Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard

5

This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather than having the market reversal indicator running on multiple charts in one MT4. It alerts on M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 timeframes. Higher timeframes work best of course as with anything in trading.

THIS DASHBOARD IS DESIGNED AS AN ADD-ON FOR THE MARKET STRUCTURE REVERSAL INDICATOR. IT WILL WORK INDEPENDENTLY AND ALERTS TO PATTERNS AND SIGNALS GIVEN BY THE MARKET REVERSAL ALERTS INDICATOR.

Get the Market Reversal Alerts indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46295

MT5 version of this dashboard is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65828
EA available here: Auto trade market reversal alerts! https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65383

The indicator I created to draw the rectangles and alert to market structure shifts on a specific pair runs the dashboard.
The dashboard simply allows you to monitor multiple pairs and time frames and get alerted with one chart open.

Indicator Inputs / Settings:

  • Adjust size and position of dashboard.
  • Select pairs to show and your brokers suffix or prefix if required.
  • Adjustments for market reversal indicator fine tuning including wicks to the left, aggressive mode and retest distance settings.
  • Select which time frames you would like to receive alerts for.
  • Select which time frames you would like to receive re-test alerts for.
  • Alert preference, choose from pop-up, email or push notifications.
  • Adjust the text for each alert as required.

About The Market Reversal Alert Indicator:

Market structure is widely used by many traders for a number of different strategies. There is a wealth of information on the web about market structure but basically the indicator is designed to give you early alerts when shifts are potentially happening. The indicator draws rectangles on the candles of opposing colour to a trend or move. These candles tend to support a continuous move in one direction until price closes above/below it in the opposing direction.

So the basic premise of the indicator is that when you get an alert after a move down it's possible a bottom has formed and a change in market structure is about to occur (reversal/pullback - either short or long term). Of course not every alert will work out and if price continues in the same direction (in this case down) and closes below the most recent low the indicator removes the alert from the chart and continues to draw in new structure.

Reviews 16
4xtrader2009
536
4xtrader2009 2025.01.28 02:00 
 

No issues so far and a great tool to have for either long-term trading or short-term trading.

Borja Dominguez
394
Borja Dominguez 2024.06.19 15:22 
 

BEST INDICATOR EVER!!! It really fits muy needs!! It gaves me just what I want in teh entire Market!! Congrats!!! Amazing Job!!!!

Luca357
74
Luca357 2023.04.25 15:35 
 

Excellent screener. Would give it a 10/10 if it had a filter for the sessions like the daily and weekly

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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5 (8)
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Take control of your forex portfolio. See instantly where you stand, whats working and whats causing you pain! MT5 VERSION AVAILABLE HERE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58658 The Trade Manager Dashboard is designed to show you at a glance where each position you have in the forex market currently is, and make risk management and exposure to currencies easier to understand. For traders that scale into the market gradually with multiple positions or those trading grid and basket strateg
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4xtrader2009
536
4xtrader2009 2025.01.28 02:00 
 

No issues so far and a great tool to have for either long-term trading or short-term trading.

Borja Dominguez
394
Borja Dominguez 2024.06.19 15:22 
 

BEST INDICATOR EVER!!! It really fits muy needs!! It gaves me just what I want in teh entire Market!! Congrats!!! Amazing Job!!!!

john.chevin41
61
john.chevin41 2023.06.18 12:54 
 

its great for seeing whats happening quickly

Dereje Beshah
177
Dereje Beshah 2023.05.07 13:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hades godza
73
Hades godza 2023.05.01 11:45 
 

Can lee contract me I didn't receive any signal How can I set for this indicator

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2023.05.01 11:55
Yes but delete this please as not a review. You contact people through the marketpace chat or the Telegram group. https://t.me/market_structure_trader_chat
Luca357
74
Luca357 2023.04.25 15:35 
 

Excellent screener. Would give it a 10/10 if it had a filter for the sessions like the daily and weekly

Sofidel
53
Sofidel 2022.09.29 02:12 
 

Very good dashboard alerts you as soon as there is a reversal. I give it 7/10. I will review further when I spend some more time with it.

shams201
114
shams201 2022.06.27 23:58 
 

nice work

Gilles Ashley
157
Gilles Ashley 2022.06.14 08:53 
 

Lee is one out of many sellers who actually trade with the indicators. The Market Reversal alert and the dashboard are just awesome. Learn how the market works and the indicators will give you an upper hand.

Franc
170
Franc 2021.10.23 22:44 
 

I’ve been following the market since 1998, I’ve seen a lot of indicators for which I just didn’t give any ratings, because there’s nothing to rate. This indicator from Lee Samson stands out from the crowd and I have a very good feeling that I could finally start working with real money. Thanks to Lee Samson, for such a translation, of market events to ordinary traders. At the moment, I have only two indicators on the graph according to which I monitor events. Franc from Slovenia

seocalif
65
seocalif 2021.08.12 00:04 
 

nice work

Schalk Willem Oberholzer
205
Schalk Willem Oberholzer 2021.08.06 10:42 
 

Makes things much easier by not having to watch the screens the whole time. Glad I have it.

KeMonté Jones
38
KeMonté Jones 2021.08.05 14:40 
 

The Market Reversal Dashboard makes things less stressful, you don't have to search through every chart and every timeframe to find potential trades. It will alert you to any Short or Long opportunities and the timeframe to check. If a symbol isn't listed, you can add it through the settings. Just relax and wait for the alerts.

crobev
101
crobev 2021.04.21 14:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lee Samson
73399
Reply from developer Lee Samson 2021.08.14 16:09
Translating that it says you are saying "it doesn't work".
It does work. If you are having difficulty installing or something come into the Telegram group and we can help you.
seniorbro2
344
seniorbro2 2021.03.31 21:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

tmillette
24
tmillette 2021.03.06 18:00 
 

Still testing but so far worth it. This dashboard in combination with the order block breaker indicator has minimised the time I need to be looking at the charts daily before getting my trades.

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