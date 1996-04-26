AW Candle Patterns MT4

The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering.

Advantages:

Easily identifies candle patterns

Doesn't redraw its results

Built-in multi-time trend panel

Disabled pattern types (1, 2, 3 candles)

Adjustment of trend filtering when displaying patterns

MT5 version -> HERE / Instructions and description -> HERE

List of displayed patterns:

Hammer pattern

Pin up / Pin down

Bearish Harami / Bullish Harami

Bearish Harami Cross / Bullish Harami Cross

Pivot Point Reversal Up / Pivot Point Reversal Down

Double Bar Low With A Higher Close / Double Bar Low With A Lower Close

Close Price Reversal Up / Close Price Reversal Down

Neutral Bar / Two neutral Bars

Double inside/Inside/Outside

Force Bar Up / Force Bar Down

Evening Star / Morning Star

Evening Doji Star / Morning Doji Star

Engulfing Bearish Line / Engulfing Bullish Line

Mirror Bar

Shooting Star

Dark Cloud Cover

Doji Star

Input variables:

Main settings

Trend Filtering Mode - Adjustment of trend filtering when displaying patterns

Pattern by trend - Display only patterns following the trend

Patterns against trend - Display only patterns directed against the current trend

Do not check trend - Display patterns directed in the direction of the trend and against the trend.

Trend Filter period - Trend filter period. The greater the value of the

Show one candle patterns - Adjust the display of one-candle patterns

Enable two candles patterns - Adjust the display of two candles patterns

Enable three candles patterns - Adjust the display of three candles patterns

Max Bars - The maximum number of bars to calculate the indicator

Graphics Settings

Font size in panel - Adjust the text size in the indicator panel

Y offset - Position of the panel along the Y axis

X offset - Panel location along the X axis

Uptrend Color Panel - Color for displaying an uptrend in the panel

Downtrend Color Panel - Color for displaying a downtrend in the panel

ShowPanel - View of the panel on the chart:

Do not show panel - Option to work without a multi-timeframe panel

Show medium panel - Show medium panel

Show big panel - Show big panel (for high resolution screens)

Show Pattern text - Show or hide text when showing patterns

Font size - Adjust the text font size on the chart

Patterns text color - Text display color when displaying patterns

Font name - Font style adjustment for pattern text