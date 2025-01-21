MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner

This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts.

Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher high. Conversely, a bullish divergence emerges when the price forms a lower low, while the MACD sets a higher low.

In the indicator’s table, each instrument (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD) is listed vertically on the left, and the selected timeframes (e.g., M5, H1, D1) are arranged horizontally along the top. A simple dot indicates no detected divergence; when an “UP” or “DN” (down) label appears, it highlights a potential trading signal—green “UP” suggesting a possible buy opportunity and red “DN” indicating a potential sell. Upon detection, the indicator can also send an alert via pop-up, email, or push notification, depending on your chosen settings. As always, it’s wise to confirm any trading signal with additional methods such as higher timeframe analysis, moving averages, or key support and resistance levels.

This versatile tool offers two scanning modes: one focuses solely on the current chart’s symbol, while the other scans through a custom symbol list. If you opt to scan multiple instruments simultaneously, simply enter each symbol name separated by commas (without spaces) in the settings panel. In such a setup, placing the table in a separate chart window may provide a clearer overview of the entire market landscape.

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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
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5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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The indicator identifies divergence by analyzing the slopes of lines connecting price and MACD histogram peaks or troughs. Bullish Divergence (Convergence): Occurs when the lines connecting MACD troughs and corresponding price troughs have opposite slopes and are converging. Bearish Divergence: Occurs when the lines connecting MACD peaks and corresponding price peaks have opposite slopes and are diverging. When a divergence signal is detected, the indicator marks the chart with dots at the pric
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The indicator identifies divergence by analyzing the slopes of lines connecting price and MACD histogram peaks or troughs. Bullish Divergence (Convergence): Occurs when the lines connecting MACD troughs and corresponding price troughs have opposite slopes and are converging. Bearish Divergence: Occurs when the lines connecting MACD peaks and corresponding price peaks have opposite slopes and are diverging. When a divergence signal is detected, the indicator marks the chart with dots at the pric
Supply Demand FVG Zones
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Supply or demand zones refer to price areas where a significant amount of supply or demand had previously entered the market, causing prices to either fall or rise. If the price returns to the demand or supply zone, it is likely to bounce off due to the large number of orders previously placed within the zone. These orders will be defended in these areas. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a concept used to identify imbalances in the equilibrium of buying and selling. Fair Value Gaps are formed in a t
MT5 Macd Divergence Scanner
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Indicators
This indicator helps you monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes all at once. It displays the occurrence of divergences between price and the MACD indicator in a clear and easy-to-read table. Monitoring multiple timeframes and currency pairs in one place helps traders identify a divergence without needing to switch between charts. Divergences can be bullish or bearish. For example, if the price forms a higher high while the MACD forms a lower high, this indicates bearish divergence. On th
The First Red MT5
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Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
Purpose of the Inside Bar and Outside Bar Breakout Scanner Indicator: The Inside Bar & Outside Bar Breakout Scanner  is an advanced dashboard designed to scan multiple instruments and timeframes simultaneously. Its primary function is to identify two powerful candlestick patterns—the  Inside Bar (IB)  and the  Outside Bar (OB) —and then to detect and classify breakouts from these formations. The indicator presents its findings in a clean, organized table, signaling potential trend continuation o
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Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Utilities
For those who monitor charts from afar, this utility is essential. It displays the chart symbol, time frame, and bid price as text. Users can adjust the text position, color, and font size. It’s also a useful tool for forex video publishers. There will be no more complaints about which symbol and time frame are displayed on the screen, even if the content is viewed on a phone. Symbol prefixes such as “_ecn” or “_stp” can be removed from the displayed symbol.
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The indicator offers a comprehensive suite of features for identifying key market areas, including: Supply Zones Demand Zones Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and provides alerts whenever price reaches a supply or demand zone. Key Features: Historical Zones: In addition to active zones, the indicator now includes historical supply, demand, and FVG zones, allowing for a deeper analysis of past price behavior. Flexible Zone Timeframes: Zones can be plotted independently of the chart's timeframe, enabling sce
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Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
1. Introduction The “First Red” Indicator is a tool designed to pinpoint dynamic market turning points by combining local price extremes with signals from the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) oscillator. Based on Dariusz Dargo’s original concept, it marks specific candles on your chart that meet the conditions of the “First Red” setup or its related variants—“Second Red,” “First Green,” and “Second Green.” These classifications let traders see at a glance when momentum may be shifti
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The indicator draws supply and demand zones. The zone timeframe can be set independently of the chart timeframe. For instance, it is possible to set M5 zones on an H4 chart. The importance of zones can be adjusted using the zone strength parameter. Demand zones are displayed if at least one candle in the range of the zone is entirely above the zone. Similarly, supply zones are displayed if at least one candle within the zone is entirely below the zone.
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Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Version 4.00 The Ultimate Market Command Center just got smarter. Now with Programmable Logic Presets. The Integrated Dashboard Scanner (IDS) monitors multiple symbols and timeframes from a single, DPI-aware panel. Version 4.00 introduces a revolutionary Preset Editor , allowing you to combine signals from different modules into complex, custom strategies without writing a single line of code. NEW IN VERSION 4.00: Filter Presets & Logic Editor Stop scanning for
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