courses/
andycutlanddemo
59
andycutlanddemo 2022.02.28 10:48 
 

Another great indicator by Lee showing clear ADR levels on the chart to help assist in trading by using this as part confluence for entry strategies that give a genuine edge in the market. Lee provides a huge amount of educational resources online and also runs a free live room every day on youtube. His boot camp series is also a must watch to help gain an edge in the market.

Rahat Ali
237
Rahat Ali 2022.02.26 17:49 
 

Indeed a great indicator to maintain your entry and tp level within range to assure it will hit, as the author well explained in the videos how it works and when to time your entry and exit. Haven't found such a great tool across mql5.

A995A806
19
A995A806 2022.01.16 12:18 
 

I've purchased it on Friday, but by then the market was already closed. But from what I've seen it can do I think this is the last piece to my puzzle. Will keep u guys updated.

Goldsmith101
39
Goldsmith101 2021.10.03 11:44 
 

only just purchased this indicator i,ve combined it with my current trading system and this was the final piece i really needed . Thank you very much to Lee Samson, very well detailed and thourough work has gone into developing this indicator. will keep you posted on results.

Vasileios Kapsis
200
Vasileios Kapsis 2021.09.17 17:25 
 

It is an excellent tool but you should consider it as a part of a system. Even if it shows extremes and possible reversal points you have to combine it with the other indicators LEE SAMSON has created.

David
151
David 2021.08.15 02:27 
 

Excellent indicator, the indicator is so useful, an indicator everyone needs in their trading toolbox. Great for scalping the market which gives you a statistical advantage.

Schalk Willem Oberholzer
205
Schalk Willem Oberholzer 2021.08.06 10:48 
 

Good indicator to alert when the possible daily range is reached. Also has different levels for high probability set ups. As in anything you need to understand how it works, market structure and the bigger picture of market conditions. I have always been burnt in the past on trading daily ranges, but using this indicator together with the market reversal indicator form the same developer, it makes it is easier to trade. This together with the ADR dashboard makes it again easier as you not have to watch the screens the whole time and by having the dashboard too you can monitor multiple currency pairs and not have to have all those charts open.

Hiyabadamabel102030
49
Hiyabadamabel102030 2021.08.06 00:59 
 

I don't have enough words to thank you Lee God bless your hands. This ADR indicator is game changer I wish I know 3 years ago , finally I became confident trader I have seen good results. Thank you 😊

Jamesdelz
2778
Jamesdelz 2021.07.02 20:04 
 

as of now horrible indicator; I understand if it updates daily new highs/lows every new daily cycle, but good god this moves every minute to accommodate the top and bottom, so it makes it hard to plan anything because it keeps adjusting it's like a zigzag indicator. I do not need to test this any further; you're better off having a repainting zigzag for your highs and lows.

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2021.07.02 21:32
I'm afraid you don't understand how adr works. The lines move to show you the anticipated high and low of the day. Watch the videos and you would understand what it does. Please don't leave reviews on indicators until you know what they are telling you and how to use them. Youve not even traded it for a day yet! 😁
pete080368
1185
pete080368 2021.06.02 20:31 
 

It shows reversals at certain ADR levels and extensions. Together with dashboard and market reversals alerts, dashboard for this indicator is also available from the same author, it gives an edge in in the market. Picture in the comments section.

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