Gold Stuff
- Indicators
-
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 17 March 2023
- Activations: 5
Gold Stuff is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1.
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Settings and manual here
SETTINGS
- Draw Arrow - on off. drawing arrows on the chart.
- Alerts - on off audible alerts.
- E-mail notification - on off. email notifications.
- Puch-notification - on off. Push notifications.
- Next, adjust the color gamut.
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