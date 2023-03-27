Trending Volatility System

5
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays.
The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries.

The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading instruments and time frames. Recommended Time Frames to use are M15, M30 and H1. To search for a more expected signal in the right direction, use the indicator on 2 Time Frames. If you have any questions about the use of the indicator - write in private messages. In the indicator, all parameters are already configured for use, except for the trend line.

Buy: The trend line is above level 8 or below but is pointing up. The red signal line crosses level 1 or the Lower fractal point.

Sell: The trend line is below level 1 or above but is pointing down. The red signal line crosses level 8 or the Upper fractal point.

If the situation is controversial, switch to the higher Time Frame and follow its signals.

Input parameters
  • Trend Period : The period of the blue trend line
  • Line Period : Red signal line period
  • number of bars on the chart : Number of indicator bars on the chart
  • Play sound / Display pop-up message / Send push notification / Send email (true/false) : Use notifications when signal points appear.
  • Sound file signal : Sound file for signals


Reviews 3
Jun Ito
704
Jun Ito 2025.05.22 07:05 
 

Correction.

XAU/USD, on M1.

heiko v.piechowski
2029
heiko v.piechowski 2024.06.17 22:33 
 

Der Indikator hilft mir zusammen mit 2 anderen Indikatoren auf XAUUSD in der 1 min timeframe zu scalpen und mir Fehltrades zu minimieren

Jenny LK
1993
Jenny LK 2023.05.24 18:29 
 

Great for OB/OS dynamic level. I've been using this indicator for 1 month and I can finally write I found it powerful. Thanks for this wonderful indicator.

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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
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Jun Ito
704
Jun Ito 2025.05.22 07:05 
 

Correction.

XAU/USD, on M1.

heiko v.piechowski
2029
heiko v.piechowski 2024.06.17 22:33 
 

Der Indikator hilft mir zusammen mit 2 anderen Indikatoren auf XAUUSD in der 1 min timeframe zu scalpen und mir Fehltrades zu minimieren

Jenny LK
1993
Jenny LK 2023.05.24 18:29 
 

Great for OB/OS dynamic level. I've been using this indicator for 1 month and I can finally write I found it powerful. Thanks for this wonderful indicator.

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