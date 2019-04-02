Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO

Your benefits!

The most important questions for every trader:

Were are the best levels to enter the market?

Enter your trade within or near a strong supply/demand zone to have the best chance of success and risk/reward.

Where is the best place for my stop loss?

Place your stop below/above a strong supply/demand zone to be the safest.

What is my best profit target?

Your exit strategy is just as important as your entry and knowing the higher time frame picture can help with this. For a buy use the next supply zone as target, for a sell use the next demand zones as target. Entering on a pullback to supply or demand to ensure that there is sufficient room for a profit margin up to higher time frame supply and demand will increase your profits.