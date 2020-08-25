Gold Stuff is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1.

At it indicator work full auto Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. You can find it at my profile.

Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus! You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings and manual here

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here . Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!

SETTINGS

Draw Arrow - on off. drawing arrows on the chart.

Alerts - on off audible alerts.

on off audible alerts. E-mail notification - on off. email notifications.

Puch-notification - on off. Push notifications.

Next, adjust the color gamut.



