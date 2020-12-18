Trend Reverting PRO

4.37

"UNIQUE TRADING APPROACH FOR HIGHLY ACCURATE REVERSE SIGNALS!"

"Clear signals for market reversals and precision entries inside the trend – proven effective and visible."

The intelligent algorithm analyzes potential trend reversals and highly accurate entries along the current trend.

    Designed to spot key price action moments. The result is a clean, stable, and easy-to-read chart.


    WHY TRADERS PAY ATTENTION TO TREND REVERTING PRO

    • Helps reveal moments when the current trend may be losing strength
    • Marks and identifies high probability entries in an active trend
    • Signals remain stable - guaranteed, once they appear on the chart
    • Designed to keep the chart clean and easy to read
    • Works across multiple timeframes
    • Extremely flexible and suitable for both trending and ranging markets
    • Supports a proven method and structured trading approach


    KEY FEATURES

    • No Repainting
    • Stable buffer logic
    • Alerts: pop-up, sound, email, push
    • Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading
    • Multi-timeframe support
    • Performs in various market conditions


    WHAT MAKES TREND REVERTING PRO UNIQUE

    Many indicators focus on only one task:

    Some show trend reversals. Others show trend entries.


    Trend Reverting PRO combines both.

    This allows traders to clearly see:

    • When a trend starts losing momentum
    • When a potential reversal forms
    • Where strong entries appear along the trend


    When all these elements are visible together, the chart shows structure, not noise.

    ADDITIONAL TOOLS

    Forex Trend Commander MT4 (free) – extra trend confirmation

    Two Moving Averages Systems – structured, consistent entries


    TRADER FEEDBACK

    Leonid Shamis – 2021.02.08
    "The best indicator in the world !!! 5 stars!!"

    Arhyel Mshelia – 2021.09.07
    "This indicator is amazing if you are willing to do some little work combining with MA's, S&R you will be amazed at the results. Still testing but am loving it"


    MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

    If the indicator repaints – your purchase will be fully refunded.


    Get Trend Reversing PRO – available now on the MQL5 Market for $50.

    One tool. Clear logic. Remarkably reliable signals that stay visible. Lifetime access - forever.


    Questions? Always happy to help – a message away.


    PS. Trend Reverting PRO is the result of years of observing market structure and price behavior.

    Available now in the MQL5 Market - test the indicator and see the structure your chart has been hiding.


    Get Trend Reversing PRO Indicator Now and Join the Elite Traders.


    Reviews 23
    Xinliang Li
    656
    Xinliang Li 2024.06.17 14:52 
     

    信号不重绘 5星好评

    小田孝二
    232
    小田孝二 2024.06.02 08:32 
     

    TREND REVERTING PRO produces consistent profits with no redrawing. Give us the Forex Trend Commander Indicator. Thank you very much.

    fenix trading
    254
    fenix trading 2024.04.06 03:34 
     

    I bought it and I am currently using it, with good results, I am surprised how easy it is to use it, I am very grateful and happy with my purchase, for sure it is a good ally for your strategy, very good.

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    Xinliang Li
    656
    Xinliang Li 2024.06.17 14:52 
     

    信号不重绘 5星好评

    小田孝二
    232
    小田孝二 2024.06.02 08:32 
     

    TREND REVERTING PRO produces consistent profits with no redrawing. Give us the Forex Trend Commander Indicator. Thank you very much.

    fenix trading
    254
    fenix trading 2024.04.06 03:34 
     

    I bought it and I am currently using it, with good results, I am surprised how easy it is to use it, I am very grateful and happy with my purchase, for sure it is a good ally for your strategy, very good.

    ludo2702
    61
    ludo2702 2024.03.30 09:42 
     

    Hi all, tested the free version for a while and saw the great improvement for my setup. Reliable indicator. Strongly recommend it. Thanks for your work!!

    udddat dutt
    878
    udddat dutt 2024.03.04 18:00 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    vic chang
    130
    vic chang 2023.10.15 04:17 
     

    This indicator has become better after the revision, it’s great

    Nicholas
    49
    Nicholas 2023.10.06 16:38 
     

    This indicator is amazing

    Hector Ranola Lopez
    168
    Hector Ranola Lopez 2022.12.15 16:38 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    geceler001
    58
    geceler001 2022.04.12 11:45 
     

    I have examined the product, it does not produce very accurate signals. I do not want 100% success, but at least it is the right of those who pay to ask for accurate signals with a small margin of error. I want my money back!

    krisnara123
    2210
    krisnara123 2022.03.09 11:06 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    fortune0143
    266
    fortune0143 2022.03.01 03:17 
     

    Hi everyone. It's a good product so far. I need more back testing so I will give it 5 stars. If it disappoints, then I have to lower the rating

    wuzzy66
    1007
    wuzzy66 2022.01.13 22:16 
     

    I wish I knew of this wonderful product long ago amazing product spent money in finding the right reversal product in the past which I can say this is what you need to start winning trades making money

    aqing1001
    79
    aqing1001 2021.12.21 11:51 
     

    Very good indicators. A small single test after purchase brings immediate benefits. This indicator is highly recommended.Absolute five stars!

    Arhyel Mshelia
    480
    Arhyel Mshelia 2021.09.07 12:55 
     

    This indicator is amazing if you are willing to do some little work combining with MA's, S&R you will be amazed at the results. still testing but am loving it

    Tevita Finau
    330
    Tevita Finau 2021.08.16 02:45 
     

    I lost $50 from buying this no good arrow as it has lots of false signals. I do have a free non repaint arrow that produces way more winning signals than this one. I will put this $50 arrow indicator into the rubbish bin as its a waste of time.

    _Striker_
    161
    _Striker_ 2021.08.14 19:35 
     

    The pictures are all based on history. We need to see the signal change

    BAIXAR HR-K
    863
    BAIXAR HR-K 2021.08.04 19:00 
     

    Hello, I just bought your indicator. Before that, I had your free indicator. After I bought and "uploaded" your indicator, it has not changed. I still have the free version on my PC. Can you fix this for me, please. BAIXAR

    Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
    69614
    Reply from developer Nedyalka Zhelyazkova 2021.08.10 10:12
    Product activation
    https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498#activation
    Aravind Kolanupaka
    10319
    Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.03.14 04:33 
     

    Good

    Byron Funck
    69
    Byron Funck 2021.03.05 10:30 
     

    good indicator, allows me to keep chart clean and so far have seen nice trades. Thank you

    Dragos Dinescu
    351
    Dragos Dinescu 2021.03.01 10:01 
     

    I appreciate at this indicator that it generally makes what is indicated in the description: keep you on the right side of the move. Following my own analysis, I made some mistakes, keeping some trades in red in some quite big counter moves ... as stupid as it sounds ... :) Eventually, I gained back the losses, but of course, I searched some MAs to put on chart in order to have a visual warning. But this indicator is far superior than that, having a good precision in direction in conditions of normal volatility. Of course, the indicator doesn't replace my own analysis, but it helps a lot. I already performed some green trades, and I'm confident that this week I will gain back the value of this indicator, trading at minimum risk, so I will use it for free afterwards ... :)

    12
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