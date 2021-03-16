UPD1 Impulse Candle

5

The indicator searches for impulse candles and displays them on the chart.

It includes a shadow filter. It also finds breakout levels of Bollinger Bands.

You can enable multi-currency dashboard in the settings.

Alerting choose between the current chart or the entire list.

Blog-Link - Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1


Trading patterns:

  • Trend retest.
  • False Breakout.
  • Others.


EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ...

M15, M30, H1.


Input parameters.


Basic.

Bars Count - the number of history bars on which the indicator will work.

Coeff Period - period for calculation.

Min HL Coeff - coefficient above which candles are searched. The default value is 2.0, but for more signals on higher timeframes you can set 1.5.

Shadow Filter - the higher the value, the larger the size of shadows can be on candlesticks. It is desirable to set 50 and lower.


    Visual of candlesticks.

    Color Bar - enable/disable candle filling.

    Width Color Bar (-1 auto) - fill thickness. The default is -1 auto, at which the fill corresponds to the candlestick thickness.

    Show Arrows On Chart - display numeric values above large candlesticks. They mean how many times the candle is larger than the average value.

    UP Label Color - the color of the Buy candle.

    DN Label Color - the color of the Sell candle.

    Indent Coeff - indentation of the number from the candle.

    Size - font size.


      Bollinger Bands Settings.

      BB Filter - when enabled, displays only those large candles that have closed behind the channel.

      MA Period - moving average period.

      MA Price - price parameters.

      MA Deviation - deviation setting.

      MA Shift - offset setting.


      BB Cross OC Candle - to show or not to show the crossing of a large candle of the channel (by closing).

      BB Cross Extend Bars - line length.

      BB Cross Arrow Code - icon code.

      BB Cross Arrow Size - icon size.


        Dashboard Settings.

        Dashboard - enable / disable multicurrency dashboard.

        Scan Bars - how many candles to monitor per history.

        Dashboard Zoom % (0 -auto) - choose any zoom.

        Color Theme - automatic or manual selection of the panel color theme (light and dark).

        Symbol Lyst - write down the instruments to be monitored.

        View M1-MN - enter the timeframes to be monitored.


        Alert Settings.

        Alert - enable / disable notification settings.

        Current Chart – alert only on the current chart, ignoring dashboard signals.

        Dashboard List – alert when new signals appear in the dashboard.

        Alert Work Time - specify the time period when the alert will be active.

        Alert Pop Up - enable / disable alert popup.

        Alert Push - enable / disable notification to phone.

        Alert E-mail - enable / disable email notification.

        Alert Sound - enable / disable sound notification.

        Alert Sound Name - select sound alert file.


        Reviews 2
        裕文 潘
        424
        裕文 潘 2026.04.20 12:22 
         

        This is a powerful tool.

