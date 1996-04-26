Zoryk Gold mt4

  • Indicators
  • Reda El Koutbane
    Reda El Koutbane

    Reda El Koutbane

    5 (13)
    MQL5 developer specializing in Smart Money Concept and ICT-based Expert Advisors. I understand trading logic deeply — not just syntax. I build FSM-based EAs with proper multi-timeframe analysis, risk management, and state persistence. Trilingual: English, French
    4 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 20 
discount ends in 24h original price 69$
ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4

You know the feeling.

You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you.

The direction was not always the problem.

The real problem was uncertainty.

You did not know exactly where the entry should be. You did not know where the trade became invalid. You did not know whether to secure a smaller target or wait for the larger move. You did not know whether the current setup was strong or whether you were forcing another trade.

Gold moves quickly. A good idea without a clear plan can become a bad decision in seconds.

ZORYK was created to solve that problem.

What ZORYK Is

ZORYK is a complete XAUUSD signal and trade-planning system developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 and the M5 timeframe.

It is not a basic arrow indicator that leaves you alone after showing BUY or SELL.

Every confirmed signal can appear with a complete visual plan: entry, Stop Loss, First Take Profit, Main Take Profit, continuation objective, risk zone, profit zones, active-trade progress and historical result.

You see the structure before making the decision.

You know where the setup begins.

You know where it becomes invalid.

You know where the first objective is located.

You know where the main objective is located.

And when gold continues beyond the main target, you can follow the continuation zone instead of losing the entire move because you had no plan for what came next.

Built Only for Gold

Most indicators try to work on every currency pair, every index, every cryptocurrency and every timeframe.

ZORYK was built differently.

It focuses on one market: XAUUSD.

Gold has its own rhythm, volatility, spread behavior and reaction speed. It can move hundreds of points quickly, reverse aggressively and punish entries that are only slightly early or late.

For that reason, ZORYK was developed around the behavior of gold instead of applying generic multi-market logic to it.

Recommended use:

Platform: MetaTrader 4
Symbol: XAUUSD or your broker’s equivalent gold symbol
Timeframe: M5

Your broker may use a symbol such as GOLD, XAUUSDm, GOLDm or another suffix. Small differences between broker candles and price feeds can slightly affect the exact timing of individual signals.

The Complete Trade Plan

When ZORYK confirms a setup, the chart can display the direction and the entire intended trade structure.

The entry level tells you where the setup becomes active.

The Stop Loss shows where the original trade idea becomes invalid.

The First Take Profit gives you a closer objective for traders who prefer faster protection or partial profit.

The Main Take Profit shows the principal objective selected in the inputs.

The continuation area shows the potential extension when momentum remains strong after the main target.

Instead of receiving one arrow and improvising everything else, you receive a complete visual framework.

The indicator does not open or close trades automatically. You remain in control of the final decision, lot size, risk and trade management.

Adjustable Take Profit System

Not every trader wants the same exit.

Some traders prefer a closer Take Profit with a higher historical completion rate.

Others prefer a balanced target around 1R.

Some traders are willing to accept fewer completed targets in exchange for the possibility of capturing a larger movement.

ZORYK allows the main target structure to be adjusted from the indicator inputs.

You can change the First Take Profit, Main Take Profit and continuation objective according to the management style you want to study.

For example, a closer target such as 0.60R can focus on shorter movements.

A 1R target can provide a more balanced risk-to-reward structure.

A larger objective may capture more of the movement but will naturally require price to travel farther.

There is no single setting that is perfect for every trader.

ZORYK gives you the tools to compare different approaches instead of forcing one fixed exit model on everyone.

Dynamic Statistics That Recalculate With Your Settings

This is one of the most important parts of ZORYK.

When you change the relevant Take Profit inputs, the historical statistics inside the panel update automatically.

You do not need to guess how a different target could have affected the past signals.

ZORYK recalculates the historical results using the selected configuration and shows you the new statistics directly on the chart.

The panel can display information such as:

Historical win rate
Net pips
Profit Factor
Total evaluated signals
BUY performance
SELL performance
Current Take Profit configuration

Change the target and the numbers change with it.

A closer objective may show a higher historical win rate.

A larger objective may reduce the percentage of completed winners while increasing the potential reward from the trades that reach it.

This allows you to compare the relationship between target distance, win rate and reward before deciding which configuration fits your own approach.

The statistics are calculated for analysis and comparison. They are not a guarantee of future results and may differ from real account performance because of spread, commission, slippage, entry delay, broker pricing and manual management.

Signal Intelligence

ZORYK does more than display the direction.

