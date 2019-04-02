Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
- Indicators
-
Bernhard Schweigert⚜️ Elevate Your Trading Success with innovative Solutions ⚜️
Trading without the right tools is like navigating without a map.
- Version: 5.1
- Updated: 21 June 2026
- Activations: 5
The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows:
- Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating,
- Pips distances to/and within zones,
- It highlights nested zones,
- It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames.
- It is highly configurable for your personal needs!
Were are the best levels to enter the market?
Enter your trade within or near a strong supply/demand zone to have the best chance of success and risk/reward.
Where is the best place for my stop loss?
Place your stop below/above a strong supply/demand zone to be the safest.
What is my best profit target?
Your exit strategy is just as important as your entry and knowing the higher time frame picture can help with this. For a buy use the next supply zone as target, for a sell use the next demand zones as target. Entering on a pullback to supply or demand to ensure that there is sufficient room for a profit margin up to higher time frame supply and demand will increase your profits.
Why we filter strong and weak zones?
The greater the imbalance, the greater the move in price. The highest probability price levels are the ones with the greatest imbalance between buyers and sellers. Without any prior warning, it reverses on the spot and drops like a stone – those are the areas of major imbalances. A big number of sellers have entered the market at that price and outnumbered the buyers. It is also very likely that, in case of a sudden sell-off, more sellers were waiting to sell just around that level.
Important Information Revealed:
- A new zone appeared.
- Price entered a zone.
- Price left the zone.
- The zone is broken.
You can choose the timeframes which should be alerted.
You can exclude symbols from the alert.
Pips distances until supply and demand. Green, if price is far from zone.
Pips distances within supply and demand. Pink and bold, if price has entered the zone. (pips to outer price / pips to inner price)
A special zone strength rating. Yellow number, if a minimum strength is reached.
New or tested: "N" is added to price if the zone is still untested or new.
Nested: the background is highlighted if the zone is nested within the higher timeframe zone.
Nested AND new: Prices for supply and demand showing in bold.
Lower timeframes than the chart showing as dashed squares.
Actual timeframe of chart showing as full squares.
Higher timeframes than chart showing as empty squares.
The higher the timeframe is the more to the right the squares end.
Color code will show if the zone is new or tested.
Prices can be shown on chart or not.
Tips:
Special: To update the MT4 chart history 1 support chart will be opened! This function can be deactivated.
Check my news and blogs on profile for trading system and trade examples.
This is the best Supply/Demand indicator I have found, Thank You!!