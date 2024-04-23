Break and Retest

4.2

This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy!
If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity. 

After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over 1,400 lines of coding! 

The key idea behind our Break and Retest strategy is to wait for the price to break through a support or resistance level, and then go back to that level, to retest it. Now, before entering the trade, our indicator looks for wick rejections indicating that traders are actively defending this retest level. After successfull wick rejections, we wait for the candle continuation to finally get buy & sell signals telling us to enter the trade!

Break and Retest doesn't lag and doesn't repaint!

  • Visual support & resistance levels at retest.
  • Buy & Sell signals appear on retest zone. 
  • Professional alert and push notification with the specific time entry of the support & resistance levels, the break zone and finally the retest zone. 
  • Works on Forex, Metals, Indices & Cryptocurrencies.
  • Works on any timeframe.

     To make sure that Break and Retest works properly, here is what you need to see at the top left of your MT4 chart:
    Health: Working Ok...
    Status: Scanning for a Break & Retest entry...

    Manual guide: Click here

    Reviews 25
    Ian Straw
    928
    Ian Straw 2024.12.19 19:11 
     

    Very happy with the product and support. Best sticking to one timeframe and putting the indicator on each chart and timeframe you want to see the retest zones on.

    Max
    1654
    Max 2024.09.25 13:52 
     

    Amazing indicator with scanner built in for all tf and symbol to get all exact signals in one place. He is good help and working on update for show historical reference, looking forward to it, will be icing on the cake

    DanyLbc747
    1248
    DanyLbc747 2024.08.20 12:41 
     

    Good indicator, does what it's supposed to.