The Signal Intelligence panel gives you additional context around the current market and the active setup.

Depending on the available conditions, it can summarize information related to trend, momentum, volatility, volume, market pressure, current spread and historical BUY or SELL behavior.

Instead of looking at several separate indicators and trying to combine everything mentally, you receive the main information inside one organized panel.

The purpose is not to remove your responsibility as a trader.

The purpose is to reduce confusion and let you understand the environment surrounding the signal more quickly.

Setup Quality Score

Every setup does not appear under identical conditions.

The Setup Quality Score summarizes the alignment of several internal factors present when the signal is generated.

A stronger score means that more of the evaluated conditions were aligned at that moment.

It does not guarantee that the trade will win, and a lower score does not automatically mean the signal will fail.

It gives you another layer of context that can be studied over time.

You can compare the results of different setup qualities and decide how much importance you want to give the score inside your own trading rules.

Current Trade Mission

Once a signal becomes active, the Current Trade Mission panel follows its progress.

You can see whether the entry has activated, whether the first target has been reached, how far price has moved in R, whether the main target is still pending and whether the movement has entered the continuation stage.

The active trade becomes easier to follow because the important stages are organized in one place.

You no longer need to calculate every movement manually or constantly search through the chart to understand what has already happened.

Current Trade Mission does not manage real positions.

It does not move your Stop Loss, close the trade or change the lot size.

It visually follows the ZORYK trade plan while you remain responsible for the real execution.

Historical Transparency

A signal system should not show only the current opportunity.

You should be able to examine what happened before.

ZORYK keeps historical trades visible so you can study winning signals, losing signals, BUY setups, SELL setups, shorter movements and larger continuations.

You can review how the system behaved during different market conditions instead of judging it from one screenshot or one successful trade.

Historical signals can also be selected to reveal more information about the reason behind the setup.

This gives you the ability to study the logic surrounding individual entries and understand what conditions were present when the signal appeared.

The objective is transparency.

Both successful and unsuccessful historical examples remain part of the evaluation.

Alerts and Mobile Notifications

You do not need to watch every M5 candle continuously.

ZORYK can notify you when a new signal is confirmed through MetaTrader alerts, sound notifications and mobile Push notifications.

After configuring your MetaQuotes ID inside MetaTrader 4, the signal can be delivered to the MetaTrader mobile application.

You can then open the chart, review the complete plan and make your own decision.

The notification is not an automatic instruction to enter.

Before trading, you should still check the spread, news conditions, Stop Loss distance and account risk.

Weekly Reports

ZORYK can summarize the signals from the completed week in an automatic weekly report.

The report can include the total number of signals, winning signals, losing signals, historical win rate and net pips calculated from the indicator’s evaluation model.

This helps you review the complete week instead of remembering only the best or worst trade.

It also gives you a consistent reference that can be compared with your own trading journal and execution.

Focus Mode

Historical information is useful during analysis, but sometimes you want a clean chart while following the current signal.

Focus Mode reduces unnecessary visual elements and keeps attention on the active setup.

You can use the complete view when studying the history, then switch to Focus Mode when you want a simpler trading screen.

This changes the presentation only. It does not change the signal logic.

Signal Frequency

ZORYK does not promise a fixed number of trades every day.

Signal frequency depends on the conditions available in the gold market.

Some days may produce several opportunities.

Other days may produce one signal or no valid signal.

The system is designed to wait for its conditions rather than display arrows continuously just to create activity.

Who ZORYK Is For

ZORYK is for the gold trader who is tired of making every decision under pressure.

It is for the trader who sees a BUY or SELL opportunity but still does not know where the real entry, Stop Loss and targets should be.

It is for the trader who closes too early, waits too long or changes the plan after entering because the original structure was never clear.

It is for the trader who wants signals, historical information, dynamic statistics, alerts and trade management guidance in one place.

If you trade XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4 and want a system focused completely on gold, ZORYK was created for you.

Important Information

ZORYK is a technical-analysis tool and does not guarantee profits.

Historical statistics do not guarantee future results.

The indicator does not control spread, commission, slippage, broker execution or the user’s trading decisions.

Gold trading involves substantial risk and can result in the loss of capital.

Test the indicator on a demo account first, use appropriate risk management and trade only with money you can afford to lose.

ZORYK

One market.
One complete plan.
Built for gold.

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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
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Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for traders who value structure, clarity, and confirmation-based trading workflows. The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a vis
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Nikolay Raykov
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Alexey Minkov
4.48 (27)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
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Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
Trending Volatility System
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
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'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calcula
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