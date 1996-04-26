Zoryk Gold mt4

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ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4
You know the feeling.
You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you.
The direction was not always the problem.
The real problem was uncertainty.
You did not know exactly where the entry should be. You did not know where the trade became invalid. You did not know whether to secure a smaller target or wait for the larger move. You did not know whether the current setup was strong or whether you were forcing another trade.
Gold moves quickly. A good idea without a clear plan can become a bad decision in seconds.
ZORYK was created to solve that problem.
What ZORYK Is
ZORYK is a complete XAUUSD signal and trade-planning system developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 and the M5 timeframe.
It is not a basic arrow indicator that leaves you alone after showing BUY or SELL.
Every confirmed signal can appear with a complete visual plan: entry, Stop Loss, First Take Profit, Main Take Profit, continuation objective, risk zone, profit zones, active-trade progress and historical result.
You see the structure before making the decision.
You know where the setup begins.
You know where it becomes invalid.
You know where the first objective is located.
You know where the main objective is located.
And when gold continues beyond the main target, you can follow the continuation zone instead of losing the entire move because you had no plan for what came next.
Built Only for Gold
Most indicators try to work on every currency pair, every index, every cryptocurrency and every timeframe.
ZORYK was built differently.
It focuses on one market: XAUUSD.
Gold has its own rhythm, volatility, spread behavior and reaction speed. It can move hundreds of points quickly, reverse aggressively and punish entries that are only slightly early or late.
For that reason, ZORYK was developed around the behavior of gold instead of applying generic multi-market logic to it.
Recommended use:
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Symbol: XAUUSD or your broker’s equivalent gold symbol
Timeframe: M5
Your broker may use a symbol such as GOLD, XAUUSDm, GOLDm or another suffix. Small differences between broker candles and price feeds can slightly affect the exact timing of individual signals.
The Complete Trade Plan
When ZORYK confirms a setup, the chart can display the direction and the entire intended trade structure.
The entry level tells you where the setup becomes active.
The Stop Loss shows where the original trade idea becomes invalid.
The First Take Profit gives you a closer objective for traders who prefer faster protection or partial profit.
The Main Take Profit shows the principal objective selected in the inputs.
The continuation area shows the potential extension when momentum remains strong after the main target.
Instead of receiving one arrow and improvising everything else, you receive a complete visual framework.
The indicator does not open or close trades automatically. You remain in control of the final decision, lot size, risk and trade management.
Adjustable Take Profit System
Not every trader wants the same exit.
Some traders prefer a closer Take Profit with a higher historical completion rate.
Others prefer a balanced target around 1R.
Some traders are willing to accept fewer completed targets in exchange for the possibility of capturing a larger movement.
ZORYK allows the main target structure to be adjusted from the indicator inputs.
You can change the First Take Profit, Main Take Profit and continuation objective according to the management style you want to study.
For example, a closer target such as 0.60R can focus on shorter movements.
A 1R target can provide a more balanced risk-to-reward structure.
A larger objective may capture more of the movement but will naturally require price to travel farther.
There is no single setting that is perfect for every trader.
ZORYK gives you the tools to compare different approaches instead of forcing one fixed exit model on everyone.
Dynamic Statistics That Recalculate With Your Settings
This is one of the most important parts of ZORYK.
When you change the relevant Take Profit inputs, the historical statistics inside the panel update automatically.
You do not need to guess how a different target could have affected the past signals.
ZORYK recalculates the historical results using the selected configuration and shows you the new statistics directly on the chart.
The panel can display information such as:
Historical win rate
Net pips
Profit Factor
Total evaluated signals
BUY performance
SELL performance
Current Take Profit configuration
Change the target and the numbers change with it.
A closer objective may show a higher historical win rate.
A larger objective may reduce the percentage of completed winners while increasing the potential reward from the trades that reach it.
This allows you to compare the relationship between target distance, win rate and reward before deciding which configuration fits your own approach.
The statistics are calculated for analysis and comparison. They are not a guarantee of future results and may differ from real account performance because of spread, commission, slippage, entry delay, broker pricing and manual management.
Signal Intelligence
ZORYK does more than display the direction.
The Signal Intelligence panel gives you additional context around the current market and the active setup.
