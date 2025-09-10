Brilliant Reversals Scanner MT4

The Brilliant Reversal Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is a powerful tool designed to help traders monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes using the Brilliant Reversal indicator. This scanner simplifies the identification of potential market reversals by providing real-time scanning and alerts directly from a centralized dashboard. Whether you trade major pairs, minor pairs, or exotics, this tool offers comprehensive market coverage and customizable settings to align with your trading strategy. Stay ahead of market movements and refine your entries with this essential tool.

The tool organizes signals in a grid format, displaying buy and sell signals with their corresponding strength:

  • S: Strong

  • M: Medium

  • W: Weak

You can find the MT5 version here Brilliant Reversals MultiCurrency Scanner MT5

For detailed documentation click here

Key Features

  • Brilliant Reversal Integration: Configurable parameters like Small Bar Count, Medium Bar Count, and Big Bar Count allow precise detection of reversal signals across different timeframes.

  • Confluence Alerts: Highlights confluence signals when multiple timeframes align in the same direction and strength, providing traders with stronger setups.

  • Custom Alerts: Get real-time notifications via pop-ups, emails, or push notifications to ensure you never miss critical signals.

  • Responsive Design: The dashboard adapts to any screen size, showing signals clearly and indicating how many candles ago each signal occurred.

  • User Customization: Flexible options for panel size, signal colors, and timeframe filters give traders the ability to tailor the tool to their preferences.

Note: This scanner is designed to detect and notify you of potential Brilliant Reversal indicator signals. It does not place trades automatically for the user.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.