    Recommended products
    VR Cub
    Vladimir Pastushak
    Indicators
    VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
    Price Magnets
    Ivan Simonika
    Indicators
    Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    "Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
    Super Reversal Pattern
    Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
    Indicators
    Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
    MajorAlert
    Sergei Vassunov
    Indicators
    MajorAlert - is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 that combines two distinct market analysis approaches into one powerful tool. By integrating a counter‑trend entry logic (upper block) with a trend‑following filter (lower block), the indicator generates high‑probability signals on the chart with clearly separated arrow colors. Key Features Fully self‑contained   – no external indicators required; all calculations are built‑in. Versatile inputs   – adjust all parameters to suit a
    Rainbow Price Visualizer
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    Indicators
    Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
    Daily Candle Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
    Cosmic Diviner X Planet
    Olena Kondratenko
    4 (2)
    Indicators
    This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
    PZ Trend Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.8 (5)
    Indicators
    Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whips
    Supply Demand new Strategy
    Mohamed yehia Osman
    Indicators
    This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
    Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
    Jianyuan Huang
    Indicators
    Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
    Trend PA
    Mikhail Nazarenko
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
    Night ghost
    Dmitriy Kashevich
    Indicators
    Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options. This is a reliable assistant to you in the future! - No redrawing on the chart -Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs! -Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night) -No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options) - Not late signals - The appearance of a signal on the current candle -Perfect for M1 period (No More!) - Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue) -Installed Alert Working with it: - Blue arrow shows signa
    PipFinite Exit EDGE
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    4.83 (115)
    Indicators
    Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
    Daily Trend Scalper
    Remi Passanello
    Indicators
    Daily Trend Scalper (DTS) This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. DTS  is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given  from close to close . Designed to  be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. How does it work DTS   is using a br
    ZhiBiCCI MT4
    Qiuyang Zheng
    Indicators
    [ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
    Buy and sell zones
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Indicator for determining flat and trend. If the price is below any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a sell zone. When purchasing this version of the indicator, MT5 version for one real and one demo account - as a gift (to receive, write me a private message)! If the price is above any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a buy zone. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70409 If the price is between two lines or in the zone of
    Before
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Indicators
    The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
    MFI Flat Detector mt
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "MFI FLAT Detector" - is an efficient auxiliary tool in trading! No Repaint. I offer you to upgrade your trading methods with this great indicator for MT4. - Indicator shows price Flat areas on the chart. It has "Flat sensitivity" parameter - which is responsible for flat detection. - "MFI FLAT Detector" is very useful for divergence detection and it is great to combine with Price Action as well. - You can use it for trend following systems to detect flat zones and avoid
    PZ Mean Reversion MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (4)
    Indicators
    Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
    Th3Eng PipFinite signals
    Ahmed Farag
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
    RSI Speed mp
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex   Indicator "RSI SPEED" for MT4 - great predictive tool , No Repaint. The calculation of this indicator is  based on equations from physics . RSI SPEED is the  1st derivative of RSI  itself. RSI SPEED is   good for scalping entries   into the direction of main trend. Use it   in combination   with suitable   trend indicator , for example HTF MA (as on pictures). RSI SPEED indicator shows how fast RSI itself changes its direction   - it is very sensitive . It is recommended to use RS
    Quantum Smart Signals
    Shaaban Riad
    Indicators
    Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
    FREE
    Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    "Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as wel
    Indicador Taurus All4
    Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
    Indicators
    Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
    GeoWprPro
    Georgij Komarov
    Indicators
    WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
    Trend Ray
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Indicators
    The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
    ZhiBiMACD MT4
    Qiuyang Zheng
    4.5 (2)
    Indicators
    This is a unique MACD indicator that is more accurate and easy to use than traditional MACD. It is suitable for any chart cycle and is suitable for any market variety. The red column is the (Buy) band signal, and the blue column is the (Sell) band signal. The yellow and green lines are trend lines, and the two lines never cross. Buy: In the blue column, look at the green line up through the middle 0 axis. Sell: In the red column, look at the yellow line down the middle 0 axis. The MACD's de
    QuantumEdge Trader
    Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
    Indicators
    QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
    Range Predictor
    Suvashish Halder
    Indicators
