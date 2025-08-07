Trendlines with Breaks Alerts LuxAlgo MT4

Introducing Trendlines with Breaks MT4, an innovative indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy by automatically drawing dynamic trendlines on swing highs and lows. This tool is perfect for forex, stocks, and crypto traders looking to capitalize on breakout opportunities with clear visual signals.

By utilizing advanced pivot-based calculations, Trendlines with Breaks MT4 helps users identify potential trend reversals and continuations, allowing for improved entry timing and reduced false signals. Many traders have reported significant enhancements in their win rates by focusing on confirmed breakouts rather than speculative moves.

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Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers that can be read directly by Expert Advisors for automated signal-based trading.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring rapid computation and full compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.

Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, so you never miss a trade setup.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.

Email Alerts: Delivers email notifications on signal events for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Compatible with all standard MetaTrader timeframes, from M1 to MN, allowing for flexible trading strategies.

Dynamic Trendlines: Automatically draws up (green) and down (red) lines connecting pivot highs/lows, providing clear support and resistance visualization.

Real-Time Break Signals: Detects price crosses with arrows indicating break events, ensuring timely alerts without repainting when backpaint is disabled.

Customizable Inputs: Allows traders to adjust parameters such as swing detection lookback and slope calculation methods to suit individual trading styles.

Comprehensive Visualization: Features arrow signals on the chart for immediate identification of trading opportunities.

Experience the power of Trendlines with Breaks MT4, your essential tool for breakout trading strategies in MetaTrader 4.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

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