MACD Trend Break
Manoj Kumar Sharma
Indicators
MACD oscillator with advanced trend filtering and Alert indication. It determines the trend, weak trends are filtered out and New strength in the trend in indicated. MACD Oscillator works on any timeframes and on all symbol (currencies, indices, oil, metals, stocks, options, offline renko charts) 1. User can change MACD value, 2. Minimum MACD level filter, 3. Divide value will filter out the power ratio with which trend change indication is needed on any chart. 4. Buffer value will have addition
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicators
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicators
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Visual River Flow Divergence Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Introducing the River Flow Divergence Indicator Are you ready to unlock your trading potential? Meet the River Flow Divergence Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help you navigate market trends and reversals with precision. This indicator is tailored for traders who are eager to fine-tune their strategies and take control of their success. Note: This indicator is not optimized out of the box. It’s crafted for you to customize and optimize according to your unique trading style and goals. Ho
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicators
Risk Management and Limit Monitoring Indicator for Professional Traders and Evaluation Accounts (Prop) This tool only displays precise risk management and limit information on the chart to help you make more focused decisions. The indicator does not open/close/modify trades and does not interfere with Expert Advisors (EAs). Features Monitoring daily and total drawdown Calculates and displays daily and total drawdown based on Balance or Equity (configurable). Shows the remaining percentage to th
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns scans the Renko chart brick by brick to find some famous chart patterns that are frequently used by traders across the various financial markets. Compared to the time-based charts, patterns based trading is easier and more evident on Renko charts due to their uncluttered appearance. KT Renko Patterns features multiple Renko patterns, and many of these patterns are extensively explained in the book titled Profitable Trading with Renko Charts by Prashant Shah. A 100% automated
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicators
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Candle Bias Full Version
Dario Pedruzzi
Indicators
--->  Check all the other products  <--- The Candle Bias is a coloring indicator that doesn't take account of the close price of the bars.  It will color the candle in the bearish color (of your choice) if the downard range is greater than the upward range.  Conversely, it will color the candle in the bullish color of your choice if the upward range is greater than the downward range.  This is a major helper for Multi Time Frame analysis, it works on every security and every Time Frame. You ca
TrendCompass
Artem Koliada
Indicators
TrendCompass is a powerful indicator for trading in the currency and cryptocurrency markets on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This innovative tool is designed to simplify analysis and decision-making in trading. The indicator combines various technical indicators and algorithms to provide accurate and timely trading signals. Key Features: Multilevel Strategy: TrendCompass is based on a comprehensive strategy that includes analyzing major trends, support and resistance levels, and various technical
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Introducing the   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO charts with alerts Designed to provide clear insights into market trends, the Heiken Ashi candles are renowned for their ability to filter out noise and eliminate false signals. Say goodbye to confusing price fluctuations and hello to a smoother, more reliable chart. What makes the Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO truly unique is its innovative formula, which transforms traditional candlestick data into easy-to-read colored bars. Red and green bars elegantly high
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
The Sextet Scalper Pro
Naim El Hajj
Indicators
The Sextet Scalper Pro  is an MT4 indicator that gives signals when new waves are starting in a trend. The trends are calculated using the original " The Sextet " indicator method. You get a free EA to trade with The Sextet Scalper Pro: Free EA . Default settings were optimized on GBPUSD H1 from 2017. EA could be tested on free demo version of The Sextet Scalper Pro, before purchase. Key Features: Uses The Sextet Trend Detection Method which is already a good strategy in itself for detecting lo
Arrow Micro Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Arrow Micro Scalper - an indicator designed for scalping and short-term trading, integrated into any chart and financial instrument (currency, crypto, stocks, metals). In its work, it uses wave analysis and a trend direction filter. It is recommended to use on time frames from M1 to H4. How to work with the indicator. The indicator contains 2 external parameters for changing the settings, the rest are already configured by default. Large arrows indicate a change in trend direction, blue - the
Supply and Demand Zones MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Indicators
The Supply and Demand Zones indicator is one of the best tools we have ever made. This great tool automatically draws supply and demand zones, the best places for opening and closing positions. It has many advanced features such as multi timeframe zones support, displaying the width of zones, alert notifications for retouched zones, and much more. Because of market fractality, this indicator can be used for any kind of trading. Whether you are a positional, swing, or intraday trader does not ma
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Our Basic Support and Resistance indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart / MT5 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines only at th
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Super Trend Trading View 4
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT4
Infinity Oscillators Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The Infinity Oscillators Ultimate is an all inclusive OSCI-KIT designed to enhance the trading experience for traders utilizing RSI, Stochastic, MACD, CCI, and Volume strategies. With its comprehensive range of features, this indicator offers a powerful toolset to analyze market trends, identify reversals and retracements, calculate intraday targets using ATR, and stay informed about crucial trading events. One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to consolidate the most po
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Indicators
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Volume Accumulation Index
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
A technical indicator that calculates its readings on trading volumes. In the form of a histogram, it shows the accumulation of the strength of the movement of the trading instrument. It has independent calculation systems for bullish and bearish directions. Works on any trading instruments and time frames. Can complement any trading system. The indicator does not redraw its values, the signals appear on the current candle. It is easy to use and does not load the chart, does not require addition
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as we
