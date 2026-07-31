SR Liquidity

  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (493)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 31 July 2026
  • Activations: 20

SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse.

Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that drive genuine market movement. By visualizing them directly on your chart, the indicator helps you anticipate price reactions before they happen. It means that the indicator actually predicts the possible change in price direction. It turns raw price action into a clear, actionable roadmap of the market's most important levels which may work as turning points.

The indicator works on any symbol and timeframe — forex, indices, metals, crypto and more. Any time frame can be used.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING INSTRUCTIONS AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS FOR FREE!

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MetaBands uses powerful and unique algorithms to draw channels and detect trends so that it can provide traders with potential points for entering and exiting trades. It’s a channel indicator plus a powerful trend indicator. It includes different types of channels which can be merged to create new channels simply by using the input parameters. MetaBands uses all types of alerts to notify users about market events. Features Supports most of the channel algorithms Powerful trend detection algorith
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