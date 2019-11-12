BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal

BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal — Powerful Mixed Oscillator for Accurate Market Reversal Detection

BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator combining multiple indicator signals to help you precisely forecast market reversals.

This indicator integrates two modules, including a fundamental oscillator, and provides clear visual signals with arrows marking optimal entry points.

Key Features

  • Easy, visual, and effective reversal detection

  • Filters and enhances your existing trading strategies

  • Signals triggered strictly on bar close for reliability

  • Compatible with all symbols and timeframes (recommended 1H and above)

  • Integrated alerts: pop-up, email, push notifications, and sound

How to Trade with BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal

Buy Setup:

  • Spike and Strike value drops to -6 then moves above the blue band

  • Enter Buy once conditions are met

  • Place Stop Loss below the latest swing low

  • Exit (take profit) when Spike and Strike gives an opposite signal and candle closes

Sell Setup:

  • Spike and Strike value rises to +6 then moves below the blue band

  • Enter Sell once conditions are met

  • Place Stop Loss above the latest swing high

  • Exit when Spike and Strike gives an opposite signal and candle closes

Pro Tips for Best Results

  • Use as part of a comprehensive strategy, never standalone

  • Combine with BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System for enhanced accuracy: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43555

  • Trade away from higher timeframe spikes on lower timeframes

  • Always wait for candle closes before entering trades

Try Before You Buy!

Download the free demo for EURUSD and AUDUSD symbols and experience the indicator live:
Free MT4 Demo Download: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47432

Important Note on Dynamic Signals

This is a dynamic, adaptive indicator that updates signals as price action evolves. For optimal results, always use it together with other confirmation tools and systems.
This approach helps filter noise and improve trade accuracy, making the Spike and Strike Reversal a powerful part of your trading toolkit.

BogdanZa
523
BogdanZa 2026.01.03 21:48 
 

Good indicator, accurate, and best used on the higher timeframe, so far it seems solid.

renegade77
49
renegade77 2025.05.07 01:58 
 

I’ve been trading for years, and I’ve got to say—this is one of the best indicators I’ve come across. It works perfectly with the BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System.

Yuriskam
206
Yuriskam 2023.06.21 04:42 
 

Здравствуйте! Очень хороший индикатор. Применяю его со своей стратегией и очень доволен!

Donavon
34
Donavon 2023.03.05 10:10 
 

Goes Great with my system!

Purple Orchid
60
Purple Orchid 2022.10.21 13:32 
 

Great indicator specially for volatility. It helps me with my entries.

Weiwei Jennifer
105
Weiwei Jennifer 2022.10.19 16:13 
 

Perfectly works with BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System. Just try both indicators. You will see that BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System and BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversa are the real indicators which will bring you a big surprise and a happy Forex trading life.

Ziggy Janssen
61741
Reply from developer Ziggy Janssen 2022.10.19 16:20
Thank you for the wonderful review! 😊
Eze Ife
43
Eze Ife 2022.07.28 00:35 
 

I like the product.

Raj Singh
142
Raj Singh 2022.06.03 14:46 
 

The indicator installation was very smooth and it compliments the Easy 123 system. Thank you Ziggy

Jeyagar Jaganathan
310
Jeyagar Jaganathan 2022.05.31 18:11 
 

The combination of this indicators 123 + Spike and Strike! Great tool for day trading !!

Tyrone71
44
Tyrone71 2022.04.28 15:24 
 

If you look at the comments from Sandy on the 2021.02.26, and download the indicators she mentions, you can get the same/similar indicators for free.

VLV
172
VLV 2022.03.27 17:00 
 

Great with the Easy 123 System: many thanks Ziggy...

A King
104
A King 2022.01.19 00:57 
 

Flawless Confirmation Indicator! A must have! Perfect with Ziggy other product called Bluedigits 123 System! I just had it for only two days and I’m already up 127 pips! What are waiting on Buy It! My only regret is that I wish I bought them sooner!

san2son
83
san2son 2021.12.01 17:19 
 

I have purchased the Spike & Strike Indicator, after trying first in demo, and I am very satisfied. Very friendly and powerful indicator. I use it in combination with Easy 123 System. You also have videos explaining how it works and a V.I.P group, where you can share with other traders. And Ziggy is always there, to answer any questions and help

diligentnfree
65
diligentnfree 2021.09.22 06:55 
 

Great indicator.. my additional confirmation tool..

kangxg15
108
kangxg15 2021.07.05 08:03 
 

Great indicator :)

Prashanna Namasivayam
70
Prashanna Namasivayam 2021.04.28 19:44 
 

CAN SEE THE DEMAND AND SUPPLY EASILY ON THIS INDICATORS.

mustafa7884
24
mustafa7884 2021.03.25 02:35 
 

This is the best indicator I have ever used it help you to take right entry love it

lots838now
129
lots838now 2021.03.17 15:03 
 

brilliant product, helps with my trades

200michael
109
200michael 2021.03.07 11:12 
 

This is an excellent product. Combined with the easy 123 system you most definitely have one of the most accurate systems on the market

Joseph Armour
45
Joseph Armour 2021.02.13 01:25 
 

Your the man Ziggy!! Cant wait to get more of your indicators thank you so much hope you keep growing!