        Iurie Lupasco
        296
        Iurie Lupasco 2025.08.11 20:37 
         

        полезный индикатор

        Recommended products
        Just Currency Strength
        Pankom Sriboonlue
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Just Currency Strength is a simple, and easy to use as a market analysis tool. It could helps trader to understand the broder view of the market and forcasting the movemt of each currency symbol and trend direction of each specific currency pair. Parameters Timeframe (Move Timeframe box to move the pannel) Currency (Must NOT be less than 5 currencies) Refreshtime in second Colors Strong//Weak//Neutrial Alerts setting Alert On/Off Push notification On/Off Happy Trading...
        FREE
        Williams VIX Fix Indicator MT4
        Mykola Khandus
        Indicators
        Overview The Williams VIX Fix Indicator is a MetaTrader 4 tool designed to help traders identify potential market tops and bottoms. By analyzing price extremes relative to recent highs and lows, it highlights overbought and oversold conditions using two histograms displayed in a separate window. The indicator combines the Williams VIX Fix calculation with Bollinger Bands and percentile-based thresholds to provide clear signals for potential reversals.  Key Features Market Tops and Bottoms Market
        Dynamic ATR Bands and Signals
        Luc Michael Botes
        Indicators
        Dynamic ATR Bands & Signals - Volatility-Based Trading System Dynamic ATR Bands & Signals combines the power of adaptive volatility bands with precision stochastic signals to help you identify high-probability trading opportunities across all markets and timeframes. Key Features Adaptive Volatility Bands - Three levels of ATR-based bands automatically adjust to market conditions Precision Entry Signals - Clear buy/sell arrows based on stochastic momentum Fully Customizable - Adjust ever
        SignalFxPro Breackout
        Md Mainul Islam
        Indicators
        SignalFxPro Breakout — Non-Repainting Indicator Overview: The SignalFxPro Breakout is a non-repainting breakout arrow indicator designed to capture explosive price moves after consolidation. It automatically marks Buy (green arrow) and Sell (red arrow) signals directly on the chart, giving traders a clear and reliable visual cue for potential entries. Key Features Non-Repainting Logic – signals confirmed only on closed bars, ensuring reliability. Dynamic Breakout Detection – identifies
        Dark Breakout
        Marco Solito
        4.89 (9)
        Indicators
        Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs
        EForex 2 EMAs Cross Over
        Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
        Indicators
        Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
        Super Candle Close Timer with volume control
        Marta Rodriguez Ruiz
        Indicators
        Candle close countdown indicator. Almost all indicators work by ticks and therefore stop counting when the price stops in moments of little volatility. This indicator does not stop and remains synchronized with the broker's clock. It also has other functions that can help the trader. All features are configurable and you can choose if you want to use it or not: - Volume control:                         the counter changes color when the current candle has a higher volume of contracts than the pr
        Final neutral bottom pro
        Saqr Mohammad Yousef Almasarweh
        Indicators
        The Final Neutral Bottom indicator by saqr studio is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It meticulously analyzes price action within a recent range to identify strong momentum shifts, providing clear, actionable trading signals with pre-calculated risk management zones. Core Features Momentum Analysis Box: The indicator automatically draws a box around a user-defined number of recent candles to establish the current trading range (high and low). Clear Buy/Sell S
        Trend Forecasting
        Mohamed Hassan
        4.76 (17)
        Indicators
        Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions.  The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD . It helps you have an estimation on the are
        Momentum Jurik
        Augustine Kamatu
        Indicators
        Introducing Momentum Jurik—an innovative indicator designed to optimize your forex trading strategy by incorporating custom moving averages based on the Momentum indicator with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Momentum. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their precision and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They provide traders with smoother representations of price action, reducing noise and offering clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals. T
        FREE
        KT Psar Arrows
        KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
        Indicators
        KT Psar Arrows plots the arrows on chart using the standard Parabolic SAR indicator. A bullish arrow is plotted when the candle's high touch the SAR. A bearish arrow is plotted when the candle's low touch the SAR. The signals are generated in the real-time without waiting for the bar close.  Features A beneficial tool for traders who want to experiment with the trading strategies that include the use of Parabolic Sar indicator.  Can be used to find turning points in the market. Use custom PSAR
        MA7 Galega MT4
        Andrey Minaev
        Indicators
        Description of work The MA7 Galega indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows a puncture of the moving average. Detailed information about the MA7 Galega indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to ; Consider the direction of the candle . Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to t
        BBandsEx
        Andrej Nikitin
        Indicators