Depending on the available conditions, it can summarize information related to trend, momentum, volatility, volume, market pressure, current spread and historical BUY or SELL behavior.
Instead of looking at several separate indicators and trying to combine everything mentally, you receive the main information inside one organized panel.
The purpose is not to remove your responsibility as a trader.
The purpose is to reduce confusion and let you understand the environment surrounding the signal more quickly.
Setup Quality Score
Every setup does not appear under identical conditions.
The Setup Quality Score summarizes the alignment of several internal factors present when the signal is generated.
A stronger score means that more of the evaluated conditions were aligned at that moment.
It does not guarantee that the trade will win, and a lower score does not automatically mean the signal will fail.
It gives you another layer of context that can be studied over time.
You can compare the results of different setup qualities and decide how much importance you want to give the score inside your own trading rules.
Current Trade Mission
Once a signal becomes active, the Current Trade Mission panel follows its progress.
You can see whether the entry has activated, whether the first target has been reached, how far price has moved in R, whether the main target is still pending and whether the movement has entered the continuation stage.
The active trade becomes easier to follow because the important stages are organized in one place.
You no longer need to calculate every movement manually or constantly search through the chart to understand what has already happened.
Current Trade Mission does not manage real positions.
It does not move your Stop Loss, close the trade or change the lot size.
It visually follows the ZORYK trade plan while you remain responsible for the real execution.
Historical Transparency
A signal system should not show only the current opportunity.
You should be able to examine what happened before.
ZORYK keeps historical trades visible so you can study winning signals, losing signals, BUY setups, SELL setups, shorter movements and larger continuations.
You can review how the system behaved during different market conditions instead of judging it from one screenshot or one successful trade.
Historical signals can also be selected to reveal more information about the reason behind the setup.
This gives you the ability to study the logic surrounding individual entries and understand what conditions were present when the signal appeared.
The objective is transparency.
Both successful and unsuccessful historical examples remain part of the evaluation.
Alerts and Mobile Notifications
You do not need to watch every M5 candle continuously.
ZORYK can notify you when a new signal is confirmed through MetaTrader alerts, sound notifications and mobile Push notifications.
After configuring your MetaQuotes ID inside MetaTrader 4, the signal can be delivered to the MetaTrader mobile application.
You can then open the chart, review the complete plan and make your own decision.
The notification is not an automatic instruction to enter.
Before trading, you should still check the spread, news conditions, Stop Loss distance and account risk.
Weekly Reports
ZORYK can summarize the signals from the completed week in an automatic weekly report.
The report can include the total number of signals, winning signals, losing signals, historical win rate and net pips calculated from the indicator’s evaluation model.
This helps you review the complete week instead of remembering only the best or worst trade.
It also gives you a consistent reference that can be compared with your own trading journal and execution.
Focus Mode
Historical information is useful during analysis, but sometimes you want a clean chart while following the current signal.
Focus Mode reduces unnecessary visual elements and keeps attention on the active setup.
You can use the complete view when studying the history, then switch to Focus Mode when you want a simpler trading screen.
This changes the presentation only. It does not change the signal logic.
Signal Frequency
ZORYK does not promise a fixed number of trades every day.
Signal frequency depends on the conditions available in the gold market.
Some days may produce several opportunities.
Other days may produce one signal or no valid signal.
The system is designed to wait for its conditions rather than display arrows continuously just to create activity.
Who ZORYK Is For
ZORYK is for the gold trader who is tired of making every decision under pressure.
It is for the trader who sees a BUY or SELL opportunity but still does not know where the real entry, Stop Loss and targets should be.
It is for the trader who closes too early, waits too long or changes the plan after entering because the original structure was never clear.
It is for the trader who wants signals, historical information, dynamic statistics, alerts and trade management guidance in one place.
If you trade XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4 and want a system focused completely on gold, ZORYK was created for you.
Important Information
ZORYK is a technical-analysis tool and does not guarantee profits.
Historical statistics do not guarantee future results.
The indicator does not control spread, commission, slippage, broker execution or the user’s trading decisions.
Gold trading involves substantial risk and can result in the loss of capital.
Test the indicator on a demo account first, use appropriate risk management and trade only with money you can afford to lose.
ZORYK
One market.
One complete plan.
Built for gold.