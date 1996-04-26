AW Candle Patterns MT4
- Indicators
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AW Trading Software Limited______________ AW Trading Software ______________
📢 mql5com channel 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/awtradingsoftware
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering.
Advantages:
- Easily identifies candle patterns
- Doesn't redraw its results
- Built-in multi-time trend panel
- Disabled pattern types (1, 2, 3 candles)
- Adjustment of trend filtering when displaying patterns
List of displayed patterns:
Hammer pattern
Pin up / Pin down
Bearish Harami / Bullish Harami
Bearish Harami Cross / Bullish Harami Cross
Pivot Point Reversal Up / Pivot Point Reversal Down
Double Bar Low With A Higher Close / Double Bar Low With A Lower Close
Close Price Reversal Up / Close Price Reversal Down
Neutral Bar / Two neutral Bars
Double inside/Inside/Outside
Force Bar Up / Force Bar Down
Evening Star / Morning Star
Evening Doji Star / Morning Doji Star
Engulfing Bearish Line / Engulfing Bullish Line
Mirror Bar
Shooting Star
Dark Cloud Cover
Doji Star
Input variables:
Main settings
Trend Filtering Mode - Adjustment of trend filtering when displaying patterns
Pattern by trend - Display only patterns following the trend
Patterns against trend - Display only patterns directed against the current trend
Do not check trend - Display patterns directed in the direction of the trend and against the trend.
Trend Filter period - Trend filter period. The greater the value of the
Show one candle patterns - Adjust the display of one-candle patterns
Enable two candles patterns - Adjust the display of two candles patterns
Enable three candles patterns - Adjust the display of three candles patterns
Max Bars - The maximum number of bars to calculate the indicator
Graphics Settings
Font size in panel - Adjust the text size in the indicator panel
Y offset - Position of the panel along the Y axis
X offset - Panel location along the X axis
Uptrend Color Panel - Color for displaying an uptrend in the panel
Downtrend Color Panel - Color for displaying a downtrend in the panel
ShowPanel - View of the panel on the chart:
Do not show panel - Option to work without a multi-timeframe panel
Show medium panel - Show medium panel
Show big panel - Show big panel (for high resolution screens)
Show Pattern text - Show or hide text when showing patterns
Font size - Adjust the text font size on the chart
Patterns text color - Text display color when displaying patterns
Font name - Font style adjustment for pattern text