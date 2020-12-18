Trend Reverting PRO
- Indicators
-
- Version: 16.0
- Updated: 3 February 2026
- Activations: 20
"UNIQUE TRADING APPROACH FOR HIGHLY ACCURATE REVERSE SIGNALS!"
"Clear signals for market reversals and precision entries inside the trend – proven effective and visible."
The intelligent algorithm analyzes potential trend reversals and highly accurate entries along the current trend.
Designed to spot key price action moments. The result is a clean, stable, and easy-to-read chart.
WHY TRADERS PAY ATTENTION TO TREND REVERTING PRO
- Helps reveal moments when the current trend may be losing strength
- Marks and identifies high probability entries in an active trend
- Signals remain stable - guaranteed, once they appear on the chart
- Designed to keep the chart clean and easy to read
- Works across multiple timeframes
- Extremely flexible and suitable for both trending and ranging markets
- Supports a proven method and structured trading approach
KEY FEATURES
- No Repainting
- Stable buffer logic
- Alerts: pop-up, sound, email, push
- Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading
- Multi-timeframe support
- Performs in various market conditions
WHAT MAKES TREND REVERTING PRO UNIQUE
Many indicators focus on only one task:
Some show trend reversals. Others show trend entries.
Trend Reverting PRO combines both.
This allows traders to clearly see:
- When a trend starts losing momentum
- When a potential reversal forms
- Where strong entries appear along the trend
When all these elements are visible together, the chart shows structure, not noise.
ADDITIONAL TOOLS
Forex Trend Commander MT4 (free) – extra trend confirmation
Two Moving Averages Systems – structured, consistent entries
TRADER FEEDBACK
Leonid Shamis – 2021.02.08
"The best indicator in the world !!! 5 stars!!"
Arhyel Mshelia – 2021.09.07
"This indicator is amazing if you are willing to do some little work combining with MA's, S&R you will be amazed at the results. Still testing but am loving it"
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE
If the indicator repaints – your purchase will be fully refunded.
Get Trend Reversing PRO – available now on the MQL5 Market for $50.
One tool. Clear logic. Remarkably reliable signals that stay visible. Lifetime access - forever.
Questions? Always happy to help – a message away.
PS. Trend Reverting PRO is the result of years of observing market structure and price behavior.
Available now in the MQL5 Market - test the indicator and see the structure your chart has been hiding.
Get Trend Reversing PRO Indicator Now and Join the Elite Traders.
信号不重绘 5星好评