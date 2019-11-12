BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal
- Indicators
- Ziggy Janssen
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 28 December 2025
- Activations: 6
Access via the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant
Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal — Powerful Mixed Oscillator for Accurate Market Reversal Detection
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator combining multiple indicator signals to help you precisely forecast market reversals.
This indicator integrates two modules, including a fundamental oscillator, and provides clear visual signals with arrows marking optimal entry points.
Key Features
-
Easy, visual, and effective reversal detection
-
Filters and enhances your existing trading strategies
-
Signals triggered strictly on bar close for reliability
-
Compatible with all symbols and timeframes (recommended 1H and above)
-
Integrated alerts: pop-up, email, push notifications, and sound
How to Trade with BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal
Buy Setup:
-
Spike and Strike value drops to -6 then moves above the blue band
-
Enter Buy once conditions are met
-
Place Stop Loss below the latest swing low
-
Exit (take profit) when Spike and Strike gives an opposite signal and candle closes
Sell Setup:
-
Spike and Strike value rises to +6 then moves below the blue band
-
Enter Sell once conditions are met
-
Place Stop Loss above the latest swing high
-
Exit when Spike and Strike gives an opposite signal and candle closes
Pro Tips for Best Results
-
Use as part of a comprehensive strategy, never standalone
-
Combine with BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System for enhanced accuracy: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43555
-
Trade away from higher timeframe spikes on lower timeframes
-
Always wait for candle closes before entering trades
Try Before You Buy!
Download the free demo for EURUSD and AUDUSD symbols and experience the indicator live:
Free MT4 Demo Download: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47432
Important Note on Dynamic Signals
This is a dynamic, adaptive indicator that updates signals as price action evolves. For optimal results, always use it together with other confirmation tools and systems.
This approach helps filter noise and improve trade accuracy, making the Spike and Strike Reversal a powerful part of your trading toolkit.
Good indicator, accurate, and best used on the higher timeframe, so far it seems solid.