        Advanced Bollinger Bands (BB) indicator. The standard Bands.mq4 indicator was complemented with a range of upper/lower band and signal of possible reverses. Parameters: BandsPeriod - indicator period. BandsRange - period of determining a range. BandsDeviations - number of standard deviations. Averaging Fast Period - fast period of averaging. Averaging Slow Period - slow period of averaging. Buffer indexes: 0 - Middle line, 1 - Upper line, 2 - Lower line, 3 - Upper range, 4 - Lower range, 5 -
        RSI Divergence Pulse MT4
        Ivan Stefanov
        Indicators
        RSI Divergence Pulse — Smart Divergence Scanner with MTF Panel, Zone Fill, Alerts & Dashboard FULL DESCRIPTION RSI Divergence Pulse is automatically detecting Regular and Hidden divergences, it shows a live Multi-Timeframe RSI panel, fills OB/OS zones for instant visual recognition, draws divergence lines on both the price chart and RSI subwindow, places Buy/Sell arrows, and provides real-time alerts. No more switching between 5 different RSI indicators. - COLOR-CODED RSI LINE    The RSI line
        Super Ichi
        Sinan Durkan
        Indicators
        What is the Super Ichi Indicator? Super Ichi is an advanced combination of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and SuperTrend indicators. This powerful technical analysis tool is designed to identify market trends and generate trading signals. What Does It Do? Dual-Level Trend Analysis : Uses customized versions of Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines Automatic Signal Generation : Displays visual markers (arrows) at crossover points Real-Time Alert System : Provides audio and visual alerts when new signals occur Dynam
        FREE
        Currency Strength Oscillator MT4
        Narayanan Mohanan Mohanan Krishnan
        Indicators
        Currency Strength Oscillator for MetaTrader 4 A relative currency strength indicator that plots the history of the eight majors. This currency strength oscillator plots the relative strength of the eight major currencies as a history, decomposed from the 28 major pairs. While a standard currency strength meter tells you where things stand right now, this shows how they got there — which currency has been strengthening, which has rolled over, and where the ranking changed hands. All eight series
        Dragon Trend
        Marco Fornero Monia
        Indicators
        Trend indicator with Multi-level Take Profit indication. Possibility to setting in normal or Aggressive mode. Fully customizable in color and alarm. Very useful to understand the trend and where price could go No need to explain, see the images. You'll se the trend, 3 possibly target and stop loss (or other take profit) when the trend change. You can adopt various strategy, for example. 1) Open trade and try to close it at target 1 2) Open 2 trade, close 1 at target 1, stop in profit for 2 and t
        IVolX 2 DPOC
        Denis Chebatarev
        Indicators
        Vol 2 DPOC volume vol 2 DOC-dynamic horizontal volume indicator for any time periods Main settings of the indicator: Volume Source -selecting data for volumes (tick or real) DPOCOn -enabling / disabling the indicator DPOCFrom -calculation start date DPOCTo -settlement end date The indicator allows you to manually select areas on the chart to analyze changes in the maximum volume over time. You can do this by using vertical lines and moving them along the chart. Or by setting specific dates in
        Elephant Candle
        David Leander Tschacher
        Indicators
        The Elephant Candle is an indicator for MT4. It draws arrows when strong bullish or bearish candles appear. Strong candles frequently initiate a new trend. The arrows can be used in expert advisors. This indicator can improve already existing trading strategies. The indicator is very fast and doesn't repaint. Inputs Period Candle Multiplier Candle Niceness [%] Arrow Size Enable Alert Enable Push Notification Enable Email
        Klinger volume oscillator mt4
        Vincent Albert Feugier
        Indicators
        Klinger Volume Oscillator  Short Description A volume-based flow analysis tool designed to visualize buying and selling pressure through a dual-colored histogram. Detailed Description The Klinger Volume Oscillator Histo is a technical analysis indicator that explores the relationship between price movement and transactional volume. By converting the traditional Klinger Oscillator into a dynamic histogram, this tool allows traders to observe the internal strength of market movements. The indicato
        OsMA Higher Time Frame mk
        DMITRII GRIDASOV
        Indicators
        Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF OsMA Oscillator for MT4. - HTF OsMA is one of the best trend indicators on market.  HTF means - Higher Time Frame. - This indicator is excellent for Multi-Time Frame trading systems with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators. - HTF OsMA Indicator allows you to attach OsMA from Higher time frame to your current chart  --> this is professional trading approach. - PC / Mobile alerts! Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! It
        MA7 Aster MT4
        Andrey Minaev
        Indicators
        Description of work The MA7 Aster indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows the price deviation from the moving average. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to ; Minimum distance – minimum distance from the moving average to the closing price of the candle. Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; Send messag
        Volume Zone Range MT4
        Piotr Stepien
        Indicators
        This indicator shows the high volume zone. From the last minutes that you set yourself, the image of the volume zone is generated on an ongoing basis. The indicator also shows the V-Poc, Average Volumen and V-WAP lines. if you are using high intervals you must enter a large number of minutes. the zone builds itself up as the chart moves. if you want to build a zone from:  last day - 1440 minutes,    last week - 10080 minutes, ... etc. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume zone
        Volatility Sentiment Scanner
        Michal Rauser
        Indicators