    Introducing the Range Predictor : Your Ultimate Guide to Future Trading Ranges! Imagine having the power to see into the future of market moves— Range Predictor brings this dream to life. Designed to deliver real-time, predictive support and resistance levels , this tool goes beyond standard indicators, offering trend direction insights and precise range forecasts . Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, the Range Predictor is your all-in-one toolkit for mastering the markets. MT5 Ver
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (27)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
    SR Liquidity
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
    Neuro Poseidon MT4
    Daria Rezueva
    4.8 (45)
    Indicators
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
    DayTrader PRO MT4
    Davit Beridze
    4.33 (3)
    Indicators
    DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (171)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (104)
    Indicators
    Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
    BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
    Garry James Goodchild
    Indicators
    BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (31)
    Indicators
    PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
    KT Renko Patterns MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    2.33 (3)
    Indicators
    KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
    Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
    Genki Andou
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
    Angle Indicator
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicators
    Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
    Smart Trend Trading System
    Issam Kassas
    4.75 (8)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
    Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
    Yohana Parmi
    4.85 (62)
    Indicators
    A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
    IQ FX Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
    Price Action Sniper
    Elmira Memish
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
    Finesia Sniper
    Robby Suhendrawan
    Indicators
    Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (68)
    Indicators
    Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (302)
    Indicators
    Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
    PZ Turning Points MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
    Forex Gump Laser
    Andrey Kozak
    Indicators
    Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
    Level Breakout Indicator
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicators
    Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
    PZ Lopez Trend MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Indicators
    Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
    Scalper Vault
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (38)
    Indicators
    Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
    Master Volume profile
    Israr Hussain Shah
    Indicators
    Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
    Mechanism Trend
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicators
    The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
    More from author
    Prop Firm Sniper
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
    Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
    MBFX Timing
    Mohamed Hassan
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    After purchase, contact me in private to get 7 days of FREE testing with EA Forex Proton where the robot automatically takes the trade alerts from MBFX Timing! MBFX Timing is an indicator that was developed and created by Mostafa Belkhayate, one of the best traders in the world. We decided to create a modified version that takes inspiration from the Stochastic Oscillator and the Relative Strength Quality Index indicators to improve your trading.  One of the main reasons we released MBFX Timing
    Genesis Matrix PRO
    Mohamed Hassan
    Indicators
    Genesis Matrix Pro is a professional multi-timeframe trend detection indicator designed to help traders identify high-quality market alignment with clarity and structure. It combines 12 different technical indicators into one visual alignment matrix, allowing traders to quickly see when market conditions are bullish, bearish, or neutral. A signal is generated only when the selected strategies are aligned, helping reduce noise and improve decision-making. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET
    Easy Reversal
    Mohamed Hassan
    Indicators
    Easy Reversal is designed to help traders spot turning points in the market with clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is based on the Keltner Channel but improved with a custom calculation that uses ATR and EMA confirmation. This makes it more reliable and less noisy than standard reversal tools.  The signals from Easy Reversal appear directly from peak candlestick behavior, showing you when price action is reaching exhaustion. A buy signal is generated when a candlestick forms a strong r
    Prop Firm Sniper MT5
    Mohamed Hassan
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Prop Firm Sniper MT5 is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed to
    Market Makers
    Mohamed Hassan
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    After purchase, contact me privately to receive 1 month of free testing with EA Forex Proton! This advanced MT4 trading robot automatically executes signals from any MT4 indicator, including Market Makers. The latest version also includes AI integration, allowing each trade signal to be analyzed using Artificial Intelligence. Live Signal with EA Forex Proton: Click here Market Makers is a powerful price action trading system designed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities based
    EA Iron Machine
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.67 (21)
    Experts
    EA Iron Machine is an expert advisor that primarily trades based on key support and resistance levels. When the price reaches a significant support zone, the robot triggers a buy signal. When the price hits a major resistance zone, it initiates a sell signal. This EA is sensitive to news events, so even when backtesting, please keep in mind that it may stop trading during periods of high-impact news. This is one of the most reliable and time-tested trading methods, consistently demonstrating
    Easy Breakout MT5
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.6 (5)
    Indicators
    After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout MT5   is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the   Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators
    Bull versus Bear
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.5 (18)
    Indicators
    Send us a message after your purchase to receive more information on how to get your  BONUS  for FREE  that works in great combination with Bull vs Bear ! Bull versus Bear is an easy-to-use Forex indicator that gives traders clear and accurate signals based on clear trend retests . Forget about lagging indicators or staring at charts for hours because  Bull vs Bear provides real-time entries with no lag and no repaint, so you can trade with confidence. Bull vs Bear  helps you enter trades during
    Volume Master
    Mohamed Hassan
    Indicators
    Volume Master – Real-Time Market Power Indicator See who’s in control of the market: buyers or sellers in real time. Volume Master is a powerful trading tool designed to give you a clear edge by visualizing bull vs bear activity across multiple symbols, while helping you confirm high-probability entries directly on your chart. WHAT MAKES VOLUME MASTER DIFFERENT? Unlike traditional volume indicators, Volume Master doesn’t just show volume — it shows market dominance. Real-Time Bull vs Bear Activi
    Fx Kenji
    Mohamed Hassan
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Introducing Fx Kenji , the ultimate Expert Advisor for serious traders! Powered by a highly sophisticated breakout strategy ,  Fx Kenji is expertly crafted to dominate the USDCAD, EURGBP and EURUSD symbol. GBPUSD is also an excellent choice! Proven through rigorous backtesting from 2010 to 2024 with an impressive 99.90% modeling quality , Fx Kenji demonstrates the outstanding potential of its strategy. Trading Recommendations Minimum balance:  $1,000 Minimum leverage:   1:500 Account type:   ECN
    Easy Breakout
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.71 (14)
    Indicators
    After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it levera
    Lux Trend
    Mohamed Hassan
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts! Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This is a proven trading system u
    Trend Swing
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.5 (10)
    Indicators
    This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Market Analysis . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  Trend Swing is a professional indicator that is developed from scratch by our in-house development team. This indicator is very sophisticated because you can see the entry price levels with buy and sell signals that are given in real-time! It automatically draws the take profit zones along your stop loss which makes it e
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.73 (15)
    Indicators
    SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
    Trend Forecasting
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.76 (17)
    Indicators
    Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions.  The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD . It helps you have an estimation on the are
    Scalper System
    Mohamed Hassan
    Indicators
    2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
    Wick Hunter
    Mohamed Hassan
    Indicators
    After purchase, you are eligible to receive EA Forex Proton and try it for 14 days completely FREE! This robot automates the alerts from Wick Hunter! Tired of getting trapped by false breakouts? Wick Hunter is a powerful custom indicator designed to detect fakeouts and identify true reversals before the crowd catches on. Built on the proven False Breakout Strategy , Wick Hunter helps you: Spot liquidity grabs and stop-hunts Enter with precision near wicks Avoid fake breakouts that ruin trades
    EA Top G
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.67 (33)
    Experts
    After purchase, If you genuinely like this robot, you can receive EA Interceptor for Free ! Contact me for more information regarding this BONUS ! EA TOP G  is a multi-currency expert advisor  based on trend following . It uses a hedge system with a very good risk management. It's an ideal candidate for CENT accounts and big balances. It uses a sophisticated system that relies on hedge to make sure that your account grows nicely. It trades an impressive number of  10 forex pairs  to provide dive
    EA Black Lion
    Mohamed Hassan
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
    Elliot Wave Impulse
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
    Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Manual guide:   Click here This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  The Elliot Wave Impulse is a pattern  identified in the Elliott Wave Theory, a form of technical analysis used to analyze financial market cycles.  The Impulse Wave is considered the strongest and most powerful part of the Elliott Wave cycle, as it represents t
    Trend Punch
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.79 (24)
    Indicators
    This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Support & Resistance . After purchase, send us a message and you will get it   for  FREE as a BONUS! Introducing Trend Punch , the revolutionary forex trend indicator that will transform the way you trade! Trend Punch is uniquely designed to provide precise buy and sell arrows during strong market trends, making your trading decisions clearer and more confident. Whether you're trading major currency pairs or exotic symb
    Trend Pulse
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.2 (5)
    Indicators
    Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
    Gold Signal Pro
    Mohamed Hassan
    1 (2)
    Indicators
    First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (3 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair, a
    MetaQuant Pro
    Mohamed Hassan
    Utilities
    MetaQuant PRO is a professional account analytics dashboard for MetaTrader 4, built to give traders a clear, visual, and data-driven view of their trading performance directly inside MT4. It converts your account history into clean metrics, charts, and insights without relying on external websites or spreadsheets. Main features • Overview (full account) • Daily (today only) • Monthly (current month) • All-Time (entire history) Visual performance analysis • Smooth equity curve from real closed t
    Lux Trend MT5
    Mohamed Hassan
    Indicators
    The starting price is $75. It will increase to $120 after 30 sales. After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend   is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts!   Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This
    Filter:
    Erwin Fonke
    589
    Erwin Fonke 2025.01.22 10:27 
     