Adaptive Range Oscillator m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator "Adaptive Range Oscillator" - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - This indicator is a New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - "Adaptive Range Oscillator" has adjustable adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones and other useful settings. - This oscillator is a suitable tool to find exact trade entry points on the Exits from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold zone: below the Blue line. - Overbought zone: above Yellow line
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
RTrends
Nikolay Likhovid
Indicators
The RTrends indicator does two things: first, it automatically draws the layout of the price chart by plotting trend lines and, secondly, it produces bearish and bullish signals. The layout reflects the fractal nature of the market. Trends from different time horizons are applied simultaneously on the chart. Thus, from a single chart a trader can see trend lines of higher timeframes. The lines, depending on the horizon, differ in color and width: the older the horizon, the thicker the line is. T
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 75 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 1st Jan -5th Jan MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structu
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Do
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximiz
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for Newbie and Expert Traders The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a visual and alert-based MT4 indicator that helps you detect market structure shifts, breakouts, and trend rev
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! This indicator is a super combination of both our main indicators ( Advanced Currency Strength 28 &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ). It shows Currency Strength values for TICK-UNITS and alert signals for 28 Forex pairs. 11 different Tick-Units can be used. Those are 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, and 30 Seconds. The Tick-Unit bar in the sub-window will be shown and shifted to the left when there is at least 1 tick within the second’s timer.  With only ONE chart y
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicators
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , a sophisticated tool engineered to detect potential trend reversals by analyzing historical price patterns and bar formations. Drawing from advanced reversal detection algorithms, this indicator stands out in the forex community for its non-repainting nature, ensuring signals remain consistent even after bar closures. Popularized through platforms like MQL5, IndicatorsPot, and trading forums since its introduction, the Br
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Elevate your trading strategy with the Nadaraya Watson Envelope Alert MT5 , a cutting-edge indicator leveraging non-parametric kernel regression to deliver smooth, adaptive trend analysis. Inspired by the Nadaraya-Watson estimator, this tool applies Gaussian kernel smoothing to price data, creating dynamic envelopes that adapt to market volatility without the excessive lag of traditional moving averages. Widely acclaimed on platforms like TradingView and praised by traders worldwide for its prec
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Indicators
Master market trends with the SuperTrend Alert MT5, a powerful indicator designed to deliver precise trend-following signals for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Celebrated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and praised in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its robust trend detection, this indicator is a go-to tool for traders seeking reliable entries and exits. Users report up to 90% accuracy in identifying trend directions when combinin
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Utilities
Optimize your grid trading strategy with the Grid Trade Manager MT5, a versatile free utility EA designed to automate the placement and management of grid orders, drawing from the time-tested grid trading approach popularized in the 2000s by forex communities for its ability to profit from market oscillations in ranging conditions. Embraced by thousands of traders on platforms like MQL5 and Forex Factory for its robust risk controls and customization, this tool excels in volatile assets like fo
FREE
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilities
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to copy trades from a source MT4 or MT5 account to multiple MT4 or MT5 accounts on the same PC. This utility is ideal for replicating trades across client accounts or portfolios with customizable parameters, including lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit, and reverse copying options. It streamlines trade management without executing trades based on market logic, offering flexible synchronization for diverse trading needs. Note : D
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5 indicator, a powerful tool designed to swiftly detect key candlestick patterns and deliver real-time alerts, empowering traders to act on high-probability setups. Rooted in the principles of Japanese candlestick charting, pioneered by Steve Nison in the 1990s, this indicator is a favorite among forex, crypto, and stock traders for its ability to decode market sentiment through patterns like Hammer, Doji, or Engulfing. It stre
FREE
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Enhance your hedging strategy with the Hedge Trade Manager MT5, a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for automating hedge trades to counter adverse price moves, rooted in hedging techniques popularized in the 2010s by forex brokers allowing opposite positions to lock in profits or limit losses during uncertain trends. Highly regarded on MQL5 and trading forums like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex for its flexible configurations and robust risk safeguards, this EA is favored by scalpe
FREE
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Enhance your price action trading with the Higher Highs and Lows MT4 indicator, a robust tool that leverages fractal analysis to pinpoint key swing points and identify trend-defining patterns like Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL), and Higher Lows (HL) for clear insights into market direction. Drawing from foundational price action principles rooted in Dow Theory from the early 1900s and popularized in modern trading by experts like Al Brooks in his "Trading Price Action" seri
FREE
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4 indicator, a powerful tool designed to swiftly detect key candlestick patterns and deliver real-time alerts, empowering traders to act on high-probability setups. Rooted in the principles of Japanese candlestick charting, pioneered by Steve Nison in the 1990s, this indicator is a favorite among forex, crypto, and stock traders for its ability to decode market sentiment through patterns like Hammer, Doji, or Engulfing. It strea
FREE
Inventory Retracement Bar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Enhance your trend-following strategy with   UCS_RH_IRB (Rob Hoffman Inventory Retracement Bar) MT5 , a precision indicator identifying candles retracing   45% or more   against the prevailing trend—highlighting points   where institutional counter-trend activity typically subsides and the dominant move resumes. Based on Rob Hoffman’s well-known IRB methodology, this indicator offers clear visual confirmations for trend continuation setups after pullbacks, suitable for forex, indices, commoditi