        Multi‑Timeframe Volatility & Sentiment Scanner (MT4) Advanced Market Strength Dashboard – ATR, Range, Momentum, Volume, Sentiment & Trend Engine The Volatility & Sentiment Scanner is a professional multi‑timeframe market analyzer designed for traders who need fast, accurate, and actionable information. It combines volatility metrics, sentiment analysis, momentum, volume pressure, trend bias, and signal scoring into a clean, lightweight dashboard that updates in real time. This tool gives you an
        Asia London New York Session Kill Zone
        Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
        Indicators
        Session Kill zones with panel for quick changes. Asia Killzone London Killzone New York Killzone London Close Killzone In this indicator GMT+2 timings are used that are most common among many brokers. read the image attached in the screenshots to know more about sessions adjustments Session timings can be changed according to your broker timings and day light savings. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may l
        KT Forex Trend Rider MT4
        KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
        Indicators
        KT Forex Trend Rider uses a trend following algorithm developed specifically for the Forex market to provide reliable buy & sell signals across the major currency pairs. It works best on major FX pairs and all time-frames. Features It comes with a Multi-Timeframe scanner that can search for upcoming signals across all the time-frames. It comes with four preset profiles to facilitate trading for scalpers, tick-trend, swing, and trend traders. It marks the potential reversal points in the market.
        Valiant Strong Trend
        Muhammed Emin Ugur
        Indicators
        " Valiant Strong Trend " - Your Ultimate MT4 Signal Indicator Are you ready to elevate your trading game to new heights? Look no further than the "Valiant Strong Trend" MT4 signal indicator, your indispensable tool for navigating the complex world of financial markets. Key Features: Precise Trend Identification : "Valiant Strong Trend" employs advanced algorithms to accurately identify market trends, whether they are bullish or bearish. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to informed trading deci
        MACD Level Alert MT4
        Prafull Manohar Nikam
        Indicators
        This is a simple arrow system based on MACD indicators Main/Base line and MACD Levels. It gives you alerts when MACD's Main Line crosses above/below certain level. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your android and ios mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!)
        Super Duper Scalper Pro MT4
        Brijesh Jaiswal
        Indicators
        SuperDuperScalper Pro MT4 SuperDuperScalper Pro MT4 is a professional MetaTrader 4 scalping indicator built for traders who want faster decisions, cleaner entries, and a visually powerful trading dashboard without chart confusion. In fast-moving markets, most traders lose time switching between indicators, checking trend direction manually, and second-guessing whether a signal is strong enough. SuperDuperScalper Pro MT4 solves that problem by combining trend detection, signal confirmation, F
        Meo Confluence Dashboard
        Kriangkrai Pongtiwat
        Indicators
        What It Does MTF MEO Dashboard runs all 4 proprietary indicators (MEO, GFPI, TLDA, RNAS) across up to 6 timeframes (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1) in real time and displays the results in a single on-chart panel. Instead of switching between charts, you see the full picture instantly. Confluence Score The dashboard calculates what percentage of active timeframes agree on direction. Higher timeframes carry more weight — D1 counts 5x, H4 counts 4x, down to M5 at 1x — so the Weighted Score reflects tren
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Neuro Poseidon MT4
        Daria Rezueva
        4.8 (45)
        Indicators
        Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
        DayTrader PRO MT4
        Davit Beridze
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
        SR Liquidity
        Oleg Rodin
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
        M1 Sniper
        Oleg Rodin
        5 (27)
        Indicators
        M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
        Prop Firm Sniper
        Mohamed Hassan
        4.33 (6)
        Indicators
        Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
        Gann Made Easy
        Oleg Rodin
        4.84 (171)
        Indicators
        Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
        BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
        Garry James Goodchild
        Indicators
        BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
        Zoryk Gold mt4
        Reda El Koutbane
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
        Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.43 (7)
        Indicators
        Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
        Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.81 (21)
        Indicators
        Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
        Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
        Genki Andou
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
        Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
        Shengzu Zhong
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
        Atomic Analyst
        Issam Kassas
        5 (11)
        Indicators
        This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
        Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
        Yohana Parmi
        4.85 (62)
        Indicators
        A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
        ORB Seeker
        Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
        Indicators
        Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
        Advanced Supply Demand
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.91 (302)
        Indicators
        Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
        Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
