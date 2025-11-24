Multi Currency Strength Dashboard PRO MT4

💡 LOOKING FOR THE MT5 VERSION? If you are using MetaTrader 5, click here to get the native version: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155546

Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO — Professional Currency Strength Indicator (MT4)

Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 4 that measures the relative strength of major Forex currencies in real-time. It analyzes up to 28 major pairs, calculates the normalized strength of the 8 main currencies, and displays a complete dashboard allowing you to quickly identify the most relevant pairs to monitor or avoid.

Objective of the Indicator

Provide a clear and immediate view of currency strength and weakness.

Help spot strong trends by highlighting "strong vs. weak" combinations.

Serve as a filter to improve pair selection for trading.

Synthesize Forex analysis without cluttering your charts.

Main Features

Multi-Currency Analysis: Simultaneous calculation of the strength of the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD).

Analysis of up to 28 Pairs: Automatic detection of pairs available at your broker.

Complete Visual Dashboard: 0–100% strength bars, dynamic colors, percentages, and trends.

Best Pairs: Identification of combinations showing the highest divergence (strong vs. weak).

Pairs to Avoid: Detection of crossovers with low differentials (ranging/directionless market).

Multi-Timeframe: Ability to smooth or combine multiple time horizons for greater stability.

Data Smoothing: Configurable average to reduce noise.

Built-in Alerts: Strong currency, weak currency, or best pair detected.

Configurable Interface: Panel position, colors, width, and fonts.

How to Use It

Drop the indicator onto any MT4 chart. Choose the calculation timeframe via CalculationTimeframe . Set the analysis period (e.g., 24 bars). Enable multi-timeframe analysis and smoothing according to your approach. Configure the "Best Pairs" and "Worst Pairs" sections based on your thresholds. Enable local or push alerts if you want to be notified of opportunities. Use the dashboard as a filter for your strategies or to analyze the market at a glance.

Main Parameters

CALCULATION SETTINGS CalculationTimeframe , CalculationPeriod , UseMultiTimeframe , SmoothResults , SmoothingPeriod

VISUAL DASHBOARD ShowDashboard , PanelX , PanelY , PanelWidth , PanelBgColor , HeaderColor , StrongColor , MediumColor , WeakColor , BarWidth , FontSize

PAIR RECOMMENDATIONS ShowBestPairs , MinStrengthDiff , ShowWorstPairs

ALERTS & NOTIFICATIONS EnableAlerts , AlertOnStrongCurrency , AlertOnWeakCurrency , AlertOnBestPair , EnablePushNotifications

ADVANCED OPTIONS ShowHistoricalTrend , ShowPercentageChange , Use28Pairs , ExcludeExoticPairs

Best Practices

Prioritize crossovers where one currency is significantly stronger than another.

Avoid pairs with similar relative strength: this often leads to irregular or choppy movements.

For short-term trading, use shorter periods (e.g., 12–24 bars).

For swing trading, increase the period or enable smoothing.

Combine currency strength with your technical strategy to improve decisions.

Test your settings on a demo account before real use.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (Indicator).

Symbols: Major Forex pairs (up to 28 pairs depending on the broker).

Timeframes: M1 to MN (calculation based on CalculationTimeframe ).

Accounts: Hedging and netting.

FAQ

Does the indicator open positions? No. It provides analysis but does not place any orders.

Why do values change in real-time? Currency strength evolves with market variations, which is normal for a dynamic indicator.

Does the system repaint? Values may move on the last bar (current candle), but history remains consistent with the analyzed periods.

What happens if my broker doesn't have all pairs? The indicator uses only available symbols, with a warning message if some pairs are missing.

Disclaimer

Trading involves a high risk of loss. This indicator provides a synthetic view of the market but guarantees no results and does not constitute investment advice. Always test your settings on a demo account before real use.

Changelog

v1.00 — Initial release: multi-currency dashboard, best/worst pairs, alerts, advanced options, analysis of up to 28 pairs.

Keywords

Currency Strength, Multi-Currency Dashboard, Forex Indicator, Trend Filter, Market Scanner, Forex Pairs, MT4 Indicator, Currency Meter.