SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse.

Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that drive genuine market movement. By visualizing them directly on your chart, the indicator helps you anticipate price reactions before they happen. It means that the indicator actually predicts the possible change in price direction. It turns raw price action into a clear, actionable roadmap of the market's most important levels which may work as turning points.

The indicator works on any symbol and timeframe — forex, indices, metals, crypto and more. Any time frame can be used.