Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO

4.81
Trading Special – 30% OFF

This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes.
It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews: Advanced Supply Demand).

The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows:

  1. Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating,
  2. Pips distances to/and within zones,
  3. It highlights nested zones,
  4. It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames.
  5. It is highly configurable for your personal needs!
    Your benefits!

    The most important questions for every trader:

    Were are the best levels to enter the market?
    Enter your trade within or near a strong supply/demand zone to have the best chance of success and risk/reward.

    Where is the best place for my stop loss?
    Place your stop below/above a strong supply/demand zone to be the safest.

    What is my best profit target?
    Your exit strategy is just as important as your entry and knowing the higher time frame picture can help with this. For a buy use the next supply zone as target, for a sell use the next demand zones as target. Entering on a pullback to supply or demand to ensure that there is sufficient room for a profit margin up to higher time frame supply and demand will increase your profits.

    Why we filter strong and weak zones?
    The greater the imbalance, the greater the move in price. The highest probability price levels are the ones with the greatest imbalance between buyers and sellers. Without any prior warning, it reverses on the spot and drops like a stone – those are the areas of major imbalances. A big number of sellers have entered the market at that price and outnumbered the buyers. It is also very likely that, in case of a sudden sell-off, more sellers were waiting to sell just around that level. 


    Important Information Revealed:

    Maximize the potential of Supply and Demand, please visit the User manual.

    If you are new to supply demand trading read also this blog.

    The advanced features are 4 special alerts:
    • A new zone appeared.
    • Price entered a zone.
    • Price left the zone.
    • The zone is broken.
      If you wish, you can filter all alerts for only nested zones.
      You can choose the timeframes which should be alerted.
      You can exclude symbols from the alert.
        Visual features on dashboard:
        Prices for supply and demand. (From up to down: supply upper price / supply lower price / demand upper price / demand lower price)
        Pips distances until supply and demand. Green, if price is far from zone.
        Pips distances within supply and demand. Pink and bold, if price has entered the zone. (pips to outer price / pips to inner price)
        A special zone strength rating. Yellow number, if a minimum strength is reached.
        New or tested: "N" is added to price if the zone is still untested or new.
        Nested: the background is highlighted if the zone is nested within the higher timeframe zone.
        Nested AND new: Prices for supply and demand showing in bold.
          Visual features on chart:

          Simply drag the sub-window of the dashboard down with the mouse to see the actual chart. Click on the symbol names to change the symbol.
          All timeframes showing in the dashboard will be drawing on the chart.
          Lower timeframes than the chart showing as dashed squares.
          Actual timeframe of chart showing as full squares.
          Higher timeframes than chart showing as empty squares.
          The higher the timeframe is the more to the right the squares end.
          Color code will show if the zone is new or tested.
          Prices can be shown on chart or not.
            The full list is available in the User Manual.

            Strategy tester:
            Attention: To get the demo work in the strategy tester it needs a special setup since it's a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe Dashboard. Also you need to prepare chart data quotes. Send me a private message. (You can also try instead the demo of Advanced Supply Demand which works just in a similar way.)


            Tips:

            Read the User Manual: Click Here.
            Special: To update the MT4 chart history 1 support chart will be opened! This function can be deactivated.
            Check my news and blogs on profile for trading system and trade examples.
              Ones you got the indicator(s) request the STARTER-PACK email (manual) with more info, links, templates, and stuff. I want to make sure of your success!

              Best regards, Bernhard


              Reviews 25
              StephenStocker
              69
              StephenStocker 2026.07.24 17:22 
               

              This is the best Supply/Demand indicator I have found, Thank You!!

              Gabor Bocsak
              3304
              Gabor Bocsak 2023.05.23 18:42 
               

              I really like the indicators! Actually i use 4 of them and they work really well together! I had a lot of questions as i use a bit different strategy.but i got all the help! Thank you!

