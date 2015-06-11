All in One Trade
- Indicators
- Alexey Minkov
- Version: 8.51
- Updated: 9 October 2025
- Activations: 10
The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and created to simplify market analysis.
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) Manual and Settings Description: Click to read
Features of All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI)
Calculation and display Daily Target Levels for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. It uses the peculiarities of the price movement, correlation of pairs, analysis of the price movement speed, its volume and spread. The indicator calculates the levels on different timeframes and pairs, checks their status and strength, after that it shows the optimal levels for the current day.
The following functionality is suitable for any instrument:
- Double Channel for quick identification of the current trend. The Slow Channel shows a more significant trend. The Fast one indicates the short-term tendency.
- The Price Channel shows the limits of price extremums.
- Fibo Levels to determine the targets of the movement and price retracement levels.
- MA Bands helps in determining the trend strength and the exit points.
- Climax Bars for determining the points of trend reversal or continuation of the movement.
- Support/Resistance micro-levels signal the end of the trend and a possible reversal. A breakout indicates a possible continuation of the movement. Their priority is lower than the arrow signals.
- The arrows show the reversal points of the short-term trend. They have a higher priority than micro-levels. Their signals can be used as entry points for scalping.
Important: to determine the Daily Levels, the terminal must be connected to your broker. The indicator requires real-time quotes, as well as some additional currency pairs to determine Daily Levels. Due to this peculiarity, the function for determining the Daily Levels is only available in real-time!
Description of Daily Levels
Estimated Entry - estimated entry level
Today TP - daily take profit level
Today SL - stop loss level
Min TP - the minimum profit level (also Breakeven level)
Max TP - the maximum potential profit level (for a very volatile market)
Indicator Settings
GMT Offset Auto Detection - automatic detection of GMT Offset
Manual GMT Offset - manual GMT Shift, if the automatic detection is disabled
Double Channels settings: Slow Channel Bar, Fast Channel Bar - the number of bars for calculation
Price Channel settings: Price Channel Period - Price Channel smoothing period
Fibo Level Settings: Fibo Levels Bars for Count - the number of bars for Fibo calculation.
Distance Between the Price and Arrow - distance between the Price and Arrow, in pips
Select Info Panel Size - Extended and Minimal sizes
Select Color Theme - Light and Dark color themes
Additional information and description of the remaining variables are available in the blog.
Peculiarities of Usage
The price tends to the Today TP level
If the price is too close to the Today TP level, it is better to either skip the trade or to wait for additional confirmation
If the calculated loss level significantly exceeds the potential profit, consider skipping such a trade
Scalping is possible in the direction of the main trend till the Today TP level
When scalping, profit of a whole position or its part can be fixed at the micro-levels or climax bars
15m before London Open, coffee and market analysis with AOTI. Simple, brilliant and easy to use. Five stars, hands down.