        Garry James Goodchild
        Indicators
        Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
        IQ Gold Gann Levels
        INTRAQUOTES
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
        Currency Strength Exotics
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.88 (33)
        Indicators
        CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
        Scalper Inside PRO
        Alexey Minkov
        4.74 (68)
        Indicators
        Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
        Level Breakout Indicator
        Vitalyi Belyh
        Indicators
        Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
        Scalper Vault
        Oleg Rodin
        5 (38)
        Indicators
        Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
        Color Trend FX
        Alexey Minkov
        4.5 (4)
        Indicators
        Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
        Trend Catcher ind
        Ramil Minniakhmetov
        5 (11)
        Indicators
        TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
        GOLD Impulse with Alert
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.67 (12)
        Indicators
        This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
        Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
        Guang Jun Huang
        Indicators
        Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
        Day Trader Master
        Oleg Rodin
        5 (15)
        Indicators
        Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
        ReTest Histogram ms
        DMITRII GRIDASOV
        Indicators
        Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
        Mechanism Trend
        Vitalii Zakharuk
        Indicators
        The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
        Trend Lines PRO
        Roman Podpora
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
        More from author
        UPD1 Volume BOX
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        4.94 (16)
        Indicators
        The indicator displays the horizontal volume profile in the specified area (BOX) and the maximum volume (POC). Product Features. 1. You can use ticks or just price. 2. Adaptive grid spacing (M1-MN). 3. Adaptive high volume (median) search step depending on box size. 4. Automatic chameleon color for box lines and buttons. 5. Multiple boxes, easy to create and delete. 6. 70% volume area (enable in settings). 7. There is an alert for touching the maximum horizontal volume line (POC). 8. VWAP. 9. C
        UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (14)
        Indicators
        The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will he
        UPD1 Volume Pixel
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        The indicator finds the low, high, extreme volume based on the specified coefficients and paints them in the specified colors. This replaces the standard volume drawing function in the metatrader terminal. Bars can also be painted in the color of the volume. On bars with extreme volume, the maximum horizontal volume (cluster/POC) is determined. Depending on its location (pushing, neutral, stopping), the cluster also has its own color. If the cluster is in the shadow, and the bar has an extreme
        UPD1 Profile Levels
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (7)
        Indicators
        The indicator finds the levels of the maximum and minimum price volume (market profile) on the working histogram for the specified number of bars.  Composite profile . The height of the histogram is fully automatic and adapts to any instrument and timeframe. The author's algorithm is used and does not repeat well-known analogues. The height of the two histograms is approximately equal to the average height of the candle. Smart alert will help you to inform about the price concerning the volume
        UPD1 Volume Cluster
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        4.82 (17)
        Indicators
        The algorithm finds the zones of reduced volatility based on the UPD1 Trend Direction Indicator and builds the maximum horizontal volume based on the UPD1 Volume Box Indicator . As a rule, a strong trend movement occurs when exiting accumulation. If the price has left the accumulation, then it can test its maximum horizontal volume (POC). Smart alerts are available in the settings. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count – the number of history bars on which the indicator will work. Timef
        FREE
        UPD1 Trend Direction
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        4.67 (9)
        Indicators
        This indicator is used to display the places of the flat and trend. The construction is based on an oscillator. It is used as an additional filter, both for trading on a regular chart and for binary options. Flat places are used in the UPD1 Volume Cluster indicator for trading according to the concept of smart money The built-in alert signals the places of the greatest overbought/oversold. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count - indicate the number of bars on which the trend direction w
        FREE
        UPD1 Volume Footer
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        4.85 (13)
        Indicators
        The indicator shows the vertical volume. In the settings there are 2 coefficients for determining high and extreme volume and 1 for determining low volume. A similar algorithm is also used in the UDP1 Volume Pixel indicator . When the specified volume is detected, the histogram is painted in the appropriate color. The width of the histogram is selected automatically, depending on the scale. As a rule, the price reacts to the maximum and minimum volume. But it is necessary to use confirmation si
        FREE
        UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        The indicator shows signals based on the terminal RSI oscillator on the chart. It is possible to filter out repeated signals. Here the oscillator is used to search for a reverse signal. It is recommended as an entry point in swing strategies and trading from levels. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. In product discussions, you can suggest an algorithm in which you can embed a dashboard. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count – the n
