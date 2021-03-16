UPD1 Impulse Candle

The indicator searches for impulse candles and displays them on the chart.

It includes a shadow filter. It also finds breakout levels of Bollinger Bands.

You can enable multi-currency dashboard in the settings.

Alerting choose between the current chart or the entire list.

Blog-Link - Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1





Trading patterns: Trend retest.

False Breakout.

Others.



EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1.



Input parameters.





Basic. Bars Count - the number of history bars on which the indicator will work.

Coeff Period - period for calculation.

Min HL Coeff - coefficient above which candles are searched. The default value is 2.0, but for more signals on higher timeframes you can set 1.5.

Shadow Filter - the higher the value, the larger the size of shadows can be on candlesticks. It is desirable to set 50 and lower.





Visual of candlesticks.

Color Bar - enable/disable candle filling.

Width Color Bar (-1 auto) - fill thickness. The default is -1 auto, at which the fill corresponds to the candlestick thickness.

Show Arrows On Chart - display numeric values above large candlesticks. They mean how many times the candle is larger than the average value.

UP Label Color - the color of the Buy candle.

DN Label Color - the color of the Sell candle.

Indent Coeff - indentation of the number from the candle.

Size - font size.





Bollinger Bands Settings.

BB Filter - when enabled, displays only those large candles that have closed behind the channel.

MA Period - moving average period.

MA Price - price parameters.

MA Deviation - deviation setting.

MA Shift - offset setting.





BB Cross OC Candle - to show or not to show the crossing of a large candle of the channel (by closing).

BB Cross Extend Bars - line length.

BB Cross Arrow Code - icon code.

BB Cross Arrow Size - icon size.





Dashboard Settings. Dashboard - enable / disable multicurrency dashboard. Scan Bars - how many candles to monitor per history. Dashboard Zoom % (0 -auto) - choose any zoom. Color Theme - automatic or manual selection of the panel color theme (light and dark). Symbol Lyst - write down the instruments to be monitored. View M1-MN - enter the timeframes to be monitored.



Alert Settings. Alert - enable / disable notification settings.

Current Chart – alert only on the current chart, ignoring dashboard signals.

Dashboard List – alert when new signals appear in the dashboard.

Alert Work Time - specify the time period when the alert will be active. Alert Pop Up - enable / disable alert popup. Alert Push - enable / disable notification to phone. Alert E-mail - enable / disable email notification. Alert Sound - enable / disable sound notification. Alert Sound Name - select sound alert file.



