Breakeven Fast SL

Breakeven levels: move SL in just 1 click. Avoid losing existing profit

Using this utility, you can quickly protect your profit in just 1 click.

Especially important for a short-term trading. Offset option is also available.

    My #1 Utility: 65+ features, including this tool  |  Contact me if you have any questions  |  MT5 version

    How to move SL levels:

    1. Specify a specific [Symbol], or select [ALL] Symbols.

    2. Select the trade type for which you want to apply a breakeven:

    • [ALL]: for all active trades;
    • [Longs]: only for a Buy trades;
    • [Shorts]: only for a Sell trades;

    3. [if profit >] option: if active, SL will be moved on trades only if profit exceeds the specified value.

    4. [+ Offset]: you can set an additional SL shift, in the direction towards the TP level.
    Thus, SL can be moved not only to breakeven, but also to the profitable level.

    Using the [v] selector, you can choose the method of calculating the profit and offset values:

    • money / pips / points / % of SL size / % TP size / % of price change / % of the account size / spread size;

    ! When using [% / SL] or [% / TP] methods: trade will be included only if it has a SL / TP level.

    5. The green button at the top will show you the number of trades that fit your criteria.  

    When you click on this button, the SL will be moved.

    In the Input settings you can optionally include the cost of the spread, commission and swap to the calculation of the BE level.

    Also, there is a 'strict' option: so you can choose what to do if the extra included costs exceeds the floating profit, when moving SL to BE:
    Move SL to Entry price, or do not move SL level.

    Additional input settings (interface):

    • Font size;
    • Panel size (percentage);
    • Dark / white theme;

    The program file must be placed in the "Experts" directory. Algo Trading must me allowed.


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    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.85 (61)
    Utilities
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    Utilities
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    4.88 (42)
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    4.91 (23)
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    5 (3)
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    5 (1)
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Detailed statistics of your trading for the selected period Check out my  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions The utility includes 2 separate tools: Trade Statistics WeekDays Analyzer Statistics display modes: For the selected  currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All tr
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    The indicator shows the currently forming candle of the selected time frame Multiple bars may be optionally united into a single candle: helps to see the bigger picture Multifunctional Utility : 65+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  for any questions  |   MT5 version In the input settings, select the timeframe  that will be used for the future bar: To the right of the current price, you will see a bar forming on the specified interval. If activated in the settings, the Countdow
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    Profit/loss statistics for each day of the week Check out my  #1 Utility : 66+ features, including extended statistics  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Statistics display modes: For the  selected   currency pair/trading instrument Statistics for  all trades   (" ALL ") You can select the period for which you want to get statistics: 1 day 1 week 1 month 2   months 3   months 6   months 1 year 2 years All trading history Displayed information:  You will see statistics for each day of the
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    Trend dashboard: multi timeframe indicator, shows you the summary of the current trend This tool  is based on the 3 major indicators: RSI,  Stochastic and Commodity Channel Index. The   alerts   option   will help  you   not   to   miss   the   beginning   of the   trend. Multifunctional utility : includes 66+ features  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version A variety of options will allow you to customize the indicator according to your needs. Settings: Calculated bar: eith
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    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Indicators
    Analyze up to 3 additional charts of other timeframes , without switching the main chart. Check out my  Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions   |    MT5 version The indicator opens in a  separate window: The window   can be moved   to any place on the chart (using the   [<M>]   button). The window can also be minimized to save space ( [ <^>]  button) In the window that appears, you can configure: The period   of the 1st chart (left
    Money Meter
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Utilities
    The indicator displays the levels of potential profit/loss for each direction (buy and sell). Check out  #1 Trade Assistant : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions You can set:  Lot size (there is also an option to auto-set the last used lot); Grid step : percentage / amount of money (green switch); Number of levels for each direction; Risk calculation for the current account balance / or for the free margin; In the initial settings of the indicator, you c
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