        FREE
        UPD1 Volume TimeFrame POC
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        4.4 (5)
        Indicators
        The indicator display the maximum horizontal volume on the selected timeframe. Based on the UPD1 Volume Box indicator . The lines can be connected or separated. In the settings, you can enable smart touch alert. Such an indicator will be useful for those who trade according to the market profile and the concept of smart money. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count - indicate the number of bars on which the TF POC will be drawn. Data Source - the time frame from which the ticks will be u
        FREE
        UPD1 Pivot Levels
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        The indicator shows on the chart the classic pivot levels calculated on the basis of the previous day . You can choose from what hour to calculate the formula. Trade on reversal levels in a flat. In a trending market, use them as a target. Combine with your strategies for successful trading. The levels are drawn using   buffers and displayed on the entire available quote   history. Input parameters. Start Hour - Choose from what hour to start building levels. 00 - Default. Show Mid Pivots - M
        FREE
        UPD1 Murrey Math Levels
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (7)
        Indicators
        Murray's mathematical levels are based on observations by Gann and his theory of the squareness of prices. According to Gann, the price moves in 1/8 of the range. These 1/8 allow us to get different resistance and support levels for a given chart, which have their own characteristics. After a breakout of -2 or +2 levels, or with a decrease in volatility, they are rebuilt. You can choose which period to display (current or entire history). All lines are drawn through buffers. Blog-Link -   Murrey
        FREE
        UPD1 Watermark MT4
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        The indicator shows any text and any image on the chart, and can also output the information requested by macros. There are three text blocks and one block for images. Available font selection, size, color, indentation and positioning. If you want to brand your screenshots or display the necessary information on a graph, then UPD1 Watermark will be a very useful tool. Description of settings. Text Settings (3 blocks). Text 1, 2, 3 – enter the text and, or a macro. Font Name – write the font n
        FREE
        UPD1 X00 Levels MT5
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        Indicators
        The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due to
        FREE
        UPD1 X00 Levels
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (10)
        Indicators
        The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due t
        FREE
        UPD1 Average True Range Levels
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        4.67 (3)
        Indicators
        The Average True Range ( ATR ) is a measure of market volatility over a specified number of days. You should not expect a big continuation move when the price has reached the end of the range. The market is considered to have run out of fuel. If the price has not reached the edge, it still has a range. The indicator formula allows you to calculate High-Low levels both in aggregate and individually. You can also use these levels as support/resistance and target. Input parameters. Start Day - f
        FREE
        UPD1 Impulse Channel
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (8)
        Indicators
        The channel indicator is trending and does not repaint. It creates an ATR price channel with the opposite volatility border. The indicator has proven itself well in the strategy of trading on impulse levels and fake breakout. The entry point should be looked for on the correction to the indicator line, and the take profit should be set on the opposite border. Blog-Link -   Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 . Input parameters. Bars Count - history to display. ATR - average true range period.
        FREE
        UPD1 Fibo Levels
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        The indicator analyzes the specified number of candles and plots Fibonacci levels based on the high-low. Since the levels are rearranging, we are interested in the right side of the range. The price magnetizes the levels and reacts to the touch. Use this tool to find a trend entry point after a correction. If on the left we see that the levels have risen perfectly, then we can assume that we have found the end of the movement at the extreme point. All lines are drawn through buffers or objects (
        FREE
        UPD1 D Levels
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        Levels indicator based on the previous day. Mathematical formula determines entry and exit levels.  Trading recommendations. Levels are traded at the beginning of the European session when volatility appears. In case of insufficient volatility use half of take profit to exit. If the price reversed at half take profit, then on the reversal look for a target also at the level of half take profit. If the price bounced from the entry level, then in the opposite direction the price can reach the se
        FREE
        UPD1 Impulse Level
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (7)
        Indicators
        The indicator finds impulse waves on the chart. Analyzes the breakdown of the fractal channel and builds impulse levels . In addition, it finds the alleged places of false breakouts and liquidity grabs . In the settings, you can enable a multi-currency dashboard and select any tools and timeframes. Notification Choose between the current schedule or the entire list. There are separate impulse and false breakdown signals. Blog-Link -  Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 . Trade Patterns: + Retes
