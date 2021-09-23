NeuroScalper

Update! Arrows were added to the 100 and 200 levels on oscillator

MT5 version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72378





This indicator is accurate for accessing extremes and supports for buy positions primarily for 1 minute time frames. Other time frames can be used but the levels are different, and you need to add them manually, just use averages of extremes. It's a better oscillator and compares with others to see the difference.





Day trade using neuro network concepts. This indicator uses elementary forms of neuro networks to generate signals to buy and sell. Use the indicator on 1-minute charts. The indicator does not repaint. Download and run on tester using 1-minute charts or other charts using different levels, analyze the trades to see for yourself. Many opportunities to scalp the markets. Can be used on higher time frames but the levels should be changed according to your discretion. Higher time frames have higher ranges.





Concept and things to consider with this model:





Multiple indicators are used, weights applied, and 2 data points for the max and min.

This indicator is for trading uptrends mainly

Add levels in settings(see picture) 100 and 200 for the oscillator, or other levels if using different time frames.



















































































































































































































































