    I bought this indicator but haven't used it yet because i ran into so many issues. (Can be my fault) There is no proper installation guide. No video how to use this indicator or what the right way is to use this indicator. When i use this indicator (maybe the wrong way) my MT4 hangs like crazy. Contacted the creator but still ran into the same issues. My suggestion to the autor is to create a video how to use this indicator the correct way. This review can be edited if the issues can be resolved but for now i am not rly happy with the product.

    jh882
    43
    jh882 2025.01.07 16:35 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mohamed Hassan
    31766
    Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.01.07 18:00
    Hello, Thank you for your purchase, kindly check your private messages.
    Ian Straw
    928
    Ian Straw 2024.12.19 19:11 
     

    Very happy with the product and support. Best sticking to one timeframe and putting the indicator on each chart and timeframe you want to see the retest zones on.

    Mohamed Hassan
    31766
    Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.19 19:15
    Thank you so much Ian for your feedback! A real pleasure communicating with you, a real gentleman =)
    Waelalhou
    146
    Waelalhou 2024.12.19 11:37 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mohamed Hassan
    31766
    Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.19 19:14
    Hi, you never contacted me about anything regarding Break and Retest. I have sent you a private message to better understand how you're using this indicator. Kindly check and reply to me.
    Yusuf Hamzah
    948
    Yusuf Hamzah 2024.09.29 05:09 
     

    The indicator works fine al-beit not many signals. One suggestion is to further improve the User Interface. The MTF could indicate the price levels for consideration (on different TF). Colour could also be changed when the Break and Retest is detected. Looking forward for future refinement.

    Max
    1654
    Max 2024.09.25 13:52 
     

    Amazing indicator with scanner built in for all tf and symbol to get all exact signals in one place. He is good help and working on update for show historical reference, looking forward to it, will be icing on the cake

    DanyLbc747
    1248
    DanyLbc747 2024.08.20 12:41 
     

    Good indicator, does what it's supposed to.

    Mohamed Hassan
    31766
    Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.20 18:20
    Thank you Dany! Highly appreciate it!
    Jun Ito
    703
    Jun Ito 2024.08.14 12:53 
     

    The sign disappears when I switch charts, so I hope it will be fixed in an update soon.

    Damon Knight
    321
    Damon Knight 2024.08.09 16:13 
     

    I have purchased a number of indicators on here and this is by far the most difficult to use. The author is very helpful and had to spend a good 1.5hrs setting up the indicator which in itself i thought should'nt have been necessary. All other indicators i have purchased on here are plug and play but this is just a little complex and not user friendly.

    Mohamed Hassan
    31766
    Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.08.09 16:39
    I saw this coming from a person that threatened me to leave a bad review. Your intention from the beginning was very bad towards me. I have to disagree with everything you just said. As you exactly mentioned, I spent 1.5 hour to teach you basic things such as integrating push notifications and how to use a “chart”. You even said it yourself that you’re new with all of this. Now the indicator is not hard at all, you load it into the chart and that’s it. Anyways, thank you for only giving me 2 stars and a half when you deeply know how helpful I was and how I spent almost 2 hours of my time to simply show you how MetaTrader 4 works. This wasn't even my job to do that as there are plenty of MQL5 guides to teach you that. Good luck with your trading.
    ryan1978
    89
    ryan1978 2024.06.20 12:55 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Mohamed Hassan
    31766
    Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.06.24 17:33
    Hi, I have also contacted you in private to we can make sure that your trading environment is all set up!
    shammytoast
    48
    shammytoast 2024.06.14 22:06 
     

    Have tried for few weeks and backtest. It give me good entry and able to make profit. It really gives me confident when entering the trade. Support is very helpful whereby the author is friendly and always listen to feedback. Definitely will purchase other product as it is accurate as per advertised

    Mohamed Hassan
    31766
    Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.06.18 04:17
    Thank you so much ShammyToast for this incredible review of yours! Glad to know that you like Break and Retest!!
    Diren Maharaj
    23
    Diren Maharaj 2024.06.12 22:08 
     

    hi im newbie and bought this indicator i havent had chance to fully use it due to my time constraints but when i do use it it places quality trades , the support i got from Mohamed is world class i didn't know how to setup properly on my mt4 and he went far and beyond in helping me he is truly a gentleman with patience and time for people like me his a blessing i can say for 60 usd u not only buying an indicator you getting a friend for life in the trading industry and that money cant buy thank you Mohamed u are 1 IN 1 BILLION keep up the good work stay blessed

    AH1010
    149
    AH1010 2024.05.31 03:22 
     

    I had been looking for this indicator for a long time, and it seemed like it should have existed, but surprisingly it didn't. I'm really glad I found it. By combining it with my own method, I think I'll be able to seize the opportunity. Thank you so much.

    Mohamed Hassan
    31766
    Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.31 03:47
    This kind of feedback really makes my day because it shows the hard work that I put everyday to satisfy valuable customers such as yourself! Very happy that you like Break and Retest!!!! Happy trading my friend :)
    iWest
    94
    iWest 2024.05.24 14:10 
     

    Недавно приобрел индикатор. Впечатления положительные. Хочу попробовать его в сочетании с бонусным индикатором.