        UPD1 Semaphore 123 Dashboard
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        The indicator builds a three-period semaphore and reversal pattern 123 from the extremum. The signal comes at the opening of the second candle. This pattern can be traded in different ways (test point 3, breakout and others). Exit from the channel or breakout of the trendline is the main trigger for finding an entry point. Icons are colored according to Fibonacci levels. Yellow icons indicate a test of a level at which the signal is amplified. Using the multi-currency dashboard, you can track w
        UPD1 Pin Bar Dashboard
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        An indicator that displays the Pin Bar candlestick pattern. With the help of coefficient settings, the ratio of shadow, body and size is easily adjusted. It is possible to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). This is the most popular price action pattern. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. Trading Patterns: Retest by trend. False breakout. Other. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Input para
        UPD1 Impulse Shadow
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        Indicators
        The indicator searches for and displays large shadows on the chart automatically based on volatility. Shadows are additionally filtered by the wave size. The algorithm analyzes the fractal breakdown by the shadow in the specified range and displays the level. In the settings, you can enable a multi-currency dashboard. The alert is selected between the current schedule or the entire dashboard sheet. Signals for large shadows and those that have broken through the fractal level can be turned on s
        UPD1 Rails Dashboard
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        Indicators
        The indicator displays the "Rails" pattern on the chart. This pattern consists of two multidirectional candles with identical bodies and small shadows. If on the current timeframe the pattern "Rails", then on the x2 timeframe it will look like a Pin Bar (Doji). This indicator was created to automatically find the pattern in the most efficient way with logically simple settings that you can easily change. There is an option to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and reversal (RSI and Bollinger B
        UPD1 Engulfing Dashboard
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        Indicators
        An indicator that displays the Engulfing candlestick pattern. In the settings, you can specify the type of engulfing (body, shadow and combination). It is possible to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). This is a very popular price action pattern. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. Trading Patterns: Retest by trend. False breakout. Order Block. Other. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Inpu
        UPD1 Inside Bar Dashboard
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        Indicators
        The indicator shows a signal on the chart when the second candlestick is inside the first candlestick, i.e. has not gone beyond its limits. This candlestick pattern is called the Inside Bar. This pattern is not as popular as Pin Bar or Engulfing, but it is sometimes used by some traders. There is a possibility to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). Multicurrency panel is available. With its help you can easily switch between charts. Trading patterns:
        UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (5)
        Utilities
        Trading panel with preset orders and automatic lot calculation for the MT4 terminal. Attention, the Trading Panel does not work in the strategy tester (only trailing stop testing). Manual, Description, Download Light Demo. Successful traders are distinguished by self-discipline and competent money management. If you use a fixed lot, then you are at risk. After all, there are different distances on different timeframes and one unprofitable transaction can cover several profitable ones. If you use
        UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels MT5
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will hel
        UPD1 Semaphore 123 Dashboard MT5
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        4 (1)
        Indicators
        The indicator builds a three-period semaphore and reversal pattern 123 from the extremum. The signal comes at the opening of the second candle. This pattern can be traded in different ways (test point 3, breakout and others). Exit from the channel or breakout of the trendline is the main trigger for finding an entry point. Icons are colored according to Fibonacci levels. Yellow icons indicate a test of a level at which the signal is amplified. Using the multi-currency dashboard, you can track w
        UPD1 Profile Levels MT5
        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        The indicator finds the levels of the maximum and minimum price volume (market profile) on the working histogram for the specified number of bars.  Composite profile . The height of the histogram is fully automatic and adapts to any instrument and timeframe. The author's algorithm is used and does not repeat well-known analogues. The height of the two histograms is approximately equal to the average height of the candle. Smart alert will help you to inform about the price concerning the volume l
        Filter:
        裕文 潘
        424
        裕文 潘 2026.04.20 12:22 
         

        This is a powerful tool.

        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        46134
        Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2026.04.20 20:10
        Thank you for the high rating
        Iurie Lupasco
        296
        Iurie Lupasco 2025.08.11 20:37 
         

        полезный индикатор

        Vitaliy Kuznetsov
        46134
        Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2025.08.12 05:16
        Спасибо за высокую оценку
        Reply to review