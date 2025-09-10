Brilliant Reversals Scanner MT4

The Brilliant Reversal Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is a powerful tool designed to help traders monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes using the Brilliant Reversal indicator. This scanner simplifies the identification of potential market reversals by providing real-time scanning and alerts directly from a centralized dashboard. Whether you trade major pairs, minor pairs, or exotics, this tool offers comprehensive market coverage and customizable settings to align with your trading strategy. Stay ahead of market movements and refine your entries with this essential tool.



The tool organizes signals in a grid format, displaying buy and sell signals with their corresponding strength:

S: Strong

M: Medium

W: Weak

You can find the MT5 version here Brilliant Reversals MultiCurrency Scanner MT5 For detailed documentation click here

Key Features

Brilliant Reversal Integration: Configurable parameters like Small Bar Count, Medium Bar Count, and Big Bar Count allow precise detection of reversal signals across different timeframes.

Confluence Alerts: Highlights confluence signals when multiple timeframes align in the same direction and strength, providing traders with stronger setups.

Custom Alerts: Get real-time notifications via pop-ups, emails, or push notifications to ensure you never miss critical signals.

Responsive Design: The dashboard adapts to any screen size, showing signals clearly and indicating how many candles ago each signal occurred.

User Customization: Flexible options for panel size, signal colors, and timeframe filters give traders the ability to tailor the tool to their preferences.





Note: This scanner is designed to detect and notify you of potential Brilliant Reversal indicator signals. It does not place trades automatically for the user.