              Tyrena Booker
              96
              Tyrena Booker 2023.02.01 19:59 
               

              The indicator is phenomenal!!! This indicator help me to know when pullbacks are happening.I enjoy the enhance features of this indicator because you can add any symbols see the whole market within seconds. I use this indicator with Currency Strength Exotics on the chart and let just say you will be counting PIPS. Bernhard will help with your question and answer each one in punctual time. I highly recommend this indicator to anyone. I appreciated your help Bernhard!!!

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              StephenStocker
              69
              StephenStocker 2026.07.24 17:22 
               

              This is the best Supply/Demand indicator I have found, Thank You!!

              Bernhard Schweigert
              86928
              Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2026.07.24 20:20
              Thank you very much for your review, friend! I believe you got a starterpack email. Wish you more success in your trading. 💖
              kleinerbroker
              42
              kleinerbroker 2025.06.25 12:01 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              MarcoEA
              138
              MarcoEA 2023.06.09 22:50 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              Bernhard Schweigert
              86928
              Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2023.06.25 12:01
              Thank you for purchasing our dashboard. As a bonus, we invite you to join our exclusive community of traders by registering at www.CurrencyStrength28.com/forum . In our forum, you'll have access to valuable resources and discussions on successful trading strategies. The best part? It's completely free for our clients. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enhance your trading skills and connect with like-minded traders. If you have any further questions or need assistance, feel free to reach out. Happy trading!
              Gabor Bocsak
              3304
              Gabor Bocsak 2023.05.23 18:42 
               

              I really like the indicators! Actually i use 4 of them and they work really well together! I had a lot of questions as i use a bit different strategy.but i got all the help! Thank you!

              Bernhard Schweigert
              86928
              Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2023.06.09 15:01
              Thank you, Gabor Bocsak, for your positive feedback. We truly appreciate it. We are glad to hear that you are enjoying the indicators and that they are working well in conjunction with your strategy. Our team is always ready to assist you and answer any questions you may have. We are committed to providing top-notch support and ensuring your success. 💖
              Tyrena Booker
              96
              Tyrena Booker 2023.02.01 19:59 
               

              The indicator is phenomenal!!! This indicator help me to know when pullbacks are happening.I enjoy the enhance features of this indicator because you can add any symbols see the whole market within seconds. I use this indicator with Currency Strength Exotics on the chart and let just say you will be counting PIPS. Bernhard will help with your question and answer each one in punctual time. I highly recommend this indicator to anyone. I appreciated your help Bernhard!!!

              Bernhard Schweigert
              86928
              Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2023.02.02 12:38
              I appreciate your review with the phenomenal note.💖
              batukbhairava
              206
              batukbhairava 2022.08.10 19:13 
               

              Similar to CS28 Dashboard this indicator is a great dashboard which provides the Supply & Demand zones of all 28 pairs in a single window. My only issue with this indicator is that I couldn't resize the windows properly. May be Bernhard could look into this in the next update can design a template which can be resized properly. Also adding & removing currency requires manually typing the currency pairs in the settings. Is it possible if we can use the "Check Box" from the list instead? That will save lot of time As usual great work from Bernhard Thanks and Happy trading to all.. :-)

              Bernhard Schweigert
              86928
              Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2022.12.30 16:05
              Thanks for sharing your great feedback. 🙏💖
              New update: 2 buttons have been added to move the dashboard right/left or up/down. There may be symbols outside the visible chart if there are many symbols used. A click on the button will move the diagram by a number of rows or columns. Hope it helps.
              najis080
              134
              najis080 2021.12.08 19:38 
               

              Makes trading in zone much easier. I love this indicator.

              Bernhard Schweigert
              86928
              Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2022.02.02 09:07
              Thanks for the review! 👍
              Darryl Brown
              353
              Darryl Brown 2021.09.27 07:28 
               

              I rented the indicator over the weekend and I plan on using this indicator along with cs28 and impulse for binary options trading. My first day so far I made 3k from $400 (5 wins 0 loss trades total) by following his rules of all 3 indicators. His system is by far superior and worth the money spent IMO. This indicator lets you know that all entries are not good entries. I love your other indicators Bernhard but this is by far my favorite one.