    После более длительного пользования мнение об индикаторе поменялось. Я бы его не советовал покупать. Положительные отзывы в основном пишутся для того, чтобы автор дал БОНУС. Без положительного отзыва бонус не получишь.

    Mohamed Hassan
    31766
    Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.24 16:24
    Спасибо большое, мой друг, за отзыв.
    Пожалуйста, проверьте личные сообщения!
    richierich23
    33
    richierich23 2024.05.16 21:40 
     

    Delighted with this indicator! It's incredibly user-friendly, both to install and comprehend. The seller is exceptionally accessible, friendly, and exudes professionalism. For someone just starting out, this indicator proves to be an invaluable asset, especially with its prompt alerts facilitating sound decision-making. Setting it up is a breeze, and the fact that alerts seamlessly sync to your phone adds to its convenience. Overall, a stellar indicator that I wholeheartedly endorse! It's not just good; it works like a charm!

    Mohamed Hassan
    31766
    Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.21 18:01
    Wow!!! Thank you so much my dear friend for this honest review of yours! You're a wonderful human being and I'm extremely grateful to be able to have such a treasure among my customers!!!!
    Schatzi5427
    659
    Schatzi5427 2024.05.11 09:55 
     

    I've purchased 3 of Mo's indicator and all greatly assist in my manual Trading. Break and Retest works well and if somebody says it's not working, it mean he hasn't really used it. If you have any issues you'll always get Mo's support.

    Mohamed Hassan
    31766
    Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.12 17:26
    Thank you so much my dear friend for your feedback! It's always an honor communicating with you! A true gem in the forex industry :)
    kemdo2000
    356
    kemdo2000 2024.05.09 00:52 
     

    Buying this indicator was a complete waste of my money. It does not work.

    Mohamed Hassan
    31766
    Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.10 03:49
    I'm linking our screenshot conversation so everyone can see that you ignored my last message and never cared answering my questions so I could help you with the installation: https://ibb.co/D8C9rpy If you genuinely wanted to use this indicator, the least thing to do is answer to the seller so he could help you. Now, regarding the indicator, Break and Retest works perfectly fine!! To anyone reading this, please go to the reviews below for actual real feedbacks from real traders!
    Tibor Hartmut Sturm
    1991
    Tibor Hartmut Sturm 2024.05.02 10:55 
     

    The clear description of Mohamed and the great work of the Indicator showing the awesome knowledge of him. I can recommend this inidicator 100%. Two days in use, 5 times out of 5 times profit with Cable H4 and Gold H1

    Mohamed Hassan
    31766
    Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.02 18:10
    Thank you so much Tibor for your support. I'm really happy to know that you like my indicator! I put real work and dedication into this and your feedback is pure motivation to me. Thank you :)
    ma234meRA
    141
    ma234meRA 2024.05.01 17:54 
     

    MUY BUENOS DÍAS, COMPRE EL INDICADOR BREAK AND RESEST, LA VERDAD ES MUY BUENO Y LO RECOMIENDO, LAS SEÑALES SON MUY PRECISAS. LO QUE TIENE QUE TENER ES PACIENCIA. PERO CUANDO RECIBA UNA SEÑAL CORRE PARA NO PEDERTE ESA OPORTUNIDAD, YO HE TENIDO VARIAS SEÑALES EN ORO, NO LA HE PODIDO TOMAR POR NO ESTAR CERCA DE LOS GRAFICO PERO HAN SIDO MUY BUENA, LA VERDAD MUY BUENO EL INDICADOR

    Mohamed Hassan
    31766
    Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.02 02:39
    ¡Muchas gracias hermano por tus comentarios! ¡Me alegra mucho saber que te gusta mucho nuestro indicador!
    scsc2836
    239
    scsc2836 2024.05.01 08:28 
     

    Very good indicator, works great, Mohamed was very helpful during installation

    Mohamed Hassan
    31766
    Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.05.01 16:17
    Thank you so much! Really a pleasure communicating with you =)
    12
    Reply to review