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Master market trends with the SuperTrend Alert MT4, a powerful indicator designed to deliver precise trend-following signals for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Celebrated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and praised in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its robust trend detection, this indicator is a go-to tool for traders seeking reliable entries and exits. Users report up to 90% accuracy in identifying trend directions when combinin
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Optimize your trade management with the Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5, a robust Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate stop-loss adjustments for manual or EA-placed trades, ensuring profit protection and risk management. Praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and MQL5 forums for its precision in managing trailing stops and breakeven levels, this EA is a favorite among traders seeking to secure gains effi
FREE
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilities
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to copy trades from a source MT5 account to multiple MT5 or MT4 accounts on the same PC. This utility is ideal for replicating trades across client accounts or portfolios with customizable parameters, including lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit, and reverse copying options. It streamlines trade management without executing trades based on market logic, offering flexible synchronization for diverse trading needs. Note : Download
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Boost your trend-spotting capabilities with the Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5, a dynamic tool designed to identify streaks of bullish or bearish candles, delivering timely alerts for trend confirmations and potential reversals in forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities markets. Celebrated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, as well as praised in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its ability to simplify momentum analysis, this indicator is a favorite a
FREE
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 is a sophisticated automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, leveraging moving average crossovers to capture trend reversals and potential entry points. This expert advisor offers traders a versatile solution with customizable settings, ensuring precise trade execution and robust risk management. Extensively back-tested, it provides efficient entry methods, flexible exit rules, and minimal system resource consumption for seamless trading. The system includ
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Streamline your trade closure process with the Close Manager MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate trade exits for manual or EA-placed trades on MetaTrader 5, offering traders precise control over exit strategies. Widely praised on MQL5, Forex Factory, and Reddit’s r/Forex for its versatile and customizable closure criteria, this EA is a favorite among scalpers, day traders, and swing traders in volatile markets like forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Users report a 30-50%
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Enhance your portfolio risk management with the Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automatically track and trail the total profit of your account or specific magic number trades on MetaTrader 5, closing all trades when the current profit falls below the last peak profit. Praised on MQL5, Forex Factory, and Reddit’s r/Forex for its dynamic profit-locking mechanism, this EA is a favorite among scalpers, day traders, and swing traders in volatile markets
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Streamline your trading analysis with the Day and Week Separator MT4, an intuitive tool designed to plot customizable daily and weekly separator lines, perfect for traders navigating broker time zone differences. Widely appreciated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex for its simplicity and effectiveness, this indicator addresses the common challenge of aligning chart timeframes with local or market-specific times, as highlighted in discussions on platforms like Invest
FREE
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
RSI DIVERENCE INDICATOR RSI divergence is very powerful pattern which is often used to detect a strong trend reversal. it also indicates the weakening of strong signal. So some traders  want to use it as the exit criteria. This indicator works in all timeframe and send notification, alert or email to the user. It also show the Higher Highs and Lower Low Pattern with its corresponding RSI divergency. This indicator can be used in Expert Advisors as it has accessible buffers List of Inputs ______
FREE
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 trading tool designed to automate trade entries and exits using nine technical indicators: ADX, Bollinger Bands, CCI, MACD, Moving Average, RSI, Stochastic, Awesome Oscillator, and RVI. Offering extensive customization with multiple entry/exit strategies and AND/OR/NA combination modes, this EA provides traders with unparalleled flexibility. Extensively back-tested, it ensures precise signal generation, robust risk management, and
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 is an automated trading tool designed to capture opportunities based on Bollinger Bands' reversal conditions. It executes buy trades upon detecting a bullish reversal near the lower band (when the previous candle closes below the lower band and the current candle closes above it, transitioning from red to green) and sell trades for a bearish reversal near the upper band (the opposite scenario). Extensively back-tested, the EA offers precise entry methods, flexible
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 is a powerful MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to streamline trading activities and enhance efficiency for traders on the MQL4 platform. This utility simplifies day-to-day trading tasks with user-friendly features, serving as a reliable companion for managing trades without relying on specific trading logic. Tailored for traders seeking a competitive edge, it offers automation and risk management tools to optimize your trading experience. Note : Download and test th
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Simplify your trading with the STM Trade Panel MT4, a user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline trade execution and management on MetaTrader 4, offering one-click order placement and automated trade closure based on customizable profit and loss thresholds. Highly regarded on MQL5, Forex Factory, and Reddit’s r/Forex for its intuitive interface and efficient trade control, this EA is a go-to tool for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders in volatile markets like forex, indices,
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Stay ahead of market momentum with the Pip Movement Alert MT4, a versatile multicurrency indicator designed to track and alert traders on precise pip movements across multiple symbols, ideal for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its ability to detect sudden market shifts, this indicator is a must-have for traders seeking to capitalize on rapid
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicators
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading decisions with the Angle of Moving Average MT4 , an innovative indicator that quantifies the slope of moving averages to deliver clear insights into trend direction and momentum. Rooted in the principle of measuring the angular incline of moving averages over a specified number of bars, this tool has become a staple in technical analysis since its conceptualization in trading communities around 2010. Widely discussed on forums like Forex Factory and praised for its straightf
