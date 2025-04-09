Linear Trend Predictor

Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel.
The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics.

Indicator capabilities
  • Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders.
  • Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
  • Adaptive to Any Market and Timeframe, input parameters allow the trader to independently customize the indicator for themselves.
  • The set indicator signal does not disappear and is not redrawn - it is determined at the close of the candle.
  • Several types of alerts are combined with arrows.
  • The indicator can be used as an independent trading system, as well as an addition to other trading systems.
  • Can be used by traders with any level of experience.

Main parameters
Volatility Smoothing Level - the main parameter of the indicator that allows you to configure the indicator for comfortable work.
It has a range of numbers from 1 to 100, thereby increasing the smoothness, you can get longer trend movements.
With small numbers, you can get short-term movements with a quick exit from transactions.

Trading moments with the indicator:
  1. Red lines and arrows for a downward trend and opening Sell signals. Stop loss is set according to the previous upper fractal.
  2. Yellow lines and arrows for an upward trend and opening Buy signals. Stop loss is set according to the previous lower fractal.
  3. The Fractals indicator is built into the MT4 terminal.
  4. For long-term and medium-term trading, keep positions open until an opposite signal appears. (Using high smoothing)
  5. For short-term trading, use 2 indicators with different smoothing parameters: With high smoothing to determine the trend and with minimal smoothing to open and close positions.
