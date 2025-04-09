Linear Trend Predictor
- Indicators
- Vitalyi Belyh
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 9 April 2025
- Activations: 10
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel.
The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics.
Indicator capabilities
Main parameters
Volatility Smoothing Level - the main parameter of the indicator that allows you to configure the indicator for comfortable work.
It has a range of numbers from 1 to 100, thereby increasing the smoothness, you can get longer trend movements.
With small numbers, you can get short-term movements with a quick exit from transactions.
Trading moments with the indicator:
- Red lines and arrows for a downward trend and opening Sell signals. Stop loss is set according to the previous upper fractal.
- Yellow lines and arrows for an upward trend and opening Buy signals. Stop loss is set according to the previous lower fractal.
- The Fractals indicator is built into the MT4 terminal.
- For long-term and medium-term trading, keep positions open until an opposite signal appears. (Using high smoothing)
- For short-term trading, use 2 indicators with different smoothing parameters: With high smoothing to determine the trend and with minimal smoothing to open and close positions.