              Bernhard Schweigert
              86928
              Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2021.12.06 13:30
              Thank you very much for your excellent review, friend! Wish you more success in your trading. 🙏👍
              sudiang
              222
              sudiang 2021.09.06 15:00 
               

              Personally, I like the stand alone version better. But this dashboard help me alot not to open many chart and stay all the time infront of laptop to monitor the opportunity. Just use it with the main trend and TF > 30, and it give low RR and many potential setup.

              Bernhard Schweigert
              86928
              Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2021.09.07 20:44
              Thanks for the feedback! 🙏👍
              George Palcau
              21
              George Palcau 2021.03.15 21:09 
               

              Supply and demand zones are dissapearing all the time and it is confusing when it broke that resistance, i did not knew that from that begining and i can't use this indicator in my trading. When i contacted the seller about refund he recommended to buy another indicator that could go better with this one. Signals and alarms are also not triggering often. Overall bad experience and i did not received any refund.

              Bernhard Schweigert
              86928
              Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2021.03.16 13:52
              It is the design of the dashboard to give a quick overview of the market. If you want to see broken zones, you need to use Advanced Supply Demand indicator version. The whole mql5 website does not support refunds. You can try the free demo before buying to know how it works. Besides, you rent only 1 month, which is only intended for a test.
              Zachary David Cox
              923
              Zachary David Cox 2021.02.28 14:38 
               

              I've used a couple of this authors products and have had success so I decided to try this one. My experience with the other products made setup and understanding very easy. It is a very powerful indicator!

              Bernhard Schweigert
              86928
              Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2022.10.01 17:21
              Thanks for the honest review! 👍
              Zafer Cakar
              371
              Zafer Cakar 2021.02.24 21:04 
               

              Very strong indicator , incredible.

              elthandoriancox
              62
              elthandoriancox 2020.09.18 14:11 
               

              This indicator makes visually easy to determine where the buyers and sellers are in the market, thereby allowing you to see where the market will turn and or go too, impressive Bernhard !!!

              a.hanson
              241
              a.hanson 2020.09.12 12:36 
               

              I only have this indicator for 3 weeks but already I find it very useful in determining where to get out of a trade. Very good indicator, I am still getting used to it Bernhard's support is great like with all his other indicators, keep up the good job work.Thanks

              Mark Taylor
              2481
              Mark Taylor 2020.08.27 11:30 
               

              I have a few SD indicators and this one is by far the best, easy to read at a quick glance.

              teapeak
              81
              teapeak 2020.08.05 13:21 
               

              Best SD indicator I ever saw in Forex for Mt4. Hat off. Thank you.

              SENMAO ZHANG
              725
              SENMAO ZHANG 2020.07.15 07:46 
               

              This is the best support pressure indicator I've ever used, and it's my fifth Bernhard product.

              stev18
              136
              stev18 2020.07.10 15:42 
               

              I have been using some of the indicators from Bernhard. The quality of his products is very commendable. This indicator is a great tool. It plots accurate supply and demand zones on the chart and also displays them on a dashboard. With the dashboard, one can easily spot zones of interest, that can be traded with high probability of success. It also displays a lot of information that will help the trader make better trading decisions. I find it very useful. Thank you Bernhard and keep up the good work.

              Oliver Henry
              674
              Oliver Henry 2020.06.16 13:01 
               

              As a long time user of Bernhard's stand alone Supply and demand indicator I know just how accurate this indicator is. Being able to receive alerts for multiple pairs and monitor from a single dashboard is next level trading! Using this in conjunction with his other indicators makes for some very reliable signals. Many thanks

              prestonmay3
              215
              prestonmay3 2020.02.22 20:19 
               

              I have been using s/d as trade entry and exit now with a lot of success . The problem is that I spent most of my day looking for trades and charting . Instead of charting all 28 pairs , I use this to send me alerts , then I do technical analysis . Most free ones will only tell you when price enters a zone and not when it breaks and exit. I like this so much that I will purchase the Advance Standalone version and the Exotic ACS system. I have wasted 2000 on systems and indicators in the past year - This system paid for itself within the first week. The developer is an A plus guy also. Always answers questions in a fast manner